Tennessee Titans injury report is long ahead of Green Bay Packers showdown

By Nick Suss, Nashville Tennessean
 2 days ago
With just three days to prepare for their next game, the banged-up Tennessee Titans figure to have one of their toughest weeks yet when it comes to getting players on the field.

The Titans (6-3) visit the Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime).

Unsurprisingly, the Titans' first injury report of the week is a long one. Nearly half of the Titans' regular starting defense is listed on the report, and that's not including guys like linebacker Zach Cunningham or edge rusher Harold Landry III who are on injured reserve.

Defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons (ankle) and linebacker Bud Dupree (hip) were among the starters who did not participate in practice Monday.

Running back Derrick Henry (not injury related) was limited Monday, and quarterback Ryan Tannehill also was limited while nursing an injured ankle that kept him out of games against the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs over the past three weeks. Tannehill returned last Sunday and threw two touchdown passes in a 17-10 win over the Denver Broncos.

Follow below for the complete list of Tennessee Titans on the injury report ahead of their midweek game against the Packers.

Tennessee Titans injury report: Nov. 14

  • K Randy Bullock (right calf), did not participate
  • OLB Bud Dupree (hip), DNP
  • CB Caleb Farley (back), DNP
  • WR Cody Hollister (back), DNP
  • CB Lonnie Johnson (hamstring), DNP
  • C Ben Jones (concussion), DNP
  • DL Jeffery Simmons (ankle), DNP)
  • DE Denico Autry (not injury related), limited participant
  • OG Aaron Brewer (toe), LP
  • CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring), LP
  • RB Derrick Henry (not injury related), LP
  • LB David Long (neck), LP
  • CB Roger McCreary (calf), LP
  • CB Elijah Molden (groin), LP
  • DT Kevin Strong (ankle), LP
  • QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle), LP
  • S Amani Hooker (shoulder), full participant

