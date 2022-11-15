ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

KPLC TV

Harold Campbell sentenced to life in prison for murdering his wife

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man who shot his wife seven times, killing her, has learned his fate. Harold Campbell was sentenced to life in connection with the 2019 murder. KPLC broadcast some never-before-televised police video that helped get the conviction. The defense had argued it was...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kogt.com

OPD Identifies Shooting Victim

On Friday, November 11, 2022, Officers were dispatched to the area of Cove Drive in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a black male with a gunshot wound. The victim of the shooting was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Joy Dubose-Simonton. The 42-year-old black male victim was identified as Richard James Williams. The City of Orange Detective Division is actively investigating this incident.
ORANGE, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Asking for Assistance in Alvin Street Vehicle Burglary Investigation in Lake Charles

Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Asking for Assistance in Alvin Street Vehicle Burglary Investigation in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 15, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 1900 block of Alvin Street in Lake Charles, Louisiana between October 13th between 8 PM and October 14th at 6 AM.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
bluebonnetnews.com

Pct. 4 constable’s office makes drug arrest in Ames

While attempting to serve an outstanding arrest warrant for a suspect in the Ames area on Wednesday, Nov. 9, Liberty County Pct. 4 Deputy Constables Robert Adams and Greg Rodriguez arrested three suspects on drug and gun charges. During the warrant service attempt at a home located at 331 Walters...
AMES, TX
kjas.com

Golden Triangle drug trafficker sentenced to 15 years in federal prison

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas has announced that a Golden Triangle man has been sentenced to fifteen years in federal prison for a drug trafficking violation. According to U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston, Nederland resident Jake Ellis Daughtry, 35, pleaded guilty in January to a...
NEDERLAND, TX
KPLC TV

Driver arrested on I-210 after police chase

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A police chase that began in Cameron Parish on LA 27 ended with the driver being arrested on Interstate 210 in Lake Charles, according to Louisiana State Police. The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a vehicle that failed to stop for a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
12NewsNow

Beaumont law firm handing out 1.5K turkeys Friday during drive-thru giveaway

BEAUMONT, Texas — A law firm in downtown Beaumont is handing out more than 1,000 turkeys to give back to the Southeast Texas community this holiday season. Clay Dugas is handing out 1,500 turkeys during a drive-thru giveaway Friday, November 18, 2022. This is the law firm's annual giveaway, but this year they are trying to revamp the tradition after COVID-19 put a temporary pause on it.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Former BISD electrician's sentencing for 2009 fraud delayed

BEAUMONT, Texas — The attorney for a former Beaumont Independent School District electrical contractor who defrauded the district of more than $1.2 million more than a dozen years ago is filing a writ of certiorari. Calvin Gary Walker, who was found guilty of felony fraud in September 2019, was...
BEAUMONT, TX
