ComicBook
Fortnite Reveals Season 3 Finale Event Date
Fortnite's official Twitter account has revealed that Chapter 3 will come to an end in December with an all-new finale event. "Fracture" is the name of the event, and it's set to take place on December 3rd at 4 p.m. ET. Outside of a teaser image, Epic Games has not revealed any additional details about the event, or about Chapter 4. However, it is known that the new chapter will see the release of a new map. With the finale set to take place in a few short weeks, fans won't have to wait too long for more information!
ComicBook
Fortnite Reveals New LTM and Rocket League Crossover
Fortnite Chapter 3 might be coming to an end over the next few weeks, but Epic Games is determined to finish things with a bang. Today, the company released a new 40v40 LTM in the game. Fans have been clamoring for the return of 50v50 for a long time now, and it seems like this should be the next best thing! As with any limited time mode, fans will definitely want to check this one out while it remains available. In addition to the new LTM, players can also check out a new collaboration with Rocket League, which sees the addition of the Octane car in Fortnite!
Fortnite introduces the Grapple Glider to the game after latest update
Fortnite has bright in the Grapple Glider but is it useful?. Fortnite has introduced the Grapple Glider, a brand-new item that allows you to slink away in a middle of a fight that you’re not doing well in. It works just like other grapple objects, where you point the target area at where you’re wanting to go, push the button, and away you go.
Epic Games boss Donald Mustard hinting at Fortnite’s future
Fortnite is looking at a new horizon apparently. Fortnite is inching closer and closer to the end of Chapter 3, Season 4, but what comes next is anyone’s guess. Could it be a fifth season in the chapter? Maybe the start of Chapter 4? While that seems rather mad, as Chapter 3 just started in December of 2021, it remains a realistic possibility.
Activision relents, will give double XP tokens to Modern Warfare 2 players who missed the fine print
There's been some "confusion" about who was supposed to get the bonuses, so everyone's getting them.
Fortnite is making players pay $299 for the Huntmaster Saber outfit
Want Huntmastersaber? That’ll be $299 please, but don’t worry, you get an Xbox with it. To paraphrase Lloyd Christmas, just when I think Fortnite couldn’t possibly be any dumber, you go and do something like this…and totally prove us right. Fortnite lost a huge amount of fans in 2022, specifically during the No Sweat Summer event. So it’s not surprising at all that they would triple down on their bad decision-making and make one of the most anticipated outfits of the year, Huntmaster Saber exclusive to not only the Xbox Series S, but to the price of $299.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2’s mid-season patch, Mei’s return delayed indefinitely
Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment has delayed the game’s mid-season patch indefinitely, the company announced today. In a forum post written this afternoon by Blizzard community manager Craig and shared on the Blizzard customer support Twitter account, the company revealed that the patch is delayed pending the resolution of a “critical issue.” Everything that was going to be released alongside the patch, including balance updates, the return of Mei to all modes, and Overwatch League postseason incentives and perks from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4, has been delayed as well. No date was given as to when the patch is expected to release, and Craig did not give additional details about the “critical issue.”
CNET
Best PS Plus Games: Ratchet & Clank, Tom Clancy and Skyrim Lead November Titles
PlayStation Plus adds even more games to its large catalog of titles in November. One of the most iconic RPGs makes its way to the PlayStation subscription service this month along with other stellar games. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition is now out for PS Plus Extra and...
Fortnite 101: 4 hidden places you can find loot in Fortnite
Need loot? Have you looked at these three locations?. Getting loot, weapons, ammo and the like is key to survival in Fortnite. Once you drop in, it’s all about survival, and having the best loadout possible that is tailored to your needs is essential. Finding places where you can get loot from, and more important shelter is so important. So, if you find yourself in one of your usual dropzones and you’re lacking your usual essentials, you may need some help.
IGN
SMITE x RuneScape - Official Launch Trailer
Runescape has made it to SMITE in this crossover alongside a new Battle Pass, while the first fights leading to the World Championship are fast approaching. The new Premium Cyber Tokyo Battle Pass will be free for all new and existing players, allowing them to complete and play with the awesome new skins without a dime spent. SMITE x Runescape Crossover Event is available now.
dotesports.com
Warzone 2 blows past CoD predecessor in Twitch debut, sets sights on battle royale’s all-time high
It’s official: Warzone 2’s launch has been a resounding success on Twitch—so much so, in fact, it had more viewers than its predecessor did when it dropped in March 2021. Back then, 521,000 viewers tuned in to watch their favorite streamers play on launch day. Today, on...
Modern Warfare 2: How To Unlock The M13B AR
Season 1 for "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" is nearly upon us, which means the latest iteration in Activision's military shooter just got loads more content. This includes the game's first battle pass, a new multiplayer game mode, new multiplayer maps, operators, and, of course, the launch of "Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0," which includes an entirely new DMZ mode. One of the latest additions should be familiar to fans of Infinity Ward's previous "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" – the M13B assault rifle.
ComicBook
Dr Disrespect Trashes Call of Duty: Warzone 2's New Mode
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 just released, but Dr Disrespect is already ringing the alarm bells about one of the game's new modes. In a recent Tweet, the streamer said the "new gimmicky DMZ mode is already dead" and that "nobody wants to play that 6th grade design." When questioned by fellow streamer Dr. Lupo about these comments, Dr Disrespect went on a tangent about all the reasons he thinks the mode has "no chance after week 1," including its skill-based matchmaking, AI opponents, lack of footstep audio, and lack of ranked playlist.
Candy Crush Saga just got a cool free upgrade
To celebrate its 10th birthday, Candy Crush Saga is adding fun new features
IGN
Xbox Head Phil Spencer Confirms That Call of Duty Will Stay on PlayStation; Open for Long Commitment With Sony
Xbox’s Phil Spencer says that Call of Duty titles are going to stay on PlayStation consoles. Speaking to The Verge, Spencer said that he is not planning to pull the rug from under Sony’s feet. He says that there is no contract both companies can write that says Call of Duty will forever be on PlayStation consoles.
IGN
Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Next-Gen Updates Arrives This December - IGN Daily Fix
On today’s IGN The Daily Fix:In The Witcher's official Twitter account, CD Projekt Red has stuck to its promise of a fourth quarter release by confirming next-gen updates will be release in December. Geoff Keighley has announced every nominee for The Game Awards 2022, with God of War: Ragnarok and Elden Ring leading the way with ten and seven nominations respectively.Presented by Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reportedly Getting New Kill Cam Feature
It seems that a new feature might be coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, allowing players to create customizable kill cams. A patent from Activision Blizzard was shared by @RalphsValve on Twitter, which gives an idea of how the feature might work. Apparently players will be able to select between "Play of the Game" or "Final Kill," and there will be numerous ways to customize the videos. Activision has not made any kind of announcement about the feature, so fans should take this with a grain of salt until we get official word from the publisher.
msn.com
Netflix Subscribers Can Download Immortality Game for iOS Devices
Netflix began offering video games to its subscribers last year, but this added benefit hasn't caught on. The streaming service has a new game available, and it happens to be one of the best games of 2022. Immortality is an interactive film video game from game designer Sam Barlow that...
gameskinny.com
God of War: Ragnarok — Pilgrim's Landing Collectibles Guide
Here's where to find all of the collectibles in Vanaheim's Pilgrim's Landing region in God of War: Ragnarok. Pilgrim's Landing is one of the smallest sub-regions in God of War: Ragnarok. Located in Vanaheim, it's composed of a small beach and a stone fortress in the middle of the River Delta area, and you'll likely come here during the Freya's Missing Peace Favor after visiting Freyr's Camp. There are four collectibles in this location.
Engadget
'The Witcher 3' finally hits PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on December 14th
CD Projekt Red has revealed that the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will finally be available on December 14th. The studio hasn't shown off what gameplay looks like on those consoles or many details about what's in store, but it plans to reveal more during a livestream event sometime next week.
