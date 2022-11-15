Read full article on original website
Maine Woman Killed In Crash With Dump Truck
A 68 year old woman from Nobleboro was killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash with a dump truck. According to an article on the WGME website, at about 2:30 on Tuesday afternoon a Honda sedan driven by Sharon Moody crossed the center line on East Pond Road and collided with a dump truck. The truck then crashed into a utility pole.
Man Dies in Rollover Crash in Corinth, Maine
A 31-year-old man has died following a rollover crash in Corinth Sunday evening. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office and emergency personnel responded to a report of a single- vehicle crash on the Hudson Road around 7:20 p.m. First responders discovered that a 2005 GMC Sierra pick-up truck was traveling...
Woman killed after car crashes head-on with dump truck in Lincoln County
NOBLEBORO, Maine — A woman was killed after the car she was driving collided with a dump truck Tuesday afternoon in Lincoln County. The report of a head-on crash on East Pond Road in Nobleboro was called in around 2:33 p.m. Police say their early investigation showed Sharon Moody,...
1 killed in Corinth crash
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One person is dead after a crash in Corinth Sunday night. Authorities were called to the Hudson Road around 7 p.m. They discovered a pick-up had left the road, flipped over, and landed in the woods. They say the driver, 31-year-old Cody Crooker of Corinth, died...
Corinth man dies in truck crash
CORINTH, Maine — A man from Corinth died Sunday after the pickup truck he was driving went off the road and flipped. It happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Route 43 in Corinth, also referred to as Hudson Road, the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post on Monday.
Maine 15-Year-Old Has Been Found Dead at The YMCA
According to an article published by WGME News 13, a 15-year-old has been found deceased at the YMCA of Auburn Lewiston. The news station reports that the teen was found deceased on Friday of last week. Police say they responded to the scene to find the child unresponsive. WGME is...
Man recovering after Auburn crash, truck fire
AUBURN, Maine (WABI) - One man is recovering after his truck caught fire in an Auburn interstate crash Monday afternoon. The Maine Department of Public Safety tells us 70-year-old Richard Kammel of Sabattus was traveling southbound at exit 77 at 3:30 when he struck a tractor trailer attempting to change lanes.
Augusta’s Famous Red Barn Restaurant to Reopen Flagship Location Tomorrow!
It's Maine, and we love what we love, and that's just the way it is. Give us our Bean boots, our coffee brandy, a pickup truck and some Red Barn and we're golden. For years Maine business owners have been working to navigate their way through the ongoing pandemic. The Red Barn has been no exception to that. From the second location on State Street in Augusta to the creation of the Red Barn Road Show, Laura Benedict has been busy trying to keep her staff employed and her patrons fed.
Three-Vehicle Crash Closes Route 32 in Waldoboro
Waldoboro police and fire units responded to a three-vehicle crash in the vicinity of 726 Bremen Road (Route 32) in Waldoboro. The crash was reported around 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. According to Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services Chief Derek Booker, three individuals were transported to LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in...
Nobleboro Woman Fatally Injured in Two-Car Collision
A 68-year-old woman was fatally injured in head-on collision between two vehicles on East Pond Road in Nobleboro the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 15. According to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the collision took place half a mile north of East Pond Road’s intersection with Upper East Pond Road near the Jefferson town line. The collision was reported at 2:33 p.m.
A Boil-Water Order Has Been Issued For Some Parts Of Augusta
As of Monday evening, several hundred residents of Augusta were under a boil water order. According to the KJ, the order was issued by the Greater Augusta Utility District at about 6 PM. The order affects residents living on parts of Haskell Street, Malta Street, and people living between 175 and 255 Cony Street. According to the article, Cony High School, which is at 60 Cony Street, was not affected by the boil order.
Back River Bistro to Open Soon in Wiscasset
A veteran team of food service professionals plans to open a new restaurant in Wiscasset later this month. Business owners Mathew and Corrinna Stum plan to open Back River Bistro at 65 Gardiner Road, hopefully before Thanksgiving. The location was most recently home to Midcoast Provisions, and prior to that, the Little Village Bistro.
Get Ready For The Grand Opening of This New Augusta Restaurant
It's so fun to learn about how our local community is growing and the food industry is especially exciting because now that the pandemic is semi gone, we can actually go out and enjoy food again!. Are you ready for another new restaurant in Augusta? Something that will satisfy for...
Law enforcement respond to school threats across Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Local, state and federal law enforcement were at schools around the state within minutes after active shooter threats. These threats thankfully turned out to be a hoax but not after agencies executed emergency responses and students, parents and staff were shaken up emotionally. It was a...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 160 calls for service for the period of Nov. 8 to Nov. 15. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,503 calls for service. William R. Poulin, 37, of Somerville was issued a summons Nov. 7 for Allowing Dog to be at Large, on Valley Road, Somerville, by Animal Control Officer Allen Oliver.
Anah Shriners’ Feztival of Trees
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - JR Mitchell from the Anah Shrine is here to tell us all about the return of the Feztival of Trees. For more information, visit: https://anahshriners.org/
Disaster Almost Struck Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine Last Night
Is it me or are there way too many dimly-lit roads? Not just in Maine, but across New England and possibly even the country. Because that mixed with the crappy, rainy weather last night almost caused a massive disaster on the Bowdoin College campus in Brunswick, Maine last night and almost ruined three lives.
'Active shooter' reports at Maine schools were result of hoax, officials confirm
SANFORD, Maine — Multiple threats of active shooters at schools across Maine were made Tuesday morning, but investigators in that state said they were the result of a hoax. The reports triggered significant law enforcement responses and lockdowns, including at schools in Sanford, Gardiner and Portland, among others. “The...
Teen found dead at Auburn-Lewiston YMCA
AUBURN, Maine — A 15-year-old was found dead at the Auburn-Lewiston YMCA this past Friday. According to a report from the Lewiston Sun Journal, the former Edward Little High School student was found unresponsive on Friday afternoon. Police arrived, but discovered the teen already deceased, the Sun Journal reported.
RCV tabulation delayed after corrupt memory sticks
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The ranked choice voting tabulation to decide the winner in Maine’s second congressional district has been postponed to Wednesday. Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced a little after 6 p.m. that the two memory sticks which had recorded more than 17,000 ballots from Bangor, Hampden and Anson were corrupt.
