WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Arrest made in MLK crash that killed firefighter

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found a Cleveland police radio broadcast overnight told officers a “suspect vehicle has been located, suspect detained” in connection with a firefighter struck and killed at an accident scene. It happened Saturday night about 8:15 p.m. at Interstate 90 and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. That broadcast of […]
WKYC

Man shot in Cleveland's Steelyard Commons

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday afternoon at Steelyard Commons. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. A 28-year-old man was shot in the leg in...
WKYC

Fire destroys vacant home on Cleveland's east side

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland firefighters responded to a house fire Friday night that left the structure completely destroyed. Officials tell 3News a vacant home in the 12300 block of Phillips Avenue in the Forest Hills neighborhood went up in flames around 5 p.m. Investigators do not yet know what caused the blaze, but no one was injured.
cleveland19.com

Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted: Man has warrants with 12 different agencies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In partnership with Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Cleveland 19 launches “Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted.”. Every week we will feature fugitives with active warrants in hopes of bring them in to face charges. This week Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department is highlighting Charles Hudson who is wanted...
WKYC

Landmarks in The Land: Akron Civic Theatre

AKRON, Ohio — On South Main Street in Akron, a marquee and sign reading “Civic” tip off visitors to the Akron Civic Theatre, a performance space that first opened doors in downtown Akron in April of 1929. But what the sign doesn’t necessarily give away is the grandeur inside, where three performance spaces and a grand lobby tell stories of decades past.
cleveland19.com

Duo wanted for Linda’s Deli break in, Cleveland Police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who broke into Linda’s Deli and his lookout are on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help finding them. The breaking and entering and theft happened at 7 a.m. on Oct. 30 at 8708 Denison Rd., according to police. Police said...
WKYC

Cory Barron's manner of death in 2014 Cleveland concert case changed to homicide following new information

CLEVELAND — In 2014, 22-year-old Cory Barron died after attending a country music concert at Progressive Field in Cleveland. At the time, it was believed he fell down a garbage chute at the venue, and his body was found in a landfill in Lorain County. His manner of death was undetermined, however officials at the time ruled that there was no foul play.
WKYC

Elyria man dies following crash on I-90 bridge over Black River

ELYRIA, Ohio — A 33-year-old man is dead following a crash on Interstate 90 west in Lorain County Friday afternoon. Elyria police say the accident occurred just after 3 p.m. on the Black River bridge overpass near Sheffield Village when a Ford Mustang struck a concrete barrier. Officers and witnesses attempted to save the driver and lone occupant, Elyria resident Zackery C. Cassidy, but he died from his injuries at the scene.
cleveland19.com

East Cleveland woman missing since Nov. 4 found safe, police say

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 39-year-old woman. Rachell Denise Harris was last seen on Nov. 4. East Cleveland police said Harris was driving a red Mercury Mountaineer, which was recovered by Cleveland police Wednesday evening. According to police,...
WKYC

WKYC

