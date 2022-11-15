Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Midland County Approves Site For Huge New Jail Complex
With the inmate population on the rise in Midland County Commissioners have picked a new location for the new jail complex. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, The location of the new jail complex will be east of town near County Road 1140 and County Road 110. That location is east...
What is the purpose of a grand jury?
MIDLAND, Texas — The arrests of employees and former employees at Midland Christian School and Trinity School made headlines recently, leaving many to wonder what a grand jury’s role is in indictments. The state of Texas requires felony cases to be presented in front of a grand jury.
Ector County Library to host Permian Basin Poetry Society meeting on November 22
ODESSA, Texas — Dr. William Christopher Brown of Midland College will be emceeing a Permian Basin Poetry Society reading at the Ector County Library on November 22. The event will be starting at 5:30 p.m. and Dr. Brown will be reading work from Trev the Road Poet. Trev the Road Poet is a poet from Yorkshire who has visited Texas several times in regard to his work.
cbs7.com
Midland community expresses concern after educator indictments
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Concerned citizens spoke at the Midland City Council meeting on Tuesday about the recent indictments of former and current employees from Midland Christian School and Trinity School of Midland. Supporters for Midland Christian and Trinity School shared their disappointment, calling for an independent investigation of the...
ECISD students get new bikes
ODESSA, Texas — Occidental Energy employees handed out bikes to over 500 ECISD Students on November 15. The bikes were given to second graders at Cameron and Buddy West Elementary Schools. This is all part of the company's 'Wish for Wheels' program. The employees helped the students adjust the bikes for their heights and even gave some of them bike riding lessons.
3 men indicted for Midland murder
MIDLAND, Texas — Three men have been indicted for murder in connection to a deadly shooting in Midland on March 13, 2021. Arturo Reyes, Corey Milby and Efrain Olguin were involved in a drive-by shooting that left 53-year-old Gerardo Ramirez dead, according to court records. An arrest affidavit for...
I-20 traffic being diverted East of Loop 250
MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: The accident has been cleared, according to a City of Midland spokesperson. ------------------------------------------------------------- An accident is causing traffic to be diverted off the westbound lanes of Interstate 20. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. Officers with the Midland Police Department are working the accident...
Hogan Park community forum sees citizens seeking clarification on park renovations
MIDLAND, Texas — A Hogan Park Community Forum was held Tuesday night to discuss the renovations that are being planned. It was a question-and-answer format, and many citizens asked questions to a panel that consisted of District 2 City Councilman John Norman, as well as representatives from the conservancy board and other elected officials. The goal of the forum was to provide some clarity to the community.
MPD investigating possible fraud, asking investors to come forward
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Financial Crimes Unit of the Midland Police Department said it is investigating possible fraud involving Jamie Thompson and William Logsdon doing business as Magnum Oil & Gas or Magnum Exploration. Anyone who has recently invested money with Thompson, Logsdon, or a representative of Magnum Oil & Gas/Magnum Exploration for undervalued oil and […]
Crash forces portion of Loop 250, service road down to 1 lane
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department and Midland Fire Department are working an accident in the westbound lane of Loop 250 and the service road, between Midkiff Road and Midland Drive. This has forced both Loop 250 and the service road down to one lane, according to a...
[WATCH]: Woman Rebukes Man Harassing Her at Crunch Fitness in Odessa, TX
One woman from Odessa, Texas had finally had enough, as you'll see in the video below. It had been going on for awhile. But finally, one young Texas woman from Odessa found the courage to rebuke a man who'd been harassing her during her workouts at her Crunch Fitness location.
cbs7.com
MPD Financial Crimes Unit investigating possible fraud
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -According to a City of Midland spokesperson, the Financial Crimes Unit of the Midland Police Department is investigating possible fraud involving Jamie Thompson and William Logsdon doing business as Magnum Oil & Gas or Magnum Exploration. If anyone has recently invested money with Jamie Thompson, William Logsdon,...
Forsan ISD teacher arrested
FORSAN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Forsan ISD teacher, identified as Kendall Phillips, was arrested Tuesday. Phillips has been accused of having an improper relationship with a high school student. In a statement, Superintendent Dane Richardson stated: On November 14, 2022, the District received an anonymous tip concerning interactions between an employee and a student. On receipt […]
Newswest9.com
Midland Christian parents ask city council to look into Midland Police Department
"The Midland Christian family is a group of wonderful people who really just want truth. We're not looking to cover anything up, we're not looking to hide anything."
Forsan ISD employee arrested for improper relationship with a student
FORSAN, Texas — After receiving an anonymous tip, a Forsan ISD employee was arrested for an improper relationship between an educator and a student. The Howard County Sheriff's office identified the employee as 23-year-old Kendall Phillips. When questioned by law enforcement, Phillips admitted to being in a relationship with...
Attorney running for DA's office calls out handling of Midland Christian, Trinity cases
MIDLAND, Texas — In a three-page statement released by Glenn Harwood, a Midland attorney running for Midland District Attorney, he calls out the handling of the Midland Christian and Trinity School cases. Harwood claims that law enforcement and the District Attorney's Office "missed the mark" by applying the mandatory...
KTEN.com
Large earthquake shakes West Texas
MENTONE, Texas (KTEN) -- The U.S. Geological Survey confirms a 5.4 magnitude earthquake shook West Texas just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The earthquake had a depth of 5 to 6 miles. People reported feeling the earthquake as far away as southeastern New Mexico and Midland, Texas. As of 5:30...
23-Year-Old Gavin Sexton Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Midland County (Midland County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Midland County on Wednesday. The crash happened south on FM 1788. According to the authorities, a semi-truck traveling southbound failed to control its speed and swerved to the left into oncoming traffic.
Two Killed After Vehicle Crashes Into West Texas Library
MIDLAND, TX – Two young adults were killed on Sunday morning after they crashed into a structure at the Midland County Public Library. According to the Midland Police Department, on Nov. 13 at around 3 a.m., officers with the Midland Police Department were dispatched to the Midland Public Library on the 200 block of W. Front St. for the report of a major crash. When they arrived, the officers discovered a Ford Taurus that had crashed into a concrete structure in the library's parking lot. The driver, Ricardo Leyva, Jr., 25, of Midland, was pronounced dead on the scene. The passenger in the…
Man shatters glass door to steal cigarettes, beer, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after setting off an alarm at a local gas station. Dakita Melton, 29, has been charged with Burglary of a Building. According to an affidavit, around 5:30 a.m. on November 13, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a DK store on E […]
NewsWest 9
Odessa, TX
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Odessa and Midland local newshttps://www.newswest9.com/
Comments / 0