Eugene, OR

2 Egan Warming Centers activate Nov. 14, urgently need more volunteers

By Tatiana Parafiniuk-Talesnick, Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 2 days ago
Two Egan Warming Centers - the Eugene-Springfield area’s only emergency winter, low-barrier shelters - were activated Monday but could only open two locations because of a volunteer shortage.

The centers are managed by St. Vincent de Paul and staffed with volunteers. They open when temperatures drop below 30 degrees so people experiencing homelessness have a place to escape dangerously cold weather. Overnight temperatures in the area are expected to range from 28 degrees to 26 degrees through Friday.

New volunteers need to attend a volunteer orientation session. A virtual new-volunteer orientation will be hosted from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. Anyone interested can use the Zoom link https://bit.ly/EganVolunteerOrientationNov15.

The Wheeler Pavilion in the Lane Events Center, 796 W. 13th Ave. in Eugene will open at 10 p.m. and the Springfield site is at Springfield Memorial Building, 765 A St. will open at 6:30 p.m.

All of the program's sites are on standby for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Shuttles to the Eugene shelter will be available from behind First Christian Church 1166 Oak St., Eugene from 6:30 p.m. to midnight. The centers accept pets and are accessible to people with disabilities.

Egan Warming Centers are open throughout an operational season that typically begins Nov. 15 and ends March 31, with nighttime activation as necessary during that period. The program was named in honor of Maj. Tom Egan, a local man who died in freezing weather in 2008 while sleeping outside.

More information about Egan Warming Centers is available at https://bit.ly/eganwarmingcenters.

Contact reporter Tatiana Parafiniuk-Talesnick at Tatiana@registerguard.com or 541-338-2454, and follow her on Twitter @TatianaSophiaPT.

The Register-Guard

