CLEVELAND — In 2014, 22-year-old Cory Barron died after attending a country music concert at Progressive Field in Cleveland. At the time, it was believed he fell down a garbage chute at the venue, and his body was found in a landfill in Lorain County. His manner of death was undetermined, however officials at the time ruled that there was no foul play.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO