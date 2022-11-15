Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSFA
2 indicted in 2018 Montgomery County murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men have been indicted in a Montgomery County murder investigation. Howard James Smith Jr. and Cashawon Deon Smith are both charged with murder in the shooting death of 37-year-old LaBrandon Tatum. Tatum’s body was found in September 2018 at the site of what used to...
wtvy.com
Judge denies bond for murder suspect McCraney
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Suspected killer Coley McCraney will remain locked up until his April trial on charges that he shot two Dothan teens more than two decades ago. Dale County Circuit Judge William Filmore on Wednesday denied McCraney’s latest bond request and set the spring trial date. McCraney...
WTVM
3 suspects arrested on multiple drug charges in Barbour County
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Three suspects are behind bars following a search warrant execution in Barbour County, Alabama, says Eufaula Police Department. According to police, on Nov. 15, a search warrant was served by members of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency SBI Region B Ala. Drug Enforcement Task Force that resulted in about 188 grams of marijuana, 167 grams of methamphetamine, other drug paraphernalia and parts to a stolen 2017 Dodge Challenger being recovered.
WTVM
GBI investigation leads to an arrest of a Lumpkin City councilman
LUMPKIN, Ga. (WTVM) - On November 15, Lumpkin councilmember, Nikita Seay, was arrested on multiple charges including stalking. Investigations began on September 30, after the Lumpkin Police Department requested that the GBI look into an incident. During the investigation, it was determined that Seay impersonated a police officer and conducted...
WTVM
Man arrested on multiple drug, gun charges in Muscogee County
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A narcotics investigation by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang and Fugitive Task Force has led to the arrest of a validated gang member and the seizure of drugs and a firearm. On Nov. 7, Metellus Socorro Epps, Sr was found in possession of...
WALB 10
Lumpkin City Councilman arrested for impersonating police offcer
LUMPKIN, Ga. (WALB) - A Lumpkin city official was arrested on a number of charges, including impersonating an officer and stalking, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Nikita Seay, a Lumpkin City Council member, was charged with three counts of impersonating a public officer false imprisonment, three counts...
WTVM
Wreck involving commericial vehicle causes block on Ala. Interstate 85
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck involving a commercial vehicle has caused a lane closure on Interstate 85 in Alabama. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the incident happened on Nov. 16. Troopers say the inside southbound lane of Interstate 85 near marker in Macon County is blocked...
WTVM
Aniah Blanchard murder suspect indicted by grand jury
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The man charged in the 2019 murder of Aniah Haley Blanchard has been indicted by a grand jury, according to the Alabama attorney general’s office. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said Ibraheem Yazeed has been indicted on three counts of capital murder in Blanchard’s death. The case was presented before a grand jury on Nov. 4.
WTVM
Lee County sheriff talks about holiday theft and scam prevention
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - As the holiday season is fast approaching, scams and retail crime are rising and are expected to increase during the next few months. Sherriff Jay Jones says first he wants to remind everyone about email and phone scams to not click on any suspicious links that can lead to stolen personal information. He says, as of this year, more security cameras have been placed around Lee County.
Man accused of kidnapping, killing Aniah Blanchard indicted on capital murder charges
The man accused of kidnapping and killing a 19-year-old woman from a gas station in Auburn has been indicted on three counts of capital murder, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Tuesday.
WSFA
Reward offered in July Montgomery homicide case
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is hoping the public can help find whoever is responsible for a deadly shooting that happened over the summer. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of 21-year-old Deagan Miller.
WSFA
Montgomery police chief calls Wednesday afternoon media briefing
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert has called a Wednesday afternoon media briefing to deliver an “MPD Special Announcement.”. WSFA 12 News will carry this news conference live on this story, our website and mobile app starting at approximately 1 p.m. No additional details on the...
ALEA: Single-vehicle crash results in Interstate 85 lane closure in Macon County
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – According to the ALEA, a single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle, cause a lane closure inside the southbound lane of Interstate 85 near the 32-mile marker in Macon County. The crash occurred on Wednesday and is currently under investigation by the ALEA. Authorities say the closure will remain in place […]
WTVM
Opelika police searching for suspects in breaking and entering, theft
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department investigates a theft and an unlawful breaking and entering incident at the Opelika SportsPlex. According to authorities, on Oct. 16 at about 3:20 p.m., a silver Chevrolet Traverse was seen parked next to the victim’s vehicle. The suspects then broke the victim’s passenger window and stole a purse.
WTVM
Shooting investigation underway on 32nd Street in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person injured. According to CPD, the shooting happened on the 900 block of 32nd Avenue. No word on any arrests or motives at this time. Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more...
Multi-million dollar lawsuit filed against Alabama principal after student hit by truck
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)— A lawsuit has been filed against the Enterprise Board of Education and an elementary principal after being accused of neglecting the safety of a child who was hit by a truck while walking home from school. Jessica Bassett, the mother of the victim 6-year-old Frankie Bassett, is accusing the Enterprise Board of […]
WSFA
Trenholm State Community College opens 2nd truck driving school
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Trenholm State Community College is actively training truck drivers to help aid the truck driver shortage the nation is still facing. Now, the community college is expanding its efforts with a second training site. “We know there is a continuous need of our truck...
WSFA
‘Stay in your rearview...we’re coming’: MPD chief says to criminals
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert called a Wednesday afternoon media briefing to deliver a “special announcement” at MPD’s Criminal Investigations Division on Congressman WL Dickinson Drive. During the press conference, the Montgomery Police Department announced 17 people had been charged and numerous drugs...
oppnewsonline.com
Coffee County woman convicted on drug charges
On Tuesday, a Covington County jury convicted a Coffee County woman of Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The seven-woman, five-man jury deliberated a short time before finding Yesha James, 31, guilty of possessing cocaine and the synthetic controlled substance commonly referred to as spice. Circuit Judge Benjamin M. Bowden presided over the case. The State was represented at trial by Chief Assistant District Attorney Grace Jeter.
Two killed in wrong-way crash along Interstate 85 in east Alabama
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – We know the names of two people killed Sunday night when Auburn police say an initial investigation indicates a wrong-way driver caused a deadly crash along Interstate 85 north around 8:00. According to Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton the driver of vehicle one died around 9:40 at EAMC. An occupant in vehicle […]
Comments / 1