“High Octane” Celebration brings item rewards via Fortnite x Rocket League
As part of the Fortnite x Rocket League crossover, there are new item rewards to get your hands on. Fortnite X Rocket League has rolled out the “High Octane” celebration, which sees Rocket League’s Octane and Fortnite’s Whiplash join one another’s game. The Octane is described as “unlike any other vehicle” in the game’s stable of vehicles and that’s true. It’s one of the more hyped and interesting additions in a while.
Unreal Editor for Fortnite (Fortnite Creative 2.0) has been delayed to the surprise of no one
Fortnite fans were very excited about the Unreal Editor for Fortnite but that is now on hold. When Chapter 4 launches in December, one of the big promises that fans were told to get hyped for was Fortnite Creative 2.0, aka the Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN). The long-awaited new editor is set to change the entirety of how fans create customizable games in Fortnite, bringing more depth and variety to the game than ever before.
SMITE x RuneScape - Official Launch Trailer
Runescape has made it to SMITE in this crossover alongside a new Battle Pass, while the first fights leading to the World Championship are fast approaching. The new Premium Cyber Tokyo Battle Pass will be free for all new and existing players, allowing them to complete and play with the awesome new skins without a dime spent. SMITE x Runescape Crossover Event is available now.
Fortnite Reveals Season 3 Finale Event Date
Fortnite's official Twitter account has revealed that Chapter 3 will come to an end in December with an all-new finale event. "Fracture" is the name of the event, and it's set to take place on December 3rd at 4 p.m. ET. Outside of a teaser image, Epic Games has not revealed any additional details about the event, or about Chapter 4. However, it is known that the new chapter will see the release of a new map. With the finale set to take place in a few short weeks, fans won't have to wait too long for more information!
The Rocket League Octane vehicle is a bit of a tough sell in Fortnite
The Rocket League Octane is not all it’s cracked up to be. Fortnite has added the Rocket League Octane vehicle to the Fortnite stable of vehicles until the end of Chapter 3 on Dec. 3, 2022. The car had already been in Fortnite’s creative and fans were able to build their own islands to be used in the new challenges built around the crossover. It’s pretty exciting.
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
Fortnite is making players pay $299 for the Huntmaster Saber outfit
Want Huntmastersaber? That’ll be $299 please, but don’t worry, you get an Xbox with it. To paraphrase Lloyd Christmas, just when I think Fortnite couldn’t possibly be any dumber, you go and do something like this…and totally prove us right. Fortnite lost a huge amount of fans in 2022, specifically during the No Sweat Summer event. So it’s not surprising at all that they would triple down on their bad decision-making and make one of the most anticipated outfits of the year, Huntmaster Saber exclusive to not only the Xbox Series S, but to the price of $299.
Fortnite introduces the Grapple Glider to the game after latest update
Fortnite has bright in the Grapple Glider but is it useful?. Fortnite has introduced the Grapple Glider, a brand-new item that allows you to slink away in a middle of a fight that you’re not doing well in. It works just like other grapple objects, where you point the target area at where you’re wanting to go, push the button, and away you go.
Modern Warfare 2 Glitch Reveals New Skins
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's glitch revealed that Eth.3n from Infinite Warfare will be arriving in the game as a skin for Operator Gus. From anticipating its release date to getting the skins, here's everything you need to know. Modern Warfare 2 Glitch Reveals New Skins. Call of Duty...
Overwatch 2 players find trick that makes Kiriko immune to headshots
Players have discovered a trick that allows Overwatch 2's latest support hero, Kiriko, to effectively become immune to headshots from frontal angles.
Epic Games boss Donald Mustard hinting at Fortnite’s future
Fortnite is looking at a new horizon apparently. Fortnite is inching closer and closer to the end of Chapter 3, Season 4, but what comes next is anyone’s guess. Could it be a fifth season in the chapter? Maybe the start of Chapter 4? While that seems rather mad, as Chapter 3 just started in December of 2021, it remains a realistic possibility.
The Sims 4 will get infants alongside two new expansions next year
One of the most sought-after Sims features is coming early 2023
Candy Crush Saga just got a cool free upgrade
To celebrate its 10th birthday, Candy Crush Saga is adding fun new features
Modern Warfare 2 Bounty Explained
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's new Bounty game mode has you confused? No need to fret, cause we've got the breakdown you need. Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 is ushering in a new era for Call of Duty fans. Not only are players being treated to classic maps and game modes, but also the release of the highly-anticipated Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. Furthermore, a new battle pass that breaks away from the standard linear format of progression will be present to tie both the Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 experience.
Nintendo Switch Users Can Now Play Major 2022 PlayStation Exclusive
Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can now play a major PlayStation console exclusive from earlier this year. 2022 has been a big year for PlayStation exclusives between the likes of God of War Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7, and Horizon Zero Dawn. Because of juggernauts like these games, many forget about one of this year's first great PlayStation exclusives, Sifu from Slocap. When it was released back in February, it was notably only available via PC, PS4, and PS5. It's still not come to Xbox consoles, but it did come to Nintendo Switch this week.
'Goat Simulator 3' Was Announced Back in August — There Has Never Been a 'Goat Simulator 2'
Upon its initial 2014 release, Goat Simulator became something of a cult classic. The game is an open-world title in which players control a goat named Pilgor. The main objective in the game is to guide Pilgor as he wreaks havoc on an entire city using physics-based environmental mayhem. The...
Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Next-Gen Updates Arrives This December - IGN Daily Fix
On today’s IGN The Daily Fix:In The Witcher's official Twitter account, CD Projekt Red has stuck to its promise of a fourth quarter release by confirming next-gen updates will be release in December. Geoff Keighley has announced every nominee for The Game Awards 2022, with God of War: Ragnarok and Elden Ring leading the way with ten and seven nominations respectively.Presented by Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.
Blizzard games like 'World of Warcraft' will go offline in China next year
Blizzard Entertainment will be suspending key games like Overwatch 2 and World of Warcraft in China because it failed to reach an agreement with partner NetEase, it announced. Those titles along with Hearthstone, Starcraft, Heroes of the Storm, Diablo III and Warcraft III: Reforged will be unavailable in China starting on January 23, 2023. Diablo Immortal, which arrived earlier this year, won't be affected as it's covered by a separate agreement, according to NetEase.
Netflix Subscribers Can Download Immortality Game for iOS Devices
Netflix began offering video games to its subscribers last year, but this added benefit hasn't caught on. The streaming service has a new game available, and it happens to be one of the best games of 2022. Immortality is an interactive film video game from game designer Sam Barlow that...
