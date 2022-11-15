Read full article on original website
Missoula Grocery Store Needs Your Help Finding Their Carts
Orange Street Food Farm needs your help, Missoula. It seems to be missing some shopping carts and they need them back. With the Thanksgiving shopping rush getting ready to happen, they are going to need all of their carts. This is where you come in Missoula: keep your eyes peeled for the bright orange carts. If you can help them get some back you will get a chance at a reward.
Montana Pup Could Bring Boundless Energy to Your Barn This Winter
If you've been getting lonely on the ranch, or even your "spread" in town, we may have found the perfect companion. Meet Esme, who stopped by the studios for a visit for "Take Me Home Tuesday", where we feature some of the pets up for adoption at the Humane Society of Western Montana shelter in Missoula.
Find the perfect Christmas tree at these Montana tree farms
It’s that time of year again when people start deciding where to find the perfect Christmas tree for the holiday. This could mean chopping one down or finding one at a local tree farm. Montana has plenty of Christmas tree farms to find the idyllic tree. Here are some Christmas tree farms in Montana to explore this year.
Why Car Washes Are Still Important In Montana Winter
"Why even bother?" I hear, as the snow falls in the daytime, freezes to your hood overnight, and sits there abetted by the outside Montana temperatures well below freezing. Why bother washing your car at all? Aren't you going to waste money, or water, or time?. You can look at...
Montana Animal Shelter Needs Your Old Cooler…For the Kitties
Winter is here, and we are slowly getting acclimated to the long cold nights and frigid winds. But, as we sit in our heated homes enjoying hot cocoa, there are animals and pets outside roaming the frozen wasteland. Montana is no different than much of the rest of the country....
Missoula housing supply climbs, more homes to choose from in 6 neighborhoods
You'll still have to do a lot of looking to find a home in Missoula. And you'll be paying more than a year ago. But the Missoula Organization of REALTORS says six neighborhoods now have a "normal" supply of homes for sale, which is a significant change since last spring.
Woman Throws Fentanyl Pills in the Snow in Front of Missoula Police
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 14, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was patrolling near a casino on Brooks Street when he observed a vehicle parked in the lot with a female in the driver’s seat. The officer saw the female enter the casino at around 1:45 a.m.
Montana AG Has Show and Tell with Fentanyl Reversal Kit
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Radio is not a visual medium, however, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen was in Missoula on Wednesday and brought the new ‘Opioid Reversal Kit’ into the KGVO Talk Back studio to emphasize the seriousness of the fentanyl crisis in Montana. “The last couple...
It Takes Tremendous Skill To Go East And West In Missoula
Denny Bedard asked if someone could give him a ride from the radio stations, located at 3250 South Reserve, to the Adams Center on the University of Montana Campus. I volunteered to be his chauffer. I had it mapped out in my head which way I was going to go, because getting across this town going East and West is not an easy task, to say the least. One of the things that makes this town so difficult is the almost impossibility of taking left turns.
Missoula’s 28th Annual Guerilla Drive Is Happening Now
The 28th Annual Guerrilla Turkey Drive is on now. We are asking for your help again this year with donations of turkeys and money. You can drop off your donations at 3250 South Reserve before Friday November 18th. We want to thank our partners this year, Missoula Electric Cooperative, Decker Truck Lines, and KPAX-TV.
Missoula’s Airbnbs and Vrbos: How Many Are there?
This week the Missoula City Council discussed raising tourist-home registration fees, you can see in this video, around the 48-minute mark. "Tourist home" is a generic term for an Airbnb and a Vrbo, so it's possible that if registration fees went up, that could impact the number of Airbnbs and Vrbos in Missoula, which begs the question: how many tourist homes are in Missoula right now?
Missoula To Bozeman: Must Stop Places On The Way To A Griz Win
So you're heading over from Missoula to Bozeman to catch the brawl of The Wild and the ESPN college game of the week. Well, you should probably take your time and check out some of the "must-visit" Montana places on the way. Whether you are taking the quick interstate route...
Soft Landing Missoula Speaks About Immigration at City Club
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - It’s been nearly seven years since Soft Landing Missoula was founded with the purpose of assisting refugees from all over the world in finding new homes in western Montana. On Monday, Soft Landing founder and Executive Director Mary Poole spoke at the monthly City...
You Should’ve Adopted This Sweet Cat Before it Snowed
With a name like Doppler, this cat might have been able to warn you Missoula and the Bitterroot Valley were going to get a dump of snow last week. Doppler radar is the system that meteorologists use to track incoming storms, like the one that dropped 8-inches, or more of snow Wednesday in a somewhat unusual storm for early November.
Holiday Craft Fair Season! Awesome One in Lolo This Saturday
Time for me to throw out that ceremonial first holiday craft fair pitch!. Now, if your non-profit organization has an event like this coming up soon, it doesn't mean we won't help promote yours for free, too. They're fun to talk about, and if it gets you a little extra foot traffic, then that's a win! It's just that my buddies at Lolo Community Center got to me first. And it's as cool of a place to start as any.
Missoula’s El Cazador planning restaurant renovation, adding outdoor patio
Maria and Alfredo Hernandez, founders and owners of El Cazador, are planning a $375,000 renovation of their new South Avenue restaurant.
Montana Highway Patrol Urges Planning for Next Winter Snowstorm
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With the first real taste of winter driving behind us, the Montana Highway Patrol is asking Missoula area drivers to take stock of how they fared in the snow. Public Information Officer Sergeant Jay Nelson spoke to KGVO News about the sheer number of crashes...
4.2 Earthquake reportedly rattles Missoula
Walking Audit Planned for North Reserve Street Pedestrian Safety
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Reserve Street Public Working Group and other organizations have planned a ‘Walking Audit’ of North Reserve Street in the vicinity of the newly opened Chic-Fil-A on November 22. KGVO News spoke to Kevin Davis, organizer of the Reserve Street Public Working Group...
‘Unusual’ 3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes western Montana awake, geologists say
A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook western Montana north of Missoula on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 16, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 7.4-mile deep quake hit in Ravalli at 6:47 a.m., according to the USGS. About 36 miles south, people near Missoula reported feeling the tremor to the agency. Others in Kalispell and Whitefish also felt it.
