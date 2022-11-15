ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

wvlt.tv

AMR Major Accident Drill

One man died in a crash on I-40 after hitting a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Beloved Knox County teacher suffers stroke

Updated: 7 hours ago. One man died in a crash on I-40 after hitting a...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Deadly I-40 Crash

Updated: 7 hours ago. Knoxville police officers responded to Strawberry...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man dies in fiery I-40 crash in Roane Co.

ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - One man died in a crash on I-40 East in Roane County Wednesday morning, according to a preliminary crash report obtained by WVLT News. Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said Jorge Luis Leon Ramirez was driving a commercial motor vehicle with one passenger, John Michel Gogvava Leon, when he lost control near the Buttermilk Rd. exit.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Future first responders participate in major accident drill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple agencies teamed up Wednesday to teach future first responders how to handle a major accident. AMR, Rural Metro, and University of Tennessee’s Life Star all helped out with the drill. In the scenario, multiple victims were injured from debris after a head-on collision with...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

BBB: 1 dead in fiery tractor-trailer crash in Roane County

According to our partners at BBB-TV, one person is dead and one injured after a fiery tractor trailer crash on Interstate 40 at the Buttermilk Road overpass around mile marker 358 eastbound earlier today. Crews from the Kingston Fire Department were first on the scene, followed by hazmat responders, the Midtown Fire Department and even fire apparatus from Loudon County.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Nolensville Pike murder suspect arrested at Knox County weigh station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The man wanted in the fatal shooting of a co-worker at a Nolensville Pike construction site on Tuesday has been arrested near Knoxville, Metro Police said. Police said Juan Edgardo Izaguerra-Montoya, 31, was arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Knox County deputies at an interstate...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Time is ticking: Knoxville Greyhound bus stop searching for new home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Greyhound Bus situation took another turn as city and company officials work to meet at an agreeable situation. In April, Greyhound moved from its location in The Old City to Cherry Street. That relocation sparked a myriad of issues, eventually forcing the manager of the gas station to terminate its agreement with the company.
KNOXVILLE, TN
livingnewdeal.org

Whittle Springs Rd. Retaining Wall – Knoxville TN

Agency: WPA Arts Project (WPAAP) The Works Progress Administration built a retaining wall to support the residential properties along the length of a sidewalk on Whittle Springs Rd. in North Knoxville. The wall, as well as a WPA inscription, can be found on the east side of Whittle Springs Road just south of Avondale Ave.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Have an escape plan with Rural Metro & Fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Rural Metro and Fire elaborates on the importance of having an escape plan in place ahead of an emergency. When you and your loved ones experience an emergency, many times it is too late to develop an escape plan. That is why it is so important to formulate an escape plan ahead of time and to make sure that all of your family member are aware of it so that everyone can get to safety quickly.
KNOXVILLE, TN
indherald.com

Scott County teen fatally injured in accident

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. | A Scott County teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash near here here Tuesday evening. Gracie Lay, 19, of Pioneer, died when the vehicle she was a passenger in crashed on Fincastle Road northeast of LaFollette just before 10 p.m. Monday evening. According to a preliminary report...
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

1 in critical condition, dog unaccounted for following Knox Co. fire

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is in critical condition after a fire near the Union County line Monday afternoon, according to Rural Metro Fire. Firefighters responded to the 9100 block of Copper Valley Road around 2:10 p.m. on Nov. 14. Once on the scene, the home had been fully engulfed by flames, officials said.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Beloved Knox County teacher fighting for life

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County teacher, La Rhonda Forsyth, is fighting for her life after she suffered a massive stroke on Nov. 3. Forsyth, 59, worked in Knox County Schools for 21 years. She was working bus duty at Bell Camp Elementary School when she suffered a stroke. Doctors said the event was an anomaly. Otherwise, she was in good health.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

3 people detained after road rage shooting in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people were detained with pending charges after a road rage incident on Strawberry Plains Pike, according to Knoxville Police Department. Officers said they are investigating what was an apparent road rage incident that led to shots being fired on Strawberry Plains Pike near Cracker Barrel Lane.
KNOXVILLE, TN

