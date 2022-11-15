Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bendsource.com
What to Eat in Bend
If you've read my articles over the past 20 years, you know I love to tell anyone who will listen my great-grandparents moved to Powell Butte in 1917, my Irish cousins started the D and D bar in the 1930s, and I survived the halls of Crook County High School in the 1980s.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend mayor asks community to open doors to unhoused this winter: Here’s how
City of Bend Mayor Gena Goodman-Campbell is asking Bendites to open their space to those who need it during the winter weather — the unhoused community. “It is a big ask, but it is so important for those in our community who need this shelter. It could really save lives,” said Goodman-Campbell.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Old Fashion Christmas takes over Deschutes County Expo Center
The Deschutes County Expo Center welcomed a taste of the Holidays this weekend. It was the 8th year for the Old Fashion Christmas event on Saturday and Sunday, which included more than 100 artists and crafters, food, a coloring contest, and of course, Santa Claus. “A lot of the extra...
Rescued tundra swan recovering at Bend’s Think Wild after mystery waterfowl ‘mass casualty event’ near Burns
Think Wild, a Bend wildlife rehabilitation hospital, says a tundra swan now in their care was lucky to survive a casualty event that killed many other migrating waterfowl near Burns last week. Biologists think a lunar eclipse and snow storm may have affected the birds’ ability to navigate successfully. The post Rescued tundra swan recovering at Bend’s Think Wild after mystery waterfowl ‘mass casualty event’ near Burns appeared first on KTVZ.
KDRV
Tundra swan survived Oregon mass waterfowl casualty event
BEND, Ore. -- An Oregon wildlife rehabilitation hospital is helping a tundra swan recover today. It's responding to outreach by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. Think Wild (TW) says the tundra swan rescue came after a mass waterfowl casualty event, saying it "was lucky to survive a casualty event that killed many other migrating waterfowl near Burns last week. Biologists think a lunar eclipse and snow storm may have affected the birds’ ability to navigate successfully."
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon RSV cases put hospital pediatric rooms at capacity
State and local health care officials are warning parents of the rapid spread of a respiratory virus known as Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). The rate of infection has tripled the past three weeks, filling hospital pediatric units to capacity. St. Charles Medical Center in Bend, eight pediatric rooms are full...
cascadebusnews.com
The Muddy Merch — Downtown Redmond Business Offers Custom Leatherwork
(Photos | Courtesy of The Muddy Merch Co.) The Muddy Merch, a small leather goods store that offers custom leatherwork in Downtown Redmond, carries a story about humble beginnings and surviving hardship. The original shop was founded back in 2018. Kristy Barton, the founder and owner of The Muddy Merch, spent two years operating out of her home’s garage. During this time, she focused on learning the skills of the trade, as well as developing a unique style that would stand out among the rest.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Dozens of swans and geese crash and die in snowstorm near Burns
A wildlife hospital in Bend is treating the survivor of a mass waterfowl casualty event that happened near Burns. The tundra swan was lucky to survive a casualty event that killed about 30 swans and snow geese near the town of Drewsey in Harney County the morning of November 8.
KTVZ
Deschutes County hires new county forester, Fire Adapted Communities coordinator
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County has hired Kevin Moriarty as its new county forester and Corinne Heiner as its new Fire Adapted Communities coordinator. Moriarty, who started in his new role Monday, has served as a Natural Resources Manager for the Bend Parks and Recreation District since 2021. He previously worked for the Bureau of Land Management and the Forest Service. Moriarty has a master’s Degree in Forest Sciences from Colorado State University and bachelor’s degrees in General Sciences, Biology and Environmental Studies from OSU-Cascades and the University of Oregon.
Bird e-bikes future in Bend since “Going Concern” announcement
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bird E-bikes came to Bend in June and has caused some mixed reviews. The company issued a "Going Concern" disclosing it may not have enough money to keep going for another 12 months. "When we see news like this, we reach out to our contact at Bird and ask them 'Hey, The post Bird e-bikes future in Bend since “Going Concern” announcement appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend official says Bird e-bikes proved ‘very popular’ in first year; now, company’s future is clouded
Bird's shared e-bikes came to Bend this summer and got a lot of use, but also some mixed reviews, including early complaints about them being left abandoned around town. But this week, the company's own financial issues have grabbed the spotlight, which could mean big trouble down the road. The post Bend official says Bird e-bikes proved ‘very popular’ in first year; now, company’s future is clouded appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Kina Condit-Chadwick chosen to fill Bend-La Pine School Board vacancy
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- During Tuesday’s night’s special meeting, the Bend-La Pine Schools’ Board of Directors voted to appoint Kina Condit-Chadwick to fill the vacant seat, Zone 7, at-large. Condit-Chadwick, who was selected from a pool of 18 applicants, will be sworn in at the Dec. 13 meeting of the Board of Directors.
Prineville man waiting for double lung transplant
Leon Rayevich was diagnosed in 2018 with a rare lung disease that he contracted while working in airplane maintenance for the Air Force, and now he and his family are in need of financial helpApproximately four years ago, 63-year-old Leon Rayevich was diagnosed with a lung disease, even though he was an otherwise healthy man. Rayevich is currently in Seattle, Washington, awaiting a double lung transplant. Family and friends have set up a go-fund me account to help the family with expenses, which continue to multiply. Rayevich is a United States Airforce veteran, and recently put in his last day,...
‘Our dad was the coolest’: Family grieves C.O. native, B-17 pilot killed in Texas mid-air crash
A B-17 pilot killed in the mid-air collision of two World War II-era military planes at a Dallas air show on Saturday was a Bend Senior High School graduate who learned to fly when young and followed his passion into a 30-year career with American Airlines, family members said. The post ‘Our dad was the coolest’: Family grieves C.O. native, B-17 pilot killed in Texas mid-air crash appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Crook, Jeff. Co. Sheriffs release statements over Measure 114 concerns
Measure 114, Oregon’s recently passed gun control measure, has Central Oregon’s Sheriff departments standing in opposition. Among other things, Measure 114 would limit magazine capacity to 10 rounds and would require strict permitting and background checks. Every sheriff’s department on the High Desert is showing its concerns over...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 5 things to know Wednesday
Jury deliberations began Tuesday afternoon in the murder trial of Ian Cranston in Bend and are expected to continue Wednesday. Cranston is on trial for charges of second degree murder, first degree manslaughter, and second degree manslaughter after shooting and killing Barry Washington, Jr. in Downtown Bend in September 2021.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon sheriff says he won’t enforce Measure 114
Measure 114, Oregon’s gun control measure that appears headed toward passage, has Central Oregon’s sheriff’s departments are voicing their concerns. At least one sheriff is saying he won’t enforce it. Among other things, Measure 114 would limit magazine capacity to 10 rounds and would require strict...
C.O. drug agents arrest alleged Bend cocaine trafficker in La Pine Hwy. 97 traffic stop
La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Central Oregon drug agents pulled over and arrested a Bend man on Highway 97 in La Pine early Monday morning, accused of importing cocaine from Southern California and distributing it in Central Oregon. Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team detectives had identified the 35-year-old man as a cocaine trafficker in the The post C.O. drug agents arrest alleged Bend cocaine trafficker in La Pine Hwy. 97 traffic stop appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ FBI: Suspicious death at Warm Springs Reservation under investigation
WARM SPRINGS, OR – The FBI in cooperation with Warm Springs Tribal police are investigating what they call the suspicious death of a man on the Warm Springs Reservation. The FBI says Warm Springs Tribal Police received a call Monday night saying that a man had died in a home on Dry Creek Trail Road.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend trailer theft caught on Ring video camera
Footage from a neighbor’s Ring camera in Bend caught a vehicle pulling up to a trailer that was reported stolen on Friday. The incident occurred on a dirt road that runs along the Pilot Butte Cemetery. Video footage shows what Bend Police say is believed to be a 2007...
Comments / 0