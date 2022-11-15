ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSAV News 3

St. Helena Island man faces attempted murder charge for gas station shooting

By Joseph Leonard
 2 days ago
ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A St. Helena Island man faces attempted murder charges for his alleged involvement in a shooting at a gas station.

John Jenkins, 42, was charged with the following:

  • Attempted murder
  • Possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime
  • Aggravated breach of peace

At 10:08 p.m. on Nov. 2, deputies responded to a shots fired call at Parker’s Gas Station located on Sea Island Parkway on St. Helena, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

When deputies arrived, no victims or suspects were found at the gas station, but shortly after, deputies were called to Beaufort Memorial Hospital when the victim arrived with a gunshot wound. The victim sustained a non-life-threatening wound to his leg.

BCSO said two men got into a fight inside the gas station and one man was shot when he ran out of the store.

Police encourage anyone with information about the shooting or Jenkins’ location to call SSgt. Todd Duncan at 843-255- 3418 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

