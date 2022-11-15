Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
N.A.A.C.P alleged Republican-appointed poll workers intimidated Black voters during early voting in TexasAsh JurbergBeaumont, TX
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill CampaignTom HandyTexas State
ELI MONTANNA Talks New Song, Getting Music Featured in a TV Show, Upcoming Project, and MoreMeikhel PhilogeneBeaumont, TX
Related
KPLC TV
Harold Campbell sentenced to life in prison for murdering his wife
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man who shot his wife seven times, killing her, has learned his fate. Harold Campbell was sentenced to life in connection with the 2019 murder. KPLC broadcast some never-before-televised police video that helped get the conviction. The defense had argued it was...
KFDM-TV
Autopsy: Marilu Lopez-Berrios died of manual strangulation, ex-boyfriend charged
BEAUMONT — Marilu Lopez-Berrios died of manual strangulation with blunt force trauma of the head a contributing factor, according to autopsy results Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Senior released to KFDM/Fox 4 News. We've also obtained a probable cause affidavit for the arrest of her ex-boyfriend for the...
Autopsy reveals Beaumont mom died of manual strangulation, blunt force trauma to the head
BEAUMONT, Texas — An autopsy report has revealed the way in which a beloved Beaumont mother died after being allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend. On Friday, November 4, 2022, officials issued a CLEAR alert for Marilu Lopez-Berrios, 39. She had last been seen on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 5 a.m. in Beaumont.
kogt.com
OPD Identifies Shooting Victim
On Friday, November 11, 2022, Officers were dispatched to the area of Cove Drive in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a black male with a gunshot wound. The victim of the shooting was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Joy Dubose-Simonton. The 42-year-old black male victim was identified as Richard James Williams. The City of Orange Detective Division is actively investigating this incident.
Driver who crashed into Beaumont apartment complex Wednesday had reported "medical condition"
BEAUMONT, Texas — One person was injured as a vehicle crashed into a Beaumont apartment complex Wednesday. It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the Regent 1 Apartments located at 1715 Maime Street. Beaumont Police Officer Carol Riley told 12News the driver has a "medical condition." It is unclear what...
Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Asking for Assistance in Alvin Street Vehicle Burglary Investigation in Lake Charles
Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Asking for Assistance in Alvin Street Vehicle Burglary Investigation in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 15, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 1900 block of Alvin Street in Lake Charles, Louisiana between October 13th between 8 PM and October 14th at 6 AM.
bluebonnetnews.com
Pct. 4 constable’s office makes drug arrest in Ames
While attempting to serve an outstanding arrest warrant for a suspect in the Ames area on Wednesday, Nov. 9, Liberty County Pct. 4 Deputy Constables Robert Adams and Greg Rodriguez arrested three suspects on drug and gun charges. During the warrant service attempt at a home located at 331 Walters...
KFDM-TV
On the Run seeking your help in finding a murder suspect
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Now it's time for you to help law enforcement catch a fugitive. Every week at this time, KFDM/Fox 4 teams up with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to highlight a man or woman who is on the run. This week's fugitive is wanted on a murder...
Port Arthur Memorial High School senior killed along Texas Hwy 73 over weekend
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police in Port Arthur are investigating after a Memorial High School student was killed after possibly being struck by a vehicle on Saturday. The body of Nancy Lizbeth Mendoza Chavez, of Port Arthur, who was a senior at Memorial, was found in the 1800 block of Texas Highway 73 near the Motiva refinery on Saturday.
kjas.com
Golden Triangle drug trafficker sentenced to 15 years in federal prison
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas has announced that a Golden Triangle man has been sentenced to fifteen years in federal prison for a drug trafficking violation. According to U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston, Nederland resident Jake Ellis Daughtry, 35, pleaded guilty in January to a...
12newsnow.com
Alleged church trespasser hospitalized after falling 20 feet from upper level
BEAUMONT, Texas — One man was hospitalized after allegedly trespassing a former church in Beaumont Monday. Around 11 a.m., Beaumont police were called to the former Faith to Faith Church building on Calder Avenue in downtown Beaumont. Police were told there were trespassers in the building. When they got...
KPLC TV
Driver arrested on I-210 after police chase
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A police chase that began in Cameron Parish on LA 27 ended with the driver being arrested on Interstate 210 in Lake Charles, according to Louisiana State Police. The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a vehicle that failed to stop for a...
50 Beaumont Police Department vehicles to receive upgraded license plate readers
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is getting new license plate readers that will help them combat crime in Southeast Texas. Beaumont City Council approved the purchase last week and now 50 police cars will receive the updated technology. This equipment can scan for outstanding citations and even...
KFDM-TV
Time finally runs out on Calvin Walker's attempt to remain out of jail after conviction
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The saga of Calvin Walker and unfinished justice appears to be ending tonight, with Walker beginning to serve his first weekend inside the Jefferson County Jail. KFDM/Fox 4 News obtained his mugshot, taken after correctional officers processed Walker following his arrival Friday night. It was more...
Beaumont law firm handing out 1.5K turkeys Friday during drive-thru giveaway
BEAUMONT, Texas — A law firm in downtown Beaumont is handing out more than 1,000 turkeys to give back to the Southeast Texas community this holiday season. Clay Dugas is handing out 1,500 turkeys during a drive-thru giveaway Friday, November 18, 2022. This is the law firm's annual giveaway, but this year they are trying to revamp the tradition after COVID-19 put a temporary pause on it.
Southeast Texas man gets three years in prison for firing gun at woman in 2020
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County judge sentenced a Southeast Texas man today for shooting at a woman in Port Arthur in 2020. Horace Minnard III was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday by Judge John Stevens in Jefferson County's Criminal District Court. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The above...
Texas DPS issues warning after more Southeast Texas pedestrians hit by vehicles
BEAUMONT, Texas — A deadly weekend that left three pedestrians dead on Southeast Texas roadways has raised questions, including who is at fault when someone is struck by a vehicle. A man and a woman were killed Sunday, November 13, 2022 after they were struck by an 18-wheeler along...
Fire destroys two mobile homes in Mauriceville Tuesday afternoon
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — No injuries were reported Tuesday after two mobile homes were destroyed by fire in Mauriceville. The fire broke out before 12:30 p.m. in the 7700 block of Lamurel Willey Rd. in Mauriceville. An ambulance from Acadian Ambulance also responded to the fire but no one was...
12newsnow.com
$50K grant jump-starting plans to restore historical Beaumont home to its former glory
The Caroline Gilbert Hinchee House is a historical home near downtown Beaumont. It is located on the corner of Park Street and Irma Street.
Former BISD electrician's sentencing for 2009 fraud delayed
BEAUMONT, Texas — The attorney for a former Beaumont Independent School District electrical contractor who defrauded the district of more than $1.2 million more than a dozen years ago is filing a writ of certiorari. Calvin Gary Walker, who was found guilty of felony fraud in September 2019, was...
12NewsNow
Beaumont, TX
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Beaumont local newshttps://www.12newsnow.com/
Comments / 0