Fortnite's official Twitter account has revealed that Chapter 3 will come to an end in December with an all-new finale event. "Fracture" is the name of the event, and it's set to take place on December 3rd at 4 p.m. ET. Outside of a teaser image, Epic Games has not revealed any additional details about the event, or about Chapter 4. However, it is known that the new chapter will see the release of a new map. With the finale set to take place in a few short weeks, fans won't have to wait too long for more information!

3 DAYS AGO