Dallas, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Law Enforcement Experts Discuss Policies and Risk Involving Police Chases

Over the last several weeks there have been several high profiled police chases across Dallas-Fort Worth as drivers tried to escape from officers. Earlier this month in a chase that crossed over several cities, two men were arrested after not only switching cars mid pursuit, but with a baby in tow and then running into a pre-school.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Police Searching for Paper Tagged ‘Ghost Car' in Deadly Grand Prairie Chase

Police continue the search for the driver of a car with fake paper tags that led to the police chase that ended with the death of a Grand Prairie police officer Monday night. NBC 5 Investigates learned from law enforcement sources that the tag's number was first issued by the DMV this past spring and had since been reproduced hundreds of times.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

DeSoto ISD Reviews Altercation Caught on Camera Between Security, Students

Troubling video is at the heart of a DeSoto Independent School District investigation after district personnel says one member of a security team fired pepper-ball pellets at students. The district said it started at DeSoto High School with a fight in the cafeteria and escalated. A viewer sent NBC 5...
DESOTO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas ISD Trustee Hosts Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway

Dozens of families will have a hot holiday meal thanks to a Dallas ISD board member and some generous neighbors. Dallas ISD trustee Maxie Johnson hosted a thanksgiving dinner giveaway at South Oak Cliff High School on Wednesday night. Turkeys, ham and sides were purchased with donations made by surrounding...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Grand Prairie Officer Dies After Crashing During Pursuit of Driver With Phony Tag; Driver Sought

A Grand Prairie police officer died Monday night after crashing during a pursuit with a driver who had a fake paper license tag. According to the Grand Prairie Police Department, at about 10:40 p.m. on Monday Officer Brandon Tsai was near the intersection of Belt Line Road and Pioneer Parkway when he spotted a silver Chevrolet Malibu with a fake paper license tag.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Fatally Shot by Officers at Fort Worth Gas Station, Police Say

A man is dead after a shooting involving Fort Worth police officers at a gas station early Wednesday morning, according to police. At about 12:40 a.m., officers responded to multiple 911 calls in reference to a person with a weapon at a local QuikTrip. Officers were told that a man was walking back and forth inside the store with a gun in his hand.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘In Shock': ‘Wings Over Dallas' Air Show Crash Victims Identified

Officials have released the names of the six people killed in a deadly collision between a World War II-era bomber and a fighter plane during the Wings Over Dallas air show Saturday at Dallas Executive Airport. A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed to...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Hosts Yellowstone Cast as Season 5 Premieres

The drama Yellowstone debuted its fifth season on the Paramount Network Monday night, and Fort Worth was a big part of it. Director, writer, producer, star, co-creator and Texan Taylor Sheridan brought his cast to Cowtown to premiere the new season of his smash hit series about a ranching family in Montana.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

NTSB Recovers Evidence from Wreckage of Dallas Air Show Crash

Federal investigators said Monday they had finished moving wreckage from one of the planes that crashed at the Wings Over Dallas airshow to a secure location and had retrieved electronic devices from both aircraft. Investigators moved the wreckage of the smaller P-63 Cobra and were still working to recover pieces...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Firefighters Rescue Two Men Trapped in Mud Under a School

Fort Worth firefighters rescued two men trapped in the mud under a school who had been working to repair a slab leak Monday night. Just after 5:30 p.m., the Fort Worth Fire Department was dispatched to reports of the two men trapped under a school building in the 12500 block of South Pipeline Road.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Light Snow Possible This Week as Below-Normal Temperatures Continue

Parts of North Texas may soon see the season's first signs of snow this week as temperatures remain unseasonably cool. In the wake of Monday’s rain, a broad area of high pressure will keep us cool. On Friday another cold front will move through North Texas reinforcing the cool Canadian air mass in place.
FORT WORTH, TX

