Utah Tech matches up with No. 14 Arizona
No. 14 Arizona has scored 212 points in two games, is shooting 63.0 percent from the field and has room to be better Thursday night against Utah Tech in Tucson, Ariz. The Wildcats (2-0), who have defeated Nicholls and Southern, will be playing their final warmup before facing Cincinnati in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Monday.
azdesertswarm.com
What to watch for when Arizona men’s basketball hosts Utah Tech
Arizona’s first week of action was successful, with a pair of lopsided, high-scoring matchups against aggressive but overmatched opponents. Only one game is on the docket this week, with the 14th-ranked Wildcats hosting Utah Tech on Thursday night in their final warmup before heading to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational.
arizonasports.com
What’s left to play for in final 2 games for Arizona State football?
TEMPE — The Arizona State football team has two games remaining on the 2022 docket. The first is senior day this upcoming Saturday against the No. 25 Oregon State Beavers (7-3, 4-3 in Pac-12) at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe. The second is the Territorial Cup against the in-state...
azdesertswarm.com
What we learned from Arizona women’s basketball’s opening week
Arizona fans finally got to see the new-look women’s basketball team in games that count. Well, they got to see most of the Wildcats, anyway. What were the main themes from Arizona’s wins over Northern Arizona and Cal State Northridge?. Arizona can score. Head coach Adia Barnes hinted...
12news.com
Arizona Wildcats basketball takes out Southern | Locked On Wildcats
It wasn't always pretty, bu fueled by Kerr Kriisa and Pelle Larsson Arizona beat Southern. There were some troubling takeaways though.
Tucson, November 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Cienega High School soccer team will have a game with Empire High School on November 16, 2022, 17:00:00.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Burger Joint In Arizona
Burgers are an American staple at barbecues, parties, and even family dinners. It seems like most restaurants these days have some version of the meal. But some are just better than others. 24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best burger joints in each state. The websites states, "To...
KTAR.com
Here’s what Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs said in victory speech
PHOENIX – Projected Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs promised voters Tuesday that she would work with Democrats and Republicans to move the state forward after a contentious election season and other challenges. “It is truly the honor of a lifetime and I will do everything in my power to make...
The richest person in Phoenix, Arizona
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of the richest people on the planet with its billionaire's list. Nearly 2,674 billionaires, more than 25%, live in the United States. Collectively these billionaires are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
12news.com
Schweikert projected winner for Arizona's 1st Congressional District
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Republican David Schweikert has won reelection to the U.S. House in Arizona's 1st Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. The district makes up part of Maricopa County, including most of the northeastern suburbs of Phoenix, as well as Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Cave Creek and Fountain Hills.
fox10phoenix.com
Retired stealth fighter makes its way across Arizona
It was quite a sight on Arizona highways as a stealth fighter jet is slowly making its way across the state. The decommissioned F-117 is making its way from Nevada to the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson. The aircraft, nicknamed Dark Angel, flew in the first Gulf War as well over former Yugoslavia in 1999.
AZFamily
Silver King Smokehouse & Saloon serves up some of the best barbecue in Arizona
SUPERIOR, AZ (Arizona State Parks and Arizona Highways TV) - Just an hour outside of Phoenix, you’ll find some of the best barbecue in the state. Silver King Smokehouse & Saloon opened in Superior during the pandemic.
KOLD-TV
Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2020 midterm results were not what most people predicted. In a typical off year election, the President’s party usually takes a shellacking. But 2022 was not a typical year, especially the race for Arizona Governor which pitted the Democrat Katie Hobbs against...
smeharbinger.net
Ari(Shooting)Zona: The effect of the recent shooting at the University of Arizona on the East community
She’d just missed the swarm of police officers. College sophomore and East alum Libby Brouillette passed the John W. Harshbarger Building at the University of Arizona on her way to English less than 30 minutes before it was plastered in caution tape. “I remember walking out and the whole...
travellemming.com
22 Best Day Trips from Tucson (By a Local)
I’m a Tucson local who has spent a lifetime traveling all around my hometown. This guide is a collection of my favorite day trips from Tucson, carefully chosen after years of personal research. These Southern Arizona destinations include outdoor experiences, big-city entertainment, historical sites, and hidden gems. Plus, if...
AZFamily
Which tight Arizona races could trigger recounts and who’s footing the bill
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Because several races are so close, we’re looking at more than one recount in this state for some of these major races. A new law this year expanded the number of votes that triggers an automatic recount. If that happens, many logistics come with it, including a hefty price tag for you: the taxpayer.
southernarizonaguide.com
Barnfire Mesquite Grill: A Dining Review
On a Friday in mid-November 2022, Neighbor Roy and I dined at Barnfire Mesquite Grill in Marana at Cortaro Farms Road and Thornydale. Yes, that is right, “BARNfire”. I found this place by accident, but a look at its online menu convinced me that we should give it a try.
ABC 15 News
Police: Student from Arizona among 4 University of Idaho students found dead by campus
MOSCOW, ID — Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students, including one student from Arizona, found in a home near the Moscow, Idaho, campus. The Moscow Police Department has called the deaths "homicides," and on Monday identified the victims as Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old from Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, a 21-year-old from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho.
KOLD-TV
Thousands of ballots still left to count throughout Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Election crews in both Pima and Maricopa counties say they’ll have all the ballots counted early this week. As of Monday morning, Nov. 14, Pima County workers have a little less than 40,000 votes to count. Meanwhile, in Maricopa County, there are about 95,000 ballots left.
Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day
Republicans in Arizona and elsewhere have insisted that the days-long tabulation of early ballots, particularly in Maricopa County, is a new phenomenon that is aimed at undercutting faith in the elections and harming GOP candidates. They’re flat wrong about the history, however: Final election results have never been available on Election Night in any Arizona […] The post Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
