Donald Trump must be indicted — and this time, I believe Merrick Garland will act
Following the final hearing of the congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, the evidence is overwhelming: The Department of Justice must bring criminal charges against Donald Trump and many others for their culpability for the attack. The evidence of criminal conduct by the former president is so strong, and the offenses so consequential to the continued viability of American democracy, that indictment is the only appropriate outcome — and I believe the DOJ will indict.
A prospective juror in the Trump Org trial was excused after telling a judge Trump made him so sick to his guts that serving in the trial would be unhealthy
A man summoned for jury duty in the New York criminal tax-fraud trial of former President Donald Trump's international real-estate company was excused by a judge Thursday after saying the former commander in chief made him sick to his guts. The then-prospective juror, a middle-age man, told Justice Juan Manuel...
Trump About To Be Indicted – Report
WASHINGTON, D.C. (October 31, 2022) – “GOP Bracing For Trump Indictment Soon After Election Day,” says THE HILL. It reports that “Republican aides and strategists privately expect Attorney General Merrick Garland to pursue an indictment of former President Trump within 60 to 90 days after Election Day, predicting the window for prosecuting Trump will close once the 2024 presidential campaign gains momentum…
Watchdog group CREW wants to disqualify Trump under 14th Amendment if he runs for president again
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington told former President Donald Trump on Thursday that if he tries to return to the White House or runs for any other political office in 2024, the D.C.-based watchdog will, using the 14th Amendment's anti-insurrectionist clause, attempt to disqualify him for fomenting last year's deadly right-wing riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Trump attorney: Trump should testify before Jan. 6 committee because he has “nothing to hide”
One of former President Trump’s attorneys on Tuesday said his client should comply with a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol and testify before the panel. “I would recommend that he cooperate because, when you have nothing to hide,...
Judge throws out Mary Trump’s lawsuit against Donald Trump, saying her claim was barred by prior agreements
CNN — A New York judge threw out Mary Trump’s lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, saying her claims are barred by an earlier settlement she reached more than 20 years ago. Mary Trump, the former president’s niece, had alleged in the lawsuit that she was defrauded of...
Jan 6. committee can't find a Trump lawyer that will accept service of subpoena: report
The House Jan. 6 committee voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump last week but investigators are still trying to find someone authorized to accept service of it, according to ABC News. The subpoena was introduced by the panel's vice chair, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who called Trump the riot's...
CNN Exclusive: Georgia DA floats immunity deals for fake electors as investigation into Trump hits roadblock
Washington CNN — The Atlanta-area prosecutor investigating Donald Trump and his allies has hit a roadblock in her effort to gain testimony from some of the state Republicans who signed on as fake electors in order to thwart Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in Georgia. Fulton County District Attorney...
Trump team urges court to leave Mar-a-Lago arbiter in place
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump urged a federal appeals court Thursday to leave in place an independent arbiter who was assigned to review documents seized by the FBI in an August search of the former president’s Florida estate. The Trump team said in a filing that...
Trump blows deadline to hand over documents to Jan 6 committee
'Get ready': Trump says he will 'very probably' run again for president in 2024. The deadline for former president Donald Trump to produce a host of documents to the House January 6 select committee has passed without any indication that the ex-president has complied with the subpoena issued to him last month.
Legal experts: Judge ordered special monitor to “babysit” Trump after “Trump Organization II” scheme
A New York judge on Thursday agreed to appoint an independent monitor to oversee the Trump Organization after prosecutors warned that the company may be trying to skirt accountability by transferring financial assets out of the state. New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron, who has repeatedly been accused of...
Michael Flynn ordered to testify in Atlanta grand jury probe into Trump's election subversion
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn must testify before an Atlanta-area special grand jury investigating efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, a Florida judge ordered Tuesday. "I am going to make a finding that the witness is indeed material and...
Trump news - live: Trump to make ‘historic’ 2024 announcement as he ignores Jan 6 deposition deadline
Donald Trump has labelled Tuesday as the “most important day in the history” of the US as the former president is expected to announce his much-anticipated 2024 presidential run.“Hopefully, tomorrow will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our Country!” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social yesterday.He is expected to make the announcement at 9pm EST today from his private Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, looking to move ahead from disappointing midterm defeats amid signs that his grip on the Republican Party is waning.It comes as the twice-impeached president did not appear...
6 countries spent $750,000 at Trump's D.C. hotel, records obtained by House Democrats show
Washington — The governments of six foreign countries, including China and Saudi Arabia, spent at least $750,000 at former President Donald Trump's Washington, D.C., hotel while he was in office, according to records obtained by House Democrats, renewing scrutiny over whether he profited from foreign governments during his one term in office.
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should Donald Trump run for president in 2024?
It's been no secret that former president Donald Trump has been considering a run in 2024. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should Donald Trump run for president in 2024? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Trump's running for president again. Does that get him off the legal hook?
The never-ending legal problems swirling around former President Donald Trump are already taking center stage in his freshly announced 2024 presidential campaign. Trump himself, in his speech declaring his candidacy on Tuesday, ranted about how he was a "victim" of the "weaponization of the justice system," as he railed against the search the FBI executed of his Florida home as part of a criminal investigation into the mishandling of documents from his White House.
Trump sues the Jan. 6 House committee to avoid a subpoena
WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to avoid cooperating with a subpoena requiring him to testify. The suit filed Friday evening contends that, while former presidents have voluntarily agreed to provide testimony or documents in...
Ivanka Trump says she does not 'plan to be involved in politics' following father's campaign announcement
Ivanka Trump announced on Tuesday that she doesn't plan to be involved in former President Donald Trump's campaign, issuing a statement to CNN minutes after her father announced another run for the White House. "I love my father very much. This time around I am choosing to prioritize my young...
Biden's era of big government is over
The Republican takeover of the House will force the president to shift gears on his economic agenda.
Capitol riot defendant calls himself a 'little bit of a goof' regarding Pelosi and Pence comments
One of the five people on trial for seditious conspiracy related to the January 6, 2021, attack testified in his own defense on Tuesday, claiming he was joking when he discussed storming the US Capitol. Thomas Caldwell, a 68-year-old Navy veteran, is the second defendant to testify in his own...
