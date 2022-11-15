Read full article on original website
Blount County using glass recycling to help with road projects
Blount County is now one of the few places Tennesseans can recycle glass in the state.
wvlt.tv
AMR Major Accident Drill
AMR Major Accident Drill
wvlt.tv
Beloved Knox County teacher suffers stroke
Beloved Knox County teacher suffers stroke
wvlt.tv
Deadly I-40 Crash
Deadly I-40 Crash
wvlt.tv
Man dies in fiery I-40 crash in Roane Co.
ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - One man died in a crash on I-40 East in Roane County Wednesday morning, according to a preliminary crash report obtained by WVLT News. Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said Jorge Luis Leon Ramirez was driving a commercial motor vehicle with one passenger, John Michel Gogvava Leon, when he lost control near the Buttermilk Rd. exit.
THP: 2 people killed in wreck on Edgemoor Road
A passenger in a vehicle was pronounced dead after a crash on Edgemoor Road during the weekend.
wvlt.tv
Future first responders participate in major accident drill
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple agencies teamed up Wednesday to teach future first responders how to handle a major accident. AMR, Rural Metro, and University of Tennessee’s Life Star all helped out with the drill. In the scenario, multiple victims were injured from debris after a head-on collision with...
WYSH AM 1380
BBB: 1 dead in fiery tractor-trailer crash in Roane County
According to our partners at BBB-TV, one person is dead and one injured after a fiery tractor trailer crash on Interstate 40 at the Buttermilk Road overpass around mile marker 358 eastbound earlier today. Crews from the Kingston Fire Department were first on the scene, followed by hazmat responders, the Midtown Fire Department and even fire apparatus from Loudon County.
Knox County hopes new roundabout in Hardin Valley improves safety
A roundabout in Hardin Valley is open after several months of construction.
WSMV
Nolensville Pike murder suspect arrested at Knox County weigh station
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The man wanted in the fatal shooting of a co-worker at a Nolensville Pike construction site on Tuesday has been arrested near Knoxville, Metro Police said. Police said Juan Edgardo Izaguerra-Montoya, 31, was arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Knox County deputies at an interstate...
Blount County has a new glass pulverizer, making it one of the few places in Tennessee where you can recycle glass
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in Blount County now have a place to recycle glass. The county will formally cut the ribbon on a new glass recycling facility on Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Blount County Operations Center at 1227 McArthur Road in Maryville. The ribbon cutting will be held at 10 a.m.
KFD: SUV damaged after fire in Knoxville parking garage
An SUV was on fire in a downtown Knoxville parking garage on Tuesday, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.
wvlt.tv
Knox County leaders unveiled a new roundabout at the intersection of Hardin Valley Road and Hickory
Knox County leaders unveiled a new roundabout at the intersection of Hardin Valley Road and Hickory
wvlt.tv
Time is ticking: Knoxville Greyhound bus stop searching for new home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Greyhound Bus situation took another turn as city and company officials work to meet at an agreeable situation. In April, Greyhound moved from its location in The Old City to Cherry Street. That relocation sparked a myriad of issues, eventually forcing the manager of the gas station to terminate its agreement with the company.
livingnewdeal.org
Whittle Springs Rd. Retaining Wall – Knoxville TN
Agency: WPA Arts Project (WPAAP) The Works Progress Administration built a retaining wall to support the residential properties along the length of a sidewalk on Whittle Springs Rd. in North Knoxville. The wall, as well as a WPA inscription, can be found on the east side of Whittle Springs Road just south of Avondale Ave.
WATE
Have an escape plan with Rural Metro & Fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Rural Metro and Fire elaborates on the importance of having an escape plan in place ahead of an emergency. When you and your loved ones experience an emergency, many times it is too late to develop an escape plan. That is why it is so important to formulate an escape plan ahead of time and to make sure that all of your family member are aware of it so that everyone can get to safety quickly.
indherald.com
Scott County teen fatally injured in accident
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. | A Scott County teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash near here here Tuesday evening. Gracie Lay, 19, of Pioneer, died when the vehicle she was a passenger in crashed on Fincastle Road northeast of LaFollette just before 10 p.m. Monday evening. According to a preliminary report...
wvlt.tv
1 in critical condition, dog unaccounted for following Knox Co. fire
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is in critical condition after a fire near the Union County line Monday afternoon, according to Rural Metro Fire. Firefighters responded to the 9100 block of Copper Valley Road around 2:10 p.m. on Nov. 14. Once on the scene, the home had been fully engulfed by flames, officials said.
wvlt.tv
Beloved Knox County teacher fighting for life
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County teacher, La Rhonda Forsyth, is fighting for her life after she suffered a massive stroke on Nov. 3. Forsyth, 59, worked in Knox County Schools for 21 years. She was working bus duty at Bell Camp Elementary School when she suffered a stroke. Doctors said the event was an anomaly. Otherwise, she was in good health.
WATE
3 people detained after road rage shooting in East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people were detained with pending charges after a road rage incident on Strawberry Plains Pike, according to Knoxville Police Department. Officers said they are investigating what was an apparent road rage incident that led to shots being fired on Strawberry Plains Pike near Cracker Barrel Lane.
Comments / 2