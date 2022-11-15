Read full article on original website
‘Bittersweet day’: Police ID body of boy found inside suitcase in Indiana; 1 person in custody, another at large
A months-long mystery involving a young boy found dead inside a suitcase in southern Indiana has been solved.
Richard Allen Charged With 2017 Murders of Eighth Graders in Indiana
The 50-year-old Allen was arrested on Friday and charged with two counts of murder in connection with the 2017 killings in Delphi, Indiana.
Delphi murder update: Girls’ alleged killer pleads for mercy from prison - TCD POD
In this special installment of True Crime Daily The Podcast: An update on the Delphi murder case. Richard Allen has written a letter begging for legal assistance after being charged with the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German. Plus, Libby’s mother speaks out after Allen’s arrest.
Woman’s warning after online exploitation
A 19-year-old Indiana woman is recounting her traumatic experience of being sexually exploited as a child. https://fox59.com/investigations/sextortion-survivor-details-experience-of-sinister-crime/. Woman’s warning after online exploitation. A 19-year-old Indiana woman is recounting her traumatic experience of being sexually exploited as a child. https://fox59.com/investigations/sextortion-survivor-details-experience-of-sinister-crime/. Investing in downtown Indy. Indianapolis launches campaign to clean up,...
Armed robber at Philadelphia McDonald's yanks cash register out drive-thru window, video shows
Surveillance video from a McDonald's in Philadelphia shows an armed suspect yank a cash register through the drive-thru window earlier this month during a robbery.
Knot Today body safety classes for students
Knot Today and its founders are on a mission to provide child sexual abuse prevention education to every K-12 student in Indiana. Knot Today Executive Director Alyssa Van Vactor joined Angela in the studio to share the statistics, and how their programming works. For more information on Knot Today, click here.
