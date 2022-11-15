ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Woman’s warning after online exploitation

A 19-year-old Indiana woman is recounting her traumatic experience of being sexually exploited as a child. https://fox59.com/investigations/sextortion-survivor-details-experience-of-sinister-crime/.
Knot Today body safety classes for students

Knot Today and its founders are on a mission to provide child sexual abuse prevention education to every K-12 student in Indiana. Knot Today Executive Director Alyssa Van Vactor joined Angela in the studio to share the statistics, and how their programming works. For more information on Knot Today, click here.
