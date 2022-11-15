ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michelle Obama won’t say if she backs Biden in 2024

By Victor Nava
 2 days ago

Former first lady Michelle Obama paused for several seconds and then wouldn’t say whether she supports President Biden launching a 2024 reelection campaign when asked recently.

In an interview that aired on Sunday, Obama appeared to be caught off guard by the question and stammered through her answer when asked by ABC’s Robin Roberts if she hopes Biden will run for reelection.

“I — will have to see. The reason I don’t speak on that is because I know what it feels like to be on the other side of it, and I think that that’s a personal decision that he and his family have to make,” Obama said. “Probably, if I hadn’t been through it, I’d feel more cavalier about opining on it, but I know it’s a personal call, and I don’t want to be one of the millions of people weighing in on what he should do, he and Jill should do.”

Several polls this year have shown that most Democrats don’t want Biden to run again in 2024.

Obama has been floated as a possible 2024 Democratic presidential candidate, particularly if the 79-year-old Biden decides not to seek reelection, that could put the Republican Party in a difficult position.

“If they were to run Michelle Obama, that would put us in a very difficult position because they’d reach for a candidate who is completely plausible, very popular, and immune to criticism,” conservative commentator Monica Crowley told an audience at the Conservative Political Action Conference earlier this year.

But for years, Obama has repeatedly expressed her desire to remain away from politics.

“It’s not something that I’m interested in, or would ever do — ever,” she told Jimmy Kimmel in 2018.

Despite not giving Biden her full-throated endorsement on Sunday, Obama did have positive words for her husband’s former No. 2.

“I think he’s doing a great job. This is a hard job,” Obama said. “I think that he’s doing the best he can under some tough circumstances.”

