Anita K. Vinje
Anita K. Vinje, 83, Valley City, ND passed away at SMP Health St. Raphael in Valley City on November 14, 2022. Following Anita’s wishes, a private service will be held. The Lerud Mathias Funeral Home in Valley City is assisting her family with arrangements. An online guestbook and tribute page can be found at www.leurdmathias.com.
Semi Strikes I-94 Overhead Interchange Tuesday
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Minneapolis, MN man is facing charges of care required after striking an overhead interchange on I-94 east of Jamestown. The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports the driver was eastbound on I-94 12 miles east of Jamestown when he began traveling from shoulder to shoulder. At the overhead interchange at exit 272, the driver went through the guard rail and scraped down the support pillars on the driver side. The trailer got hung up on the supports.
State Congress & National Qualifiers Results
BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) Valley City High School and State Congress and National Qualifiers results during the state competition at the capitol in Bismarck November 3rd – November 4th. Abby Ingstad said as a team we took 4th with under 5 points separating 2nd from 4th. The results are listed...
Jimmies End Season with Comeback Win at Mount Marty
YANKTON, S.D. (jimmiepride.com)– Chris Sayler (JR/Jamestown, N.D.)’s 38-yard touchdown run brought the University of Jamestown football team back from a 20-16 deficit, and the Jimmies closed out the season with a 23-20 win over Mount Marty University. The Jimmies led 16-7 at halftime but two third-quarter touchdowns put...
St. John’s Students Participate In Cyber Madness Event
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Two teams from St. John’s Academy’s Middle School competed in the North Dakota Cyber Madness Tournament which was held on Oct. 28. The teams placed 1st and 2nd in the East with a statewide overall placement of 4th and 5th. The Middle School Cyber Madness Tournament consisted of a virtual play-in round on Oct. 28 where all teams competed to be in the final ten teams, five finalists from the West and five finalists from the East.
Myles, Vandal Lead Jimmie All-Conference Selections
Six players from the University of Jamestown football team were named to the GPAC’s all-conference teams as the conference office announced its postseason honors Tuesday. Izaak Myles (SR/Apple Valley, Calif.) (punter) and Paul Vandal (JR/Jamestown, N.D.) (defensive lineman) were named to the first team. Myles led the NAIA this season in average yards per punt (43.9) and punts inside the 20-yard line (25). His 43.9 yard average is a new single-season UJ record, and his 40.1 yards per punt career average is also a UJ record.
Jamestown Parks & Rec Presents “Festival of Trees”
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (JPRD) – The first ever Festival of Trees, hosted by the Jamestown Parks and Recreation Foundation, will take place at the Bunker in Jamestown on December 2nd from 5:00-7:00pm. The Festival of Trees is a public display of up to 30 spectacular fully decorated 4’ to 7’...
Valley City Transfer Station Open Saturday, Nov. 19th
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The city of Valley City will open their landfill/transfer station this Saturday, November 19th from 8am to noon. City Commissioner Jeff Erickson said it’s a test run to see how many people use the landfill on a Saturday. The city is also reminding...
Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Winter has arrived with a pretty white snow here and though it is easy to complain, winter brings a beauty of its own. It also makes for some sore muscles from clean-up, but when finished, generally our homes are still standing. That said, think of the people in Florida and other places where homes have been swept away by tornadoes and hurricanes. So let’s count our Blessings and embrace our winter.
Shafer Named to GPAC 1st Team; 3 Jimmies Honored
Three members of the University of Jamestown men’s soccer team were recognized with GPAC All-Conference honors on Monday. Austin Shafer (SR/Jamestown, N.D.) was a first-team selection. Shafer led UJ with 14 goals this year, tying the Jimmies’ single season record. Four of his goals were game-winners, and he was a perfect 4-for-4 on penalty kick attempts.
County Road 62 Gravel Concerns Brought to Commission
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Concerns over the gravel portion of County Road 62 were brought to the Stutsman County Commission Tuesday, Nov. 15. County Resident Darrel Roorda brought concerns about the higher amount of traffic using the road near the Spiritwood Energy Park. Roorda commended the Stutsman County Road...
Blue Jay Volleyball Prepares For State Tournament Thursday
BISMARCK, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown High School volleyball is headed back to the state tournament after qualifying for state with a sweep of Legacy last Friday. The Blue Jays, who finished the year as the #3 team in the state, fell to #1 Century in five sets in the West Region Championship. Jamestown, 31-6 on the year, opens up the state tournament at 7 PM on Thursday at the Events Center in Bismarck against Fargo South.
Dyer Named Defender of the Year; 8 Jimmies Named All-Conference
Led by Haley Dyer (SR/Honolulu, Hawaii)’s Defender of the Year award, eight University of Jamestown women’s soccer players were recognized by the GPAC as the all-conference teams were announced Monday. Nick Becker was also voted as GPAC Coach of the Year. Dyer has appeared in all 21 of...
Two Face Drug Related Charges In Barnes County
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Two men face felony Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance charges following a drug bust on October 22nd in Valley City. Valley City Police Chief Phil Hatcher said officers checked on a vehicle that was running idle for an extended period of...
Hi-Liner Tennis Holds Awards Banquet
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) The Hi-Liner tennis team has held it’s awards banquet and announced it’s season-ending awards. Senior Kai Kringlie was selected the teams most valuable player. Sophomore Miles Taylor was named most improved. Seniors Casey Kruger and Alex Rogelstad received Hi-Liner Pillars Awards, while Kruger added a Mr. Clutch award, and Rogelstad added a Team First award.
Banned Books, Libraries & Intellectual Freedom Presentation
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewDakota.com) – A presentation on “Banned Books, Libraries & Intellectual Freedom” will be held on Monday, November 21, 2022 in Valley City. The keynote speaker will be Emily Wros, who is the head librarian of the North Dakota Library Freedom Committee. The free event will be held at the Barnes County Museum starting at 7pm. It is sponsored by “What in the World Is Going On?”
VCHS Theater Presents “The Great Gatsby”
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The drama production of “The Great Gatsby” will be held in the Valley City High School Theater November 15th, 17th, 18th & 19th at 7:30pm. The final performance will be held Sunday, November 20th at 2:30pm. Cast members Tucker Johnson and Amelia...
No. 5 Jimmies Suffer First Loss Versus DWU
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The #5 UJ men’s basketball team got off to a fast start at home on Wednesday night but cooled off quickly as Dakota Wesleyan defeated Jamestown 80-68 at Newman Arena. The Jimmies were cooking early, jumping out to a 12-2 lead before the Tigers’...
Parks & Rec Offers Inside & Outside Amenities
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – With fresh snow on the ground and colder temperatures here to stay, the Jamestown Parks & Recreation Department is offering a multitude of amenities for residents both inside and outside. Indoors, the Two Rivers Activity Center (TRAC) will play host to the annual 3-on-3 basketball...
Jimmies Crack Top-5, Host Dakota Wesleyan Tonight
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The University of Jamestown men’s basketball team has moved up four spots from #9 to #5 in the latest NAIA basketball poll. The Jimmies, off to a 3-0 start on the year, are averaging more than 100 points per game this season and are shooting at a 57% clip from the field. Jamestown opens up conference play tonight, November 16th, against Dakota Wesleyan.
