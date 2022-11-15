Read full article on original website
SFist
Gavin Newsom’s 2005 Affair Will Be Back In the News, Courtesy of the New Harvey Weinstein Trial
The latest Harvey Weinstein sexual assault trial is shaping up to be a wild one (Mel Gibson will take the stand), and Weinstein’s defense will use emails about Gavin Newsom’s 2005 affair as evidence in the trial. If you have not been following the latest developments with movie...
Leah Remini testifies that she believes the rape allegation against Paul Haggis is a Scientologist plot
"The purpose of Scientology lawsuits is just to destroy your life," said the former "King of Queens" actress.
Harvey Weinstein's seating was changed in a Los Angeles courtroom after he was staring down jurors for 2 days straight
Weinstein, who was found guilty of criminal sexual assault in the first degree and rape in the third degree in New York, faces charges in Los Angeles.
During a shocking courtroom demonstration, Harvey Weinstein's attorney removed his jacket and told an accuser he would not 'go any further'
Accuser Lauren Young had just testified that ex-Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein stripped naked in front of her.
Danny Masterson accuser claims actor raped her and said she was then told by Scientology leader to 'consider the consequences' of going to police
Masterson "brought her a fruity red drink in a coffee mug," the prosecution told the court, adding that the accuser then became highly disoriented.
The man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi told first responders that he was on a 'suicide mission,' prosecutors' new filing says
When asked if he had other plans, the suspect said he also had a list of targets including other politicians and their families, per the prosecution.
Lisa Marie Presley was contacted by Scientology officials to 'calm things down' with a woman who accused actor Danny Masterson of rape, prosecutor says
Lisa Marie Presley rarely speaks about her time as a Scientologist. Now, she's been dropped as a witness in the Danny Masterson trial last minute.
Scott Peterson is moved off California's death row
Peterson is moved off death row two years after the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence for killing his pregnant wife in 2002.
Harvey Weinstein's lawyer asked if the disgraced mogul could wear suspenders during his LA trial because his pants keep falling down
Accusers have testified about the fear they felt with Weinstein, saying that Weinstein tended to forcefully disrobe and expose himself.
California Gov. Newsom threatens to flush San Francisco's $1.7 million toilet
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is threatening to withhold funds for San Francisco's $1.7 million public toilet until the city figures out how to build it more efficiently.
Candace Owens Threatens To Sue George Floyd’s Family
Candace Owens is considering suing the George Floyd family. Owens took to her platform, The Candace Owens Podcast, on Wednesday (Oct. 19) to discuss the family’s recently filed lawsuit. She also expressed her thoughts on the fallout from Kanye West’s now-infamous Drink Champs interview, where he falsely claimed Floyd died from fentanyl. More from VIBE.comKanye West No Longer A Billionaire After Adidas Terminates PartnershipKanye West's G.O.O.D. Music Reportedly No Longer A Part Of Def JamJaylen Brown To Remain With Kanye West's Donda Sports Despite Controversy The right-wing commentator bashed the idea that George’s family could sue for “emotional distress” and considered the idea of counter-suing. “I’m also...
The rockstar husband of one of Danny Masterson's accusers said that his family is still being stalked by the Church of Scientology to this day
When The Mars Volta singer Cedric Zavala left the stand Friday, actor Danny Masterson glared as he left the courtroom.
Danny Masterson Rape Trial Concludes as Prosecutor Calls Actor 'a Man for Whom No Never Meant No'
Warning: This story contains graphic details of alleged rape. Danny Masterson's sexual assault trial concluded with closing arguments on Tuesday. Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller called the That '70s Show alum, 46, "a man who was controlling and a man for whom no never meant no" in the prosecution's closing statement.
Homeless Los Angeles man builds wooden house on Hollywood Boulevard sidewalk: 'Gives me empowerment'
A homeless man in Los Angeles has constructed a small wooden home in the middle of a busy sidewalk propped up by wheels.
One of the biggest trials in Scientology history has laid bare the inner workings of the church, whose members include Hollywood royalty
"If you're an earner and you're loyal, they'll do anything for you," former Scientologist and anti-cult activist Chris Shelton told Insider.
Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of California governor, takes stand at Harvey Weinstein trial
Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, burst into tears a few minutes into her testimony Monday when asked to identify Harvey Weinstein from the witness stand at his trial. Siebel Newsom spent 15 minutes on the stand in the downtown Los Angeles...
Siebel Newsom gives emotional testimony of Weinstein rape
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, nearly screamed through tears from the witness stand Monday when she told the court Harvey Weinstein raped her in a hotel room and spoke of the devastating effect it had on her in the 17 years since. “He knows this is not normal!” she shouted during the Los Angeles trial, recalling her thoughts amid the alleged 2005 rape. “He knows this is not consent!” She then shouted “Oh God!” as if overcome by the memory, and gave in to the crying. Weinstein watched from the defense table. Siebel Newsom said she found herself unexpectedly alone with Weinstein in a suite at the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills, where she had agreed to join him for a meeting. She said she assumed others would be present and they would talk about her career.
Jennifer Siebel Newsom calls out Weinstein lawyer: ‘You’re doing … what he did to me’
In the retro world of rape prosecutions, the defense never varies, writes Melinda Henneberger. | Opinion
Paul Pelosi was in bed when attack suspect on ‘suicide mission’ woke him with calls of ‘Where’s Nancy’
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was in bed when the man accused of attacking him broke into the couple’s San Francisco home and awoke him with calls of “Where’s Nancy”, according to prosecutors. Gruesome new details of the “politically motivated” 28 October assault on the 82-year-old were revealed in a court motion filed by the San Francisco district attorney asking for 42-year-old suspect David DePape to be detained until future hearings.“What’s clear is this case is vulnerable to misinformation," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said outside the San Francisco Superior Court on Tuesday. “This was...
'SuperFly' Actor Kaalan Walker Sentenced To At Least 50 Years After Rape Conviction
"It has felt like a never ending nightmare," said survivor Sydney Stanford. "I have been in survival mode for 5 years. It is finally over ... justice IS possible."
