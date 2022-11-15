Read full article on original website
This Town in Texas Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensTyler, TX
Veteran airman killed in Dallas air show attended Rose City Airfest just one year before crash
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One of the people who has been confirmed to have died in the Dallas Air Show on Nov. 12 , Dan Ragan, attended the 2021 Rose City Airfest in Tyler. Ragan flew the B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders war craft that appeared at the inaugural 4th of July Rose City Airfest […]
TikTok Video Shows Guy Breaking the Law on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas
After watching this TikTok video over and over again, all I can do is shake my head. I will never understand what this guy is thinking, it’s probably because he wasn’t thinking, or at least not thinking about the consequences of his actions. As you will see as you scroll down on this post there is a TikTok video showing a guy on a motorcycle on the loop in Tyler, Texas sitting on the median just burning his tires.
▶️ Man killed in Texas air show accident born in Prineville, was Bend HS grad
One of six people killed in a weekend collision of vintage planes during an air show in Texas grew up in Bend. The fatal collision happened on Saturday during the Wings Over Dallas WWII Air Show. Among the deceased is Leonard Root who earned his pilot’s license in Bend and...
ICYMI – Governor Abbott sends migrants to Philadelphia, Parents of 7-year-old found dead face capital murder charges, More details revealed from Dallas air show crash
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that Philadelphia will be the next destination for migrants the state is transporting from the U.S.-Mexico border by the thousands. The adoptive parents of a young boy who was found dead in a washing machine about four months ago are facing capital murder charges.
Six dead in mid-air collision at Texas WWII show: authorities
Six people were killed when a pair of World-War-II-era planes collided in mid-air at a show in Texas and crashed to the ground in a ball of fire, authorities said Sunday. After the collision, the planes appeared to break apart into several large pieces before crashing to the ground and exploding in a ball of fire, creating a huge plume of black smoke.
North Texas police officer killed in the line of duty
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (KWTX) - The Grand Prairie Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own who died in the line of duty Monday evening. Officer Brandon Paul Tsai, 32, was killed after he was involved in a traffic collision around 10:45 p.m. Nov. 14 while attempting to stop a vehicle with a fictitious paper license plate near the intersection of SW 3rd and Pioneer Parkway.
Authorities identify victims killed in fatal collision at Dallas air show
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Authorities confirmed this morning that there were six fatalities in a mid-air collision that took place at a Dallas air show on Saturday.On Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, Dallas Judge Clay Jenkins confirmed that the Medical Examiner's Office had determined that all six people onboard the two airplanes were killed in the crash. The first of the six victims was identified Saturday night by the Allied Pilots Association as Terry Barker.Barker, 67, of Keller, is a former two-term city council member who was well-known and respected in his community. He had served as an Army helicopter pilot, retiring as...
Two dead as WWII planes collide during Dallas air show
At least two crew members were killed when two World-War-II-era planes collided in mid-air at a show in Dallas, a pilots association said, with witness footage showing Saturday's crash ending in a fiery explosion on the ground. The B-17, a four-engined bomber, played a major role in winning the air war against Germany in World War II. With a workhorse reputation, it became one of the most produced bombers ever.
5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes west Texas
The epicenter of the quake was in Toyah, Texas, but could reportedly be felt as far as the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, almost 400 miles away.
Power restored to south Tyler after outage
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – There are nearly 700 people without power in south Tyler on Wednesday morning. According to ONCOR, 670 people are without power and the company expects restoration by noon. An employee at Green Acres Baptist Church said they are on emergency power and have been told the neighborhood is experiencing an outage.
Dallas air show victims named; NTSB investigation underway
DALLAS — (AP) — Officials have released the names of the six people killed in a deadly collision between two vintage military aircraft at a Dallas air show. The Commemorative Air Force, which put on the show, on Monday identified the victims as: Terry Barker, Craig Hutain, Kevin “K5” Michels, Dan Ragan, Leonard “Len” Root, and Curt Rowe.
Some Not Happy Kilgore ISD is Canceling School This Friday
Your Kilgore, TX Bulldogs playoff run is alive and well. However some people in East Texas aren't happy that this week's game will be affecting every student in the entire school district. Yesterday Kilgore ISD announced that due to logistical complications of transporting students to the game as well as...
6 killed in collision between World War II planes at Wings Over Dallas air show
Two World War II-era airplanes collided and crashed while performing a flyover at a commemorative event in Texas on Saturday, erupting in a ball of fire that left onlookers on the ground shocked and dismayed. Six people were onboard the two planes at the time of the crash, the Commemorative...
Two historic military planes crash midair at Dallas airshow
The incident, which took place at a Dallas airshow, involved a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra having a mid-air collision.
2 airplanes collide and crash during Wings Over Dallas air show
Two World War II-era airplanes collided and crashed while performing a flyover at a commemorative event in Texas on Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. Six people were onboard the two planes at the time of the crash, the Commemorative Air Force said.A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra were participating in the Air Force's Wings Over Dallas air show when they collided mid-air near the Dallas Executive Airport just before 1:30 p.m. local time, the FAA said.According to the event's website, several planes were scheduled to do a flyover demonstration Saturday afternoon. Social...
Texans Are Shocked To Learn Snow Is Headed Their Way
With this years HOT summer behind us, it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas!. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's Alpine -X...
WATCH: Planes Collide In Mid-Air During Dallas Airshow
One of the planes was a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress.
One Killed After Crash on Preston Road
One man was killed after a crash Nov. 12 in the 9300 block of Preston Road. Dallas police say a 59-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Corvette northbound in the 9300 block of Preston Road shortly before 2:30 p.m. when he lost control of the Corvette, and hit a Lexus going southbound on Preston.
Bridge on Green Street in Longview hit for third time this month
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - One of the Green Street bridges in Longview has claimed another victim. About 2:30 Tuesday afternoon the railroad overpass at Green and Nelson was hit by a box truck. This time the driver was able to back out and park nearby out of traffic. Longview Police...
Yellowstone Filming in North Texas Next Week
Paramount is filming Yellowstone in Venus, Texas.Austin Ferrington/Unsplash. Venus city officials in Johnson County have confirmed that the popular Western drama is filming a scene in downtown Venus. Venus Mayor James Burgess announced on Facebook that Yellowstone is coming to Venus and urged residents to skip driving in the downtown area. WFAA reports that Mayor Burgess had just recently written about Yellowstone's connections to Texas, including the fact that the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan calls the state home.
