After the B-17 Airshow Crash, Only Nine Remain AirworthyLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Billionaire philanthropist gives $16 million to school district in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
City Council Members Crystal Chism and Adam Bazaldua Named Honorary Chairs for 3rd Annual Not My Son 'Picture This' GalaLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Dallas couple go viral for controversial relationship adviceAsh JurbergDallas, TX
New bill would classify unborn children as HOV passengersAsh JurbergPlano, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Law Enforcement Experts Discuss Policies and Risk Involving Police Chases
Over the last several weeks there have been several high profiled police chases across Dallas-Fort Worth as drivers tried to escape from officers. Earlier this month in a chase that crossed over several cities, two men were arrested after not only switching cars mid pursuit, but with a baby in tow and then running into a pre-school.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Doctor in Tainted IV Case Poses ‘Intolerable Risk,' Should Not Be Released From Jail: Prosecutors
The Dallas doctor accused of injecting dangerous drugs into IV bags and poisoning patients should not be let out of jail pending his trial because he poses an “intolerable risk to the public,” federal prosecutors argued in court papers filed Wednesday. The government’s 14-page brief was in response...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Officer Fired, Admits to Being Dishonest at Off-Duty Job, FWPD Says
A Fort Worth police officer has been fired after being accused of lying while working an off-duty job. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, Police Officer Eddie Tellez was terminated after an internal affairs investigation revealed he lied about how many hours he worked during a shift as a security guard.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Lockdown Over at UNT Health Science Center After Warning of ‘Potential for Violence'
The UNT Health Science Center west of downtown Fort Worth was under lockdown for about two hours Wednesday afternoon due to an unspecified threat. Someone tweeted from the UNTHSC Twitter account that there was "potential for violence" and people were ordered to "seek shelter immediately." The entire message sent at...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Searching for Paper Tagged ‘Ghost Car' in Deadly Grand Prairie Chase
Police continue the search for the driver of a car with fake paper tags that led to the police chase that ended with the death of a Grand Prairie police officer Monday night. NBC 5 Investigates learned from law enforcement sources that the tag's number was first issued by the DMV this past spring and had since been reproduced hundreds of times.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
DeSoto ISD Reviews Altercation Caught on Camera Between Security, Students
Troubling video is at the heart of a DeSoto Independent School District investigation after district personnel says one member of a security team fired pepper-ball pellets at students. The district said it started at DeSoto High School with a fight in the cafeteria and escalated. A viewer sent NBC 5...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas ISD Trustee Hosts Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway
Dozens of families will have a hot holiday meal thanks to a Dallas ISD board member and some generous neighbors. Dallas ISD trustee Maxie Johnson hosted a thanksgiving dinner giveaway at South Oak Cliff High School on Wednesday night. Turkeys, ham and sides were purchased with donations made by surrounding...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Grand Prairie Officer Dies After Crashing During Pursuit of Driver With Phony Tag; Driver Sought
A Grand Prairie police officer died Monday night after crashing during a pursuit with a driver who had a fake paper license tag. According to the Grand Prairie Police Department, at about 10:40 p.m. on Monday Officer Brandon Tsai was near the intersection of Belt Line Road and Pioneer Parkway when he spotted a silver Chevrolet Malibu with a fake paper license tag.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Family of Great-Grandmother Killed in Fort Worth Hit-And-Run Pleads for Justice
The daughter of a great-grandmother killed in a hit-and-run accident in Fort Worth is pleading for the driver’s arrest. "I miss her voice,” Brenda Cornish said of her mother. "I want them to know they took someone very important from us. You know what I'm saying? Someone we can never get back. She was a loving mother."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Fatally Shot by Officers at Fort Worth Gas Station, Police Say
A man is dead after a shooting involving Fort Worth police officers at a gas station early Wednesday morning, according to police. At about 12:40 a.m., officers responded to multiple 911 calls in reference to a person with a weapon at a local QuikTrip. Officers were told that a man was walking back and forth inside the store with a gun in his hand.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Two Teens Killed in Rollover Crash After Road Rage Shooting, Police Chase
One person is facing charges after a deadly pursuit Monday began as a road rage shooting in Fort Worth and ended with the deaths of two teenagers in Kennedale. Police said an off-duty officer driving on Interstate 20 in South Fort Worth saw someone in a car fire at another vehicle.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘In Shock': ‘Wings Over Dallas' Air Show Crash Victims Identified
Officials have released the names of the six people killed in a deadly collision between a World War II-era bomber and a fighter plane during the Wings Over Dallas air show Saturday at Dallas Executive Airport. A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Hosts Yellowstone Cast as Season 5 Premieres
The drama Yellowstone debuted its fifth season on the Paramount Network Monday night, and Fort Worth was a big part of it. Director, writer, producer, star, co-creator and Texan Taylor Sheridan brought his cast to Cowtown to premiere the new season of his smash hit series about a ranching family in Montana.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
NTSB Recovers Evidence from Wreckage of Dallas Air Show Crash
Federal investigators said Monday they had finished moving wreckage from one of the planes that crashed at the Wings Over Dallas airshow to a secure location and had retrieved electronic devices from both aircraft. Investigators moved the wreckage of the smaller P-63 Cobra and were still working to recover pieces...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Firefighters Rescue Two Men Trapped in Mud Under a School
Fort Worth firefighters rescued two men trapped in the mud under a school who had been working to repair a slab leak Monday night. Just after 5:30 p.m., the Fort Worth Fire Department was dispatched to reports of the two men trapped under a school building in the 12500 block of South Pipeline Road.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Light Snow Possible This Week as Below-Normal Temperatures Continue
Parts of North Texas may soon see the season's first signs of snow this week as temperatures remain unseasonably cool. In the wake of Monday’s rain, a broad area of high pressure will keep us cool. On Friday another cold front will move through North Texas reinforcing the cool Canadian air mass in place.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Hotel Industry Sees Surge in Customers Over Holidays Amid Continued Staffing Shortages
The hotel and hospitality industry is glad to see people returning to travel. The American Hotel and Lodging Association estimates hotel leisure travel revenue is up 14% nationally and 19% in the DFW market over 2019. But the industry is still facing a real staffing shortage. "Right now, most of...
