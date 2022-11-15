Read full article on original website
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine orders flags to be lowered in honor of Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following the tragic death of Cleveland veteran firefighter Johnny Tetrick, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is ordering flags to fly at half-staff until sunset on the day of his funeral. Gov. DeWine released the following statement on Sunday:. "In honor of the life and service of Cleveland...
Cleveland firefighter killed in hit and run while responding to crash on I-90
A Cleveland Firefighter was struck by a vehicle while responding to a crash on Interstate 90 eastbound at Martin Luther King Jr., according to the Cleveland Division of Police.
Arrest made in MLK crash that killed firefighter
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found a Cleveland police radio broadcast overnight told officers a “suspect vehicle has been located, suspect detained” in connection with a firefighter struck and killed at an accident scene. It happened Saturday night about 8:15 p.m. at Interstate 90 and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. That broadcast of […]
Driver of stolen car smashes into Cleveland homes, residents say
Kimberly Lopez says 9 o’clock on a Friday night on Worthington Avenue is almost always peaceful.
Cleveland man arrested after veteran firefighter dies in hit-and-run on I-90 East
CLEVELAND — A 40-year-old Cleveland man has been arrested after allegedly striking and killing a Cleveland firefighter with his car on I-90 East at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Saturday night. The City of Cleveland identified the firefighter as Cleveland Division of Fire veteran Johnny Tetrick, who served...
Man shot in Cleveland's Steelyard Commons
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday afternoon at Steelyard Commons. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. A 28-year-old man was shot in the leg in...
Fire destroys vacant home on Cleveland's east side
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland firefighters responded to a house fire Friday night that left the structure completely destroyed. Officials tell 3News a vacant home in the 12300 block of Phillips Avenue in the Forest Hills neighborhood went up in flames around 5 p.m. Investigators do not yet know what caused the blaze, but no one was injured.
Joe visits TrueNorth in Cleveland Heights to spread some cheer this "Tanksgiving"
Joe visits TrueNorth in Cleveland Heights to surprise customers with a gas gift card this "Tanksgiving"! (Sponsored by TrueNorth)
Police searching for suspect after Cleveland firefighter hit, killed by vehicle on I-90
The FOX 8 I-Team is tracking a developing story after a Cleveland firefighter was hit by a vehicle on the highway and rushed to the hospital.
$1M bond for driver Cleveland police say ‘intentionally’ ran over man
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 49-year-old man accused of hitting and killing a man by running him over with his pick-up truck earlier this month, is being held on a $1 million dollar bond at the Cuyahoga County Jail. Marlon Hale was taken into custody by Middleburg Heights police on...
Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted: Man has warrants with 12 different agencies
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In partnership with Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Cleveland 19 launches “Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted.”. Every week we will feature fugitives with active warrants in hopes of bring them in to face charges. This week Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department is highlighting Charles Hudson who is wanted...
Landmarks in The Land: Akron Civic Theatre
AKRON, Ohio — On South Main Street in Akron, a marquee and sign reading “Civic” tip off visitors to the Akron Civic Theatre, a performance space that first opened doors in downtown Akron in April of 1929. But what the sign doesn’t necessarily give away is the grandeur inside, where three performance spaces and a grand lobby tell stories of decades past.
Duo wanted for Linda’s Deli break in, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who broke into Linda’s Deli and his lookout are on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help finding them. The breaking and entering and theft happened at 7 a.m. on Oct. 30 at 8708 Denison Rd., according to police. Police said...
Here are the resources available for families living with Alzheimer's and dementia in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — As part of our salute to Alzheimer's Awareness Month and National Family Caregivers Month, 3News has been bringing you stories of the fight against the dreaded disease. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
Cory Barron's manner of death in 2014 Cleveland concert case changed to homicide following new information
CLEVELAND — In 2014, 22-year-old Cory Barron died after attending a country music concert at Progressive Field in Cleveland. At the time, it was believed he fell down a garbage chute at the venue, and his body was found in a landfill in Lorain County. His manner of death was undetermined, however officials at the time ruled that there was no foul play.
Adoption Awareness Month: Inside 'adoption day' for one Cuyahoga County family
CLEVELAND — Life is full of doors; the question is which ones to open, and behind this one is a family that's been waiting 1,243 days for something very special: Gabriel's adoption. "It's the end of a long journey and permanency for Gabriel," mother Megan said in Cuyahoga County...
Elyria man dies following crash on I-90 bridge over Black River
ELYRIA, Ohio — A 33-year-old man is dead following a crash on Interstate 90 west in Lorain County Friday afternoon. Elyria police say the accident occurred just after 3 p.m. on the Black River bridge overpass near Sheffield Village when a Ford Mustang struck a concrete barrier. Officers and witnesses attempted to save the driver and lone occupant, Elyria resident Zackery C. Cassidy, but he died from his injuries at the scene.
27-year-old man shot and killed outside 28th Street Supermarket in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — A 27-year-old man was shot and killed in Cleveland on Thursday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top local and national headlines sent to your email inbox each weekday morning with the 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Cleveland Division of Police, the shooting happened at around...
52-year-old Cleveland man arrested after leading Brooklyn Heights police on chase
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio — A 52-year-old Cleveland man has been arrested after leading Brooklyn Heights Police officers on a chase on Wednesday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top local and national headlines sent to your email inbox each weekday morning with the 3News to GO! newsletter. The Brooklyn Heights...
East Cleveland woman missing since Nov. 4 found safe, police say
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 39-year-old woman. Rachell Denise Harris was last seen on Nov. 4. East Cleveland police said Harris was driving a red Mercury Mountaineer, which was recovered by Cleveland police Wednesday evening. According to police,...
