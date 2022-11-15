ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

101.5 KNUE

TikTok Video Shows Guy Breaking the Law on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas

After watching this TikTok video over and over again, all I can do is shake my head. I will never understand what this guy is thinking, it’s probably because he wasn’t thinking, or at least not thinking about the consequences of his actions. As you will see as you scroll down on this post there is a TikTok video showing a guy on a motorcycle on the loop in Tyler, Texas sitting on the median just burning his tires.
TYLER, TX
cw39.com

ICYMI – Governor Abbott sends migrants to Philadelphia, Parents of 7-year-old found dead face capital murder charges, More details revealed from Dallas air show crash

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that Philadelphia will be the next destination for migrants the state is transporting from the U.S.-Mexico border by the thousands. The adoptive parents of a young boy who was found dead in a washing machine about four months ago are facing capital murder charges.
TEXAS STATE
AFP

Six dead in mid-air collision at Texas WWII show: authorities

Six people were killed when a pair of World-War-II-era planes collided in mid-air at a show in Texas and crashed to the ground in a ball of fire, authorities said Sunday.  After the collision, the planes appeared to break apart into several large pieces before crashing to the ground and exploding in a ball of fire, creating a huge plume of black smoke.
DALLAS, TX
KWTX

North Texas police officer killed in the line of duty

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (KWTX) - The Grand Prairie Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own who died in the line of duty Monday evening. Officer Brandon Paul Tsai, 32, was killed after he was involved in a traffic collision around 10:45 p.m. Nov. 14 while attempting to stop a vehicle with a fictitious paper license plate near the intersection of SW 3rd and Pioneer Parkway.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
CBS DFW

Authorities identify victims killed in fatal collision at Dallas air show

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Authorities confirmed this morning that there were six fatalities in a mid-air collision that took place at a Dallas air show on Saturday.On Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, Dallas Judge Clay Jenkins confirmed that the Medical Examiner's Office had determined that all six people onboard the two airplanes were killed in the crash. The first of the six victims was identified Saturday night by the Allied Pilots Association as Terry Barker.Barker, 67, of Keller, is a former two-term city council member who was well-known and respected in his community. He had served as an Army helicopter pilot, retiring as...
DALLAS, TX
AFP

ketk.com

Power restored to south Tyler after outage

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – There are nearly 700 people without power in south Tyler on Wednesday morning. According to ONCOR, 670 people are without power and the company expects restoration by noon. An employee at Green Acres Baptist Church said they are on emergency power and have been told the neighborhood is experiencing an outage.
TYLER, TX
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dallas air show victims named; NTSB investigation underway

DALLAS — (AP) — Officials have released the names of the six people killed in a deadly collision between two vintage military aircraft at a Dallas air show. The Commemorative Air Force, which put on the show, on Monday identified the victims as: Terry Barker, Craig Hutain, Kevin “K5” Michels, Dan Ragan, Leonard “Len” Root, and Curt Rowe.
DALLAS, TX
101.5 KNUE

Some Not Happy Kilgore ISD is Canceling School This Friday

Your Kilgore, TX Bulldogs playoff run is alive and well. However some people in East Texas aren't happy that this week's game will be affecting every student in the entire school district. Yesterday Kilgore ISD announced that due to logistical complications of transporting students to the game as well as...
KILGORE, TX
CBS LA

peoplenewspapers.com

One Killed After Crash on Preston Road

One man was killed after a crash Nov. 12 in the 9300 block of Preston Road. Dallas police say a 59-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Corvette northbound in the 9300 block of Preston Road shortly before 2:30 p.m. when he lost control of the Corvette, and hit a Lexus going southbound on Preston.
DALLAS, TX
KLTV

Bridge on Green Street in Longview hit for third time this month

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - One of the Green Street bridges in Longview has claimed another victim. About 2:30 Tuesday afternoon the railroad overpass at Green and Nelson was hit by a box truck. This time the driver was able to back out and park nearby out of traffic. Longview Police...
LONGVIEW, TX
Larry Lease

Yellowstone Filming in North Texas Next Week

Paramount is filming Yellowstone in Venus, Texas.Austin Ferrington/Unsplash. Venus city officials in Johnson County have confirmed that the popular Western drama is filming a scene in downtown Venus. Venus Mayor James Burgess announced on Facebook that Yellowstone is coming to Venus and urged residents to skip driving in the downtown area. WFAA reports that Mayor Burgess had just recently written about Yellowstone's connections to Texas, including the fact that the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan calls the state home.
VENUS, TX
CBS19

CBS19

