ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Grocery Store Needs Your Help Finding Their Carts

Orange Street Food Farm needs your help, Missoula. It seems to be missing some shopping carts and they need them back. With the Thanksgiving shopping rush getting ready to happen, they are going to need all of their carts. This is where you come in Missoula: keep your eyes peeled for the bright orange carts. If you can help them get some back you will get a chance at a reward.
MISSOULA, MT
yourbigsky.com

Find the perfect Christmas tree at these Montana tree farms

It’s that time of year again when people start deciding where to find the perfect Christmas tree for the holiday. This could mean chopping one down or finding one at a local tree farm. Montana has plenty of Christmas tree farms to find the idyllic tree. Here are some Christmas tree farms in Montana to explore this year.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Why Car Washes Are Still Important In Montana Winter

"Why even bother?" I hear, as the snow falls in the daytime, freezes to your hood overnight, and sits there abetted by the outside Montana temperatures well below freezing. Why bother washing your car at all? Aren't you going to waste money, or water, or time?. You can look at...
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana AG Has Show and Tell with Fentanyl Reversal Kit

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Radio is not a visual medium, however, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen was in Missoula on Wednesday and brought the new ‘Opioid Reversal Kit’ into the KGVO Talk Back studio to emphasize the seriousness of the fentanyl crisis in Montana. “The last couple...
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

It Takes Tremendous Skill To Go East And West In Missoula

Denny Bedard asked if someone could give him a ride from the radio stations, located at 3250 South Reserve, to the Adams Center on the University of Montana Campus. I volunteered to be his chauffer. I had it mapped out in my head which way I was going to go, because getting across this town going East and West is not an easy task, to say the least. One of the things that makes this town so difficult is the almost impossibility of taking left turns.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula’s 28th Annual Guerilla Drive Is Happening Now

The 28th Annual Guerrilla Turkey Drive is on now. We are asking for your help again this year with donations of turkeys and money. You can drop off your donations at 3250 South Reserve before Friday November 18th. We want to thank our partners this year, Missoula Electric Cooperative, Decker Truck Lines, and KPAX-TV.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula’s Airbnbs and Vrbos: How Many Are there?

This week the Missoula City Council discussed raising tourist-home registration fees, you can see in this video, around the 48-minute mark. "Tourist home" is a generic term for an Airbnb and a Vrbo, so it's possible that if registration fees went up, that could impact the number of Airbnbs and Vrbos in Missoula, which begs the question: how many tourist homes are in Missoula right now?
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

You Should’ve Adopted This Sweet Cat Before it Snowed

With a name like Doppler, this cat might have been able to warn you Missoula and the Bitterroot Valley were going to get a dump of snow last week. Doppler radar is the system that meteorologists use to track incoming storms, like the one that dropped 8-inches, or more of snow Wednesday in a somewhat unusual storm for early November.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Holiday Craft Fair Season! Awesome One in Lolo This Saturday

Time for me to throw out that ceremonial first holiday craft fair pitch!. Now, if your non-profit organization has an event like this coming up soon, it doesn't mean we won't help promote yours for free, too. They're fun to talk about, and if it gets you a little extra foot traffic, then that's a win! It's just that my buddies at Lolo Community Center got to me first. And it's as cool of a place to start as any.
LOLO, MT
Tri-City Herald

‘Unusual’ 3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes western Montana awake, geologists say

A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook western Montana north of Missoula on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 16, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 7.4-mile deep quake hit in Ravalli at 6:47 a.m., according to the USGS. About 36 miles south, people near Missoula reported feeling the tremor to the agency. Others in Kalispell and Whitefish also felt it.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula, MT
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy