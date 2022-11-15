ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PennDOT asking residents to vote for their favorite painted plows

By Corey Morris
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WWdBz_0jAqLv9Y00

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation recently had high school students throughout the region paint 11 snow plows. Now, they’re asking the public to pick their favorite.

The Paint The Plow Program saw participating students from Rocky Grove High School in Franklin, Oil City High School, Sheffield Area Middle School, Youngsville High School, Eisenhower Middle/High School in Russell, Farrell Area High School, Warren Area High School, Commodore Perry Junior-Senior High School in Hadley, Mercer High School, West Middlesex High School and Tidioute Charter School.

PennDOT to mark Oliver Road Roundabout completion with open house

The plows feature art highlighting the theme, “Put Down the Device in Snow and Ice,” which aims to remind motorists to eliminate distractions, like cell phones, during winter weather events.

Voting is available on PennDOT’s District 1 website . Click on the “Paint the Plow” icon for a link to the survey. Voting is open Nov. 14 through Nov. 18.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

The plow that receives the most votes will win “Fan Favorite.” PennDOT personnel will choose a “Judges’ Pick.”

The plow blades will be used to maintain local roadways this season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 1

Related
YourErie

Speed limits reduced on two interstates in northwest Pennsylvania

Two interstates in northwest Pennsylvania will have short-term reduced speeds due to the severity of the winter weather conditions. According to a release, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is temporarily reducing the speed limit on Interstate 86 and Interstate 90 in the northwest region. PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Lake-effect snow developing for NWPA region

There is lake-effect snow impacting the northwestern Pennsylvania region that will likely continue into Friday. Lake effect snow warnings are in effect for Ashtabula, Erie, and Chautauqua counties through Thursday, and Crawford and Warren counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory. Lake-effect snow will wobble around with subtle shifts in wind direction expected Thursday into […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Schools delay classes for first snow of the season

(WETM) – As the Twin Tiers brace for the first snow storm of the season, several schools have delayed classes for Wednesday morning. As of 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, six schools in Pennsylvania have delayed the start of classes by two hours on Wednesday, Nov. 15. These school districts include Canton, Northern Tioga, Southern […]
CANTON, PA
YourErie

Pennsylvania drivers reminded of snow squall dangers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf Administration and the National Weather Service (NWS) are reminding drivers of the threats that snow squalls bring in the winter months. Drivers are advised to observe warnings related to snow squalls during Snow Squall Awareness week, which falls on Nov. 14 to Nov. 18. “We all have a role […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Millcreek Supervisors discuss upcoming projects, what residents can expect this winter

Millcreek Township Supervisors are discussing upcoming projects for the area and what residents can expect this winter. Millcreek Township Supervisors are making winter preparations for residents as well as continuing their efforts on the Gateway District Project Plan. Millcreek Township Supervisor James Bock says the township has begun the process of converting all of their […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
WITF

Watch out for snow squalls, Pa. officials warn

The storms, also known as whiteouts, move fast and can make driving conditions treacherous at a moment’s notice. Pennsylvania transportation and law enforcement leaders are preparing for the possibility of snow squalls this winter season. Sometimes referred to as whiteouts, snow squalls are fast-moving storms that can appear out...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtaj.com

Snow arrives Tuesday afternoon and turns to a wintry mix

(WTAJ) — The first real snowfall of the season is quickly approaching Pennsylvania. Here’s what you can expect today. Tuesday morning we will have temperatures in the 20s. It will be a frosty start to the day. We will have clouds increasing with a system approaching. High temperatures...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Tips for Pennsylvanians to save on heating bills this winter

PENNSYLVANIA (WETM) – With cold weather already upon us, officials in Pennsylvania are reminding people who pay for their heat about ways to tackle their higher winter bills. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission released a reminder to customers saying that the main parts of their monthly bills come from delivery/distribution charges (cost for operating and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

PennDOT, Local Officers Cracking Down on Aggressive Driving

>PennDOT, Local Officers Cracking Down on Aggressive Driving. (Allentown, PA) -- Police across the state have been cracking down on motorists who break the Move Over Law or who drive aggressively. About 300 police departments and Pennsylvania State Police are taking part in the effort. The latest wave of enforcement has focused on speeding, tailgating, and violations of the Move Over Law. That ordinance requires drivers who come upon an emergency response area to either move into another lane or pass the area at no more than 20-miles-per-hour less than the posted speed limit.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Electric supply costs in Pennsylvania increasing up to 34% on Dec. 1

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is warning customers to prepare for rising energy costs this winter. Electric and gas bills are made up of two parts: the delivery or distribution charge and the generation or supply charge. For those who don't shop, the generation or supply charge is determined by the energy supplier's "price to compare," which makes up about 40% to 60% of utility bills. All Pennsylvania-regulated electric utilities are adjusting their price to compare on Dec. 1 for residential non-shopping customers, the state Public Utility Commission says. In the Pittsburgh area, Duquesne Light customers will see an estimated 20.2%...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro unveil transition plan

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – For the first time since 1848 Pennsylvania will have three consecutive terms with a Democrat Governor. Outgoing Governor Tom Wolf joined Governor-elect Josh Shapiro to outline a transition plan and announce members of the Shapiro transition team. Governor Wolf and Governor-elect Shapiro were joined by Lieutenant Governor-elect Austin Davis three days […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Shell polymers plant begins operations in Pennsylvania

Shell Chemical Appalachia LLC, a subsidiary of Shell plc, today announced it has commenced operations of its Pennsylvania Chemical project, Shell Polymers Monaca (SPM). The Pennsylvania facility is the first major polyethylene manufacturing complex in the Northeastern United States and has a designed output of 1.6 million tonnes annually. “Building this world-class facility is a […]
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy