Midland, TX

Midland County Approves Site For Huge New Jail Complex

With the inmate population on the rise in Midland County Commissioners have picked a new location for the new jail complex. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, The location of the new jail complex will be east of town near County Road 1140 and County Road 110. That location is east...
What is the purpose of a grand jury?

MIDLAND, Texas — The arrests of employees and former employees at Midland Christian School and Trinity School made headlines recently, leaving many to wonder what a grand jury’s role is in indictments. The state of Texas requires felony cases to be presented in front of a grand jury.
Ector County Library to host Permian Basin Poetry Society meeting on November 22

ODESSA, Texas — Dr. William Christopher Brown of Midland College will be emceeing a Permian Basin Poetry Society reading at the Ector County Library on November 22. The event will be starting at 5:30 p.m. and Dr. Brown will be reading work from Trev the Road Poet. Trev the Road Poet is a poet from Yorkshire who has visited Texas several times in regard to his work.
Midland community expresses concern after educator indictments

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Concerned citizens spoke at the Midland City Council meeting on Tuesday about the recent indictments of former and current employees from Midland Christian School and Trinity School of Midland. Supporters for Midland Christian and Trinity School shared their disappointment, calling for an independent investigation of the...
ECISD students get new bikes

ODESSA, Texas — Occidental Energy employees handed out bikes to over 500 ECISD Students on November 15. The bikes were given to second graders at Cameron and Buddy West Elementary Schools. This is all part of the company's 'Wish for Wheels' program. The employees helped the students adjust the bikes for their heights and even gave some of them bike riding lessons.
3 men indicted for Midland murder

MIDLAND, Texas — Three men have been indicted for murder in connection to a deadly shooting in Midland on March 13, 2021. Arturo Reyes, Corey Milby and Efrain Olguin were involved in a drive-by shooting that left 53-year-old Gerardo Ramirez dead, according to court records. An arrest affidavit for...
I-20 traffic being diverted East of Loop 250

MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: The accident has been cleared, according to a City of Midland spokesperson. ------------------------------------------------------------- An accident is causing traffic to be diverted off the westbound lanes of Interstate 20. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. Officers with the Midland Police Department are working the accident...
Hogan Park community forum sees citizens seeking clarification on park renovations

MIDLAND, Texas — A Hogan Park Community Forum was held Tuesday night to discuss the renovations that are being planned. It was a question-and-answer format, and many citizens asked questions to a panel that consisted of District 2 City Councilman John Norman, as well as representatives from the conservancy board and other elected officials. The goal of the forum was to provide some clarity to the community.
MPD investigating possible fraud, asking investors to come forward

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Financial Crimes Unit of the Midland Police Department said it is investigating possible fraud involving Jamie Thompson and William Logsdon doing business as Magnum Oil & Gas or Magnum Exploration. Anyone who has recently invested money with Thompson, Logsdon, or a representative of Magnum Oil & Gas/Magnum Exploration for undervalued oil and […]
MPD Financial Crimes Unit investigating possible fraud

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -According to a City of Midland spokesperson, the Financial Crimes Unit of the Midland Police Department is investigating possible fraud involving Jamie Thompson and William Logsdon doing business as Magnum Oil & Gas or Magnum Exploration. If anyone has recently invested money with Jamie Thompson, William Logsdon,...
Forsan ISD teacher arrested

FORSAN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Forsan ISD teacher, identified as Kendall Phillips, was arrested Tuesday. Phillips has been accused of having an improper relationship with a high school student. In a statement, Superintendent Dane Richardson stated: On November 14, 2022, the District received an anonymous tip concerning interactions between an employee and a student. On receipt […]
Forsan ISD employee arrested for improper relationship with a student

FORSAN, Texas — After receiving an anonymous tip, a Forsan ISD employee was arrested for an improper relationship between an educator and a student. The Howard County Sheriff's office identified the employee as 23-year-old Kendall Phillips. When questioned by law enforcement, Phillips admitted to being in a relationship with...
Large earthquake shakes West Texas

MENTONE, Texas (KTEN) -- The U.S. Geological Survey confirms a 5.4 magnitude earthquake shook West Texas just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The earthquake had a depth of 5 to 6 miles. People reported feeling the earthquake as far away as southeastern New Mexico and Midland, Texas. As of 5:30...
Two Killed After Vehicle Crashes Into West Texas Library

MIDLAND, TX – Two young adults were killed on Sunday morning after they crashed into a structure at the Midland County Public Library. According to the Midland Police Department, on Nov. 13 at around 3 a.m., officers with the Midland Police Department were dispatched to the Midland Public Library on the 200 block of W. Front St. for the report of a major crash. When they arrived, the officers discovered a Ford Taurus that had crashed into a concrete structure in the library's parking lot. The driver, Ricardo Leyva, Jr., 25, of Midland, was pronounced dead on the scene. The passenger in the…
Man shatters glass door to steal cigarettes, beer, OPD says

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after setting off an alarm at a local gas station. Dakita Melton, 29, has been charged with Burglary of a Building.  According to an affidavit, around 5:30 a.m. on November 13, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a DK store on E […]
