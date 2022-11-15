Read full article on original website
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Increased In Arrests of NY Citizens Recording Videos of NYPDAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Multiple payments coming your way from the state governmentR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
A Brooklyn Barber Turned His Home Into a Shelter For Venezuelan MigrantsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
SFGate
Jennifer Siebel Newsom Testifies Against Former ‘Kingmaker’ Harvey Weinstein
Jennifer Siebel Newsom, actress and documentary filmmaker, burst into tears as she began her testimony at Harvey Weinstein’s trial in Los Angeles on Monday, The Associated Press reports. Known as Jane Doe #4 in the case, Siebel Newsom is married to Gov. Gavin Newsom and alleges she was raped by Weinstein in 2005. Like the other women Weinstein is charged with raping or sexually assaulting, Siebel Newsom’s name is not being spoken in court.
Award-Winning Actor Hit with New Allegations
Oscar Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey has reportedly been hit with several new allegations of sexual misconduct, according to ABC News. Spacey, 63, was hit with seven more offenses by United Kingdom prosecutors, alleging the actor sexually assaulted a man several times from 2001 to 2004.
SFGate
Siebel Newsom gives emotional testimony of Weinstein rape
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, nearly screamed through tears from the witness stand Monday when she told the court Harvey Weinstein raped her in a hotel room and spoke of the devastating effect it had on her in the 17 years since.
Popculture
Bradley Cooper Gets Back Together With His Ex
Bradley Cooper has reportedly rekindled his relationship with his ex, Irina Shayk. The Daily Mail reported that Cooper and Shayk appear to be back together based on the PDA that they put on display during a stroll in New York City. Cooper and Shayk, who share a daughter, Lea, previously dated from 2015 to 2019.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller
The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Drops More Clues About Amanda Rollins’ Future
Did you catch Thursday’s Law & Order: SVU episode? There was Amanda Rollins appearing so relaxed, so smart and in control. She looked nothing like the wounded detective who started the season fighting for her life, her relationship, her sanity. We all know that these are the last few...
'He Broke a TV In Half': Pete Davidson Has Explosive MELTDOWN On Set, Forced To Take Time Off From Filming Show After Tantrum
Pete Davidson was forced to take some time off from filming his latest project after having a meltdown on set, which included breaking a television in half, RadarOnline.com has learned. Article continues below advertisement. The alleged incident went down on Thursday while filming his new TV show, Bupkis, in New...
Darrell Brooks convicted; Jury finds Kevin Spacey not liable; Weinstein’s defense — TCD Sidebar
In this episode of True Crime Daily The Sidebar Podcast: Fatima Silva joins host Joshua Ritter to break down the biggest cases making headlines across the nation. They discuss Darrell Brooks being convicted for the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, the jury’s swift verdict in the sex abuse lawsuit facing Kevin Spacey, witness testimony in Danny Masterson’s trial, and an aggressive approach taken by Harvey Weinstein’s defense against his accusers.
Collider
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Teaser Highlights Channing Tatum & Salma Hayek's Chemistry
Channing Tatum is set to dance his way to the top in the latest sultry addition to the Magic Mike saga, Magic Mike's Last Dance. The franchise, which pulled influence from Tatum's time as a stripper, is amongst the Hollywood star's most popular offerings to date and remarkably has birthed an entertainment empire for the actor. Ahead of the film's release, audiences have been drip fed insights into what to expect for the upcoming venture, the latest of which comes in the form an electric new teaser.
Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser Is Still the Frontrunner for ‘The Whale,’ but Contenders are Gaining Momentum
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 10, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actor CATEGORY COMMENTARY: A24 finally dropped the...
EW.com
Channing Tatum launches a male-stripping empire in Magic Mike's Last Dance trailer
Channing Tatum is putting the magic back in Mike one last time. The trailer for Magic Mike's Last Dance is packed with everything you probably expected: lap-dances, a bunch of shirtless hunks on stage doing the worm, and a bit of stripping in a see-through white shirt under ceiling sprinklers. We're not complaining.
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt's Old Hollywood Movie 'Babylon' Is Over 3 Hours Long: Report
Margot Robbie's next movie is jam-packed. Robbie, 32, stars in Babylon, from La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle, as an aspiring actress named Nellie LaRoy in 1920s Hollywood, when the movie business was transitioning from silent films to talkies. Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad, a movie star at a different stage of his career.
Emma Stone seen playing injured character, is airlifted for new movie ‘And’
Emma Stone was seen on the set of her upcoming movie, "And," on Saturday in New Orleans. Stone's character appears severely injured as she is airlifted.
Tim Allen reveals 'The Santa Clauses' answers "questions that have never been answered before"
The Santa Clauses arrives today on Disney+ and Tim Allen promises it answers questions that arose after the first movie hit theaters in 1994. The six-part mini series picks up 16 years after The Santa Clause 3 and Allen, who returns as Scott Calvin, maintained this installment isn't a comeback or a send off.
Magic Mike 3: Channing Tatum gives Salma Hayek a lap dance in final film
Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek share some steamy moments in the first trailer for Magic Mike’s Last Dance. The trailer gives a glimpse of what to expect from the final instalment of the trilogy, showing the stripping protagonist performing a lapdance for the new female lead. The plotline will...
BBC
Brendan Fraser: Actor won't attend Golden Globes
Actor Brendan Fraser has said he will not attend Hollywood's Golden Globe Awards next year after accusing their former president of assaulting him. The star, known for The Mummy movies, is tipped for awards success for his comeback film role in The Whale. In 2018, he said Philip Berk, head...
An author said she asked Lizzo to borrow her 2022 Emmys dress for an Out Magazine event and Lizzo delivered
"Whenever you hear me say 'the dress' from now on, know that I'm talking about Lizzo's dress and not my wedding dress," Aurielle Marie said.
Luke Hemsworth: ‘Westworld’ Shocking Cancellation Was ‘Disappointing’
Luke Hemsworth is choosing to see the beauty in the cancellation of the critically acclaimed HBO series “Westworld.” Since its premiere in 2016, “Westworld” has garnered 54 Emmy nominations and boasted a star-studded ensemble cast including Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Anthony Hopkins, Aaron Paul, Angela Sarafyan, James Marsden, Ariana DeBose, Aurora Perrineau, and Daniel Wu. HBO announced “Westworld” was given the ax in November 2022 after its fourth season concluded in August. “You hope these things go forever, but everyone’s got their own reasons,” Hemsworth told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m very thankful for my part in that...
Sydney Sweeney Hadn’t Seen ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Until After She Auditioned
'The Handmaid's Tale' made big waves when it debuted in 2017, but Sydney Sweeney had no idea what the show was about when she auditioned for the part.
Lily Collins, Charlie McDowell and Alex Orlovsky Launch Case Study Films
Lily Collins, filmmaker Charlie McDowell and notable indie producer Alex Orlovsky have formally established a production entity called Case Study Films. The trio previously collaborated on the 2021 film “Windfall,” a pot-boiler with socioeconomic undertones starring Collins, Jesse Plemons and Jason Segel, which sold to Netflix. Case Study will build film and series content financed in partnership with High Frequency Entertainment. “Case Study Films is about collaboration and storytelling,” Collins said in a statement. “We approach our relationships from all aspects of the filmmaking process — fostering an idea from conception to release — alongside both established talent and new, exciting voices....
