Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
NFL Starting Running Back Gets Cut In Stunning Move Monday
The Arizona Cardinals have made a surprising roster move Monday following the team's 21-17 victory over the Rams. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cardinals released running back Eno Benjamin this afternoon. "A roster surprise: Cardinals have informed RB Eno Benjamin - who started for ...
Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment
The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
Paul Finebaum Hints At Tumultuous Offseason For Major Program
After a fifth-straight loss vs. Auburn on Saturday, ESPN's Paul Finebaum wondered aloud what the future might hold for Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M. Hopping on his weekly college football recap show with Matt Barrie, Finebaum forecasted some of the issues for the Aggies:. Texas A&M can’t afford to fire...
Wisconsin Football Players Sent Home After Tragic Killing
There will be no media availability for the Wisconsin Badgers today as players were sent home following the tragic events that unfolded in Virginia. Per Badgers beat reporter Colten Bartholomew, "Media availability today was canceled due to the news of former UW WR Devin Chandler being killed in the shooting at the University of Virginia. Players were set to begin lifting when news broke and were sent home."
Deion Sanders wants Shedeur Sanders to stop playing like Lamar Jackson
Deion Sanders is confident that Shedeur Sanders will be sliding from now on. The post Deion Sanders wants Shedeur Sanders to stop playing like Lamar Jackson appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
4-star CB Daniel Harris decommits from Georgia, names B1G 3 teams in heavy pursuit
Talented 4-star Class fo 2023 cornerback Daniel Harris announced Monday that he has decommitted from Georgia and will be opening up his recruitment. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Harris said Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State are all in heavy pursuit for his talents. Georgia originally beat out Harris’ 4-team list that included all 3 listed B1G teams.
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
Penn State head coach James Franklin took an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and punished himself with 15 push-ups on the sideline
James Franklin dropped and gave himself 15 after he was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Maryland.
Look: Lane Kiffin Reveals He Called Ole Miss Quarterback's Mom To Apologize
Ole Miss put a scare into Alabama on Saturday, but Lane Kiffin was ultimately unable to upset Nick Saban, his former boss. Ole Miss jumped out to an early 17-7 lead, but the Crimson Tide stopped the Rebels in the red zone late in the fourth quarter to win 30-24. Kiffin emerged from the loss ...
Notre Dame appears about to flip big-time quarterback target
Notre Dame extended a scholarship offer to four-star Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paull II quarterback Kenny Minchey back in September. The thing is, Minchey committed to Pittsburgh back on April 30. That commitment is no longer and it appears to be great news for Notre Dame. Minchey announced Monday that...
College Football World Reacts To Michigan Coach Departure
Charlotte reached into Big Ten country ion Tuesday to find a new head football coach. According to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Charlotte is hiring Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi. Poggi will replace Will Healy, who was fired earlier this season. The 62-year-old Poggi has been at Michigan for the...
Look: Paul Finebaum Reveals His Major 'Upset Alert' Pick
College football analyst Paul Finebaum believes the unbeaten TCU Horned Frogs could notch their first loss of the season against Baylor this weekend. Finebaum predicted the No. 4 team in the nation would fall to the Texas Longhorns this past weekend, but he was incorrect. He's "doubling down" on his TCU doubts heading into Saturday's game in Waco.
Penn State Freshman No Longer Listed On Football Roster
It appears Penn State OL Maleek McNeil is no longer a Nittany Lion. Per PennLive.com's Johnny McGonical, "Here’s what comes up when you look for Maleek McNeil’s Penn State bio. The true freshman offensive lineman is no longer listed on the Nittany Lions’ roster." A click of...
Paul Finebaum weighs in on Lane Kiffin to Auburn rumors
Lane Kiffin is a name that you will hear connected to Auburn until he himself reaffirms his commitment to Ole Miss this offseason or until the Tigers officially hire their next head coach. That buzz started right from the jump after Bryan Harsin’s firing and it’s volume has only increased since then. It doesn’t take a Paul Finebaum to understand the potential connection between the two, but the analyst did share his thoughts after spending the weekend in Oxford.
Florida Football Player Reportedly Kicked Off The Team
The Florida Gators got a little thinner in the front seven after Billy Napier decided to dismiss an upperclassmen at linebacker over the weekend. According to GatorsOnline.com, former JUCO transfer Diwun Black is no longer a member of the team for "undisclosed disciplinary reasons." He's no longer listed on Florida's...
Former Ohio State Basketball Star Dead At 52
A former Ohio State men's basketball star has passed away. Ohio State announced on Monday that former team captain Jamaal Brown has died at the age of 52. The Buckeyes paid tribute to Brown on Monday. "Ohio State men’s basketball is saddened by the news that former captain Jamaal Brown...
Jim Harbaugh updates injury status for Donovan Edwards, Luke Schoonmaker entering Week 12
Jim Harbaugh was asked about injury updates for running back Donovan Edwards and tight end Luke Schoonmaker in Monday’s presser ahead of Week 12’s matchup with Illinois. It’s not much, but there is optimism for a return. Schoonmaker was out last week against Nebraska and Edwards was taken out early in the game, both with undisclosed injuries.
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders has ultimate respect for Alcorn coach Fred McNair despite rivalry
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders and former Tennessee Titans quarterback Steve McNair's lives crossed, either on the playing field in the NFL or because of shared camaraderie of being in the NFL. A year separated the two from being teammates. Sanders came out of retirement to play his last two NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens (2004-05), finishing with five interceptions. ...
Look: Insane Snowstorm At College Football Game Tonight
A Week 11 NFL game is expected to have some crazy weather this weekend, as snowstorms are projected in Buffalo, where the Bills are set to host the Browns. College football beat the NFL to the snow-game punch tonight, though. Western Michigan and Central Michigan are playing in a major...
Paul Finebaum questions Jimbo Fisher’s credibility
After another disappointing loss Saturday to the Auburn Tigers, the Texas A&M Aggies, once ranked No. 6 in the country, find themselves at 3-7 and no longer bowl-eligible. Despite the record, the likelihood of Jimbo Fisher being fired after the season is fairly low because of his $86 million buyout, though not impossible according to Paul Finebaum.
