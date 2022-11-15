Read full article on original website
DART rider makes plea to drivers after strike leaves disabled passengers without transportation
COLUMBIA, S.C. — With the right accommodations, Steve Cook, who's blind, can navigate the day successfully. "One way that helps," Cook said, "...coming up my steps, I know it's nine steps for me once I leave the sidewalk and get to the porch." The COMET transit system's Dial-A-Ride, or...
Clarendon County deputies searching for white truck possibly used in theft
CLARENDON CO., S.C. (WOLO)— The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information on a white Chevrolet 2500 truck that was allegedly used to steal a trailer. Deputies say the truck was used on Nov. 15 to steal a trailer containing lawn mowers and lawn equipment...
Overnight shooting leaves one dead at Broad River Rd club
Roper Hospital Medical Campus coming to North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One of the Lowcountry’s leading hospitals is set to construct a new medical campus in the heart of North Charleston. Roper St. Francis Healthcare announced Wednesday it will invest $1 billion to build a new Roper Hospital Medical Campus at the site of the former North Charleston City Hall off […]
Mother, child traumatically injured in Cottageville crash
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A mother and her 10-year-old child were seriously hurt in a crash in the Cottageville area Saturday, according to fire-rescue officials. Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to the crash in the 12500 block of Cottageville Highway/US-17A Saturday morning. Officials said a Nissan Versa was headed southbound when the vehicle veered […]
Lower Richland HS employee arrested
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–An employee at Lower Richland High School was arrested Tuesday after an altercation with a student. Richland School District One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon says the employee Shermanda Thompson who worked as a campus monitor, was in a physical altercation with the student Tuesday morning. Dr....
Rotary Club of Orangeburg puts dictionaries in the hands of 900 third graders
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Rotary Club of Orangeburg Morning's literacy project put dictionaries in the hands of 900 children this year. It's part of the club's literacy project, which aims to give a dictionary to each third grader in the Orangeburg County School District. “Third graders, I think...
Deputies asking for help locating Sumter teen
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing 17-year-old. 17-year-old Zaniyah Johnson was last seen near Joyce Street in Sumter on Tuesday, according to deputies. She was last seen wearing a pink zip-up sweatshirt with black and white plaid pajama pants...
Colleton Co. Police searching for homicide witnesses and vehicle
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two individuals that may have been witnesses to the murder of a teen. According to police, Quantez Glover, 28, and Maurice Moultrie, 26, transported a teen suffering from gunshot wounds to the hospital in a burgundy Ford F-350, dropped him at the […]
Lexington Coroner identifies Comanchee Trail homicide victim
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher is releasing the identity of a man who was shot and killed during an incident Monday shortly after 1:30 pm. at 1035 Comanchee Trail located in Riverbanks Retreat Apartments. According to Fisher, Devonte Jerone Craft, 24, of West Columbia, was shot multiple times in the...
Domestic violence shooting leads to barricaded incident in West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 300 block of Westgate Drive in West Columbia was blocked off Tuesday morning as West Columbia Police investigated a situation involving a barricaded individual. The area is off Wattling Road, near Augusta Road/US 1, close to Exit 111 to I-26 in Lexington County. West...
Richland, Lexington counties affected by DART drivers' strike
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Passengers in Richland and Lexington counties that depend on The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (The COMET) DART (Dial-A-Ride-Transit) paratransit service were left without rides Wednesday morning after drivers did not show up for work due to a contract dispute. RATP Dev USA is the operations...
Columbia Public Safety Committee defers action on guidelines for bail bondsmen
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Governor Henry McMaster released a statement last week about cracking down on South Carolina bail bondsmen. The purpose is to track the people who track suspects in criminal cases. Columbia City Council is looking to join in holding bail bondsmen accountable. Councilman Joe Taylor says Columbia...
Procession, funeral planned for Summerville policeman
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A procession and funeral service for Captain Larry “LJ” Johnson will take place Saturday. The Summerville Police Department announced on Thursday the passing of Captain Johnson following a cancer battle. Capt. Johnson served with the department for 20 years. According to the SPD, a viewing for Captain Johnson will happen Friday at […]
South Carolina's first peanut shelling plant in Orangeburg County breaks ground
SANTEE, S.C. — South Carolina's first peanut shelling plant is being built in Orangeburg County. Over the past year, anticipation in the Santee community has been building leading up to Wednesday's groundbreaking. For peanut farmers in the tri-county, this means having a resource close to home. “We’re owned by...
'Top dog' at USC Police Department K-9 unit featured on ESPN2
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Poppy is the "top dog" at the University of South Carolina Police Department after receiving national certifications. The black labrador is a part of the K-9 unit and is responsible for detecting firearms and explosives. "She does her job every day with a smile on her...
Turkey, grocery distribution planned for Tuesday in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A turkey, grocery, and hygiene product distribution event will take place this week in North Charleston. The Community Resource Center is partnering with Mercedes-Benz Vans for the second annual distribution event that is scheduled to take place beginning at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15. Those within the community who […]
Crisis in the Classroom: District looks into altercation that sent student to urgent care
COLUMBIA, SC — A parent in the Richland One School District is angry after she claims her daughter had to go to urgent care after being attacked by a group of students at Hopkins Middle School. The mother, who wanted to keep the family’s identity anonymous, tells WACH FOX...
