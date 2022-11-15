ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Tri-Cities woman tried to be a Good Samaritan, then got carjacked at the mall

By Cameron Probert
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QwbTd_0jAqKkVk00

A 22-year-old man carjacked a woman and used the car to hit a a police vehicle at Columbia Center mall on Sunday.

Willie Lee Webster III from Arkansas allegedly asked a woman for a ride when they were in the mall parking lot just before 9 p.m., Sgt. Chris Littrell told the Herald.

When they got into her car, he allegedly pulled out a gun and ordered her to get out.

She called police after escaping, but Webster didn’t immediately drive away.

By the time he started to pull away, a Kennewick officer had started following him while another officer blocked an exit from the parking lot.

Webster hit the parked patrol car going about 10 to 15 mph, but the officer was not hurt, Littrell said.

Officers arrested Webster at the scene and he was taken to a local hospital to be checked before he was taken to jail.

During his arrested, officers found a gun reported stolen, according to police.

Webster was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery, possession of a stolen firearm and second-degree malicious mischief.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KEPR

Two teen suspects arrested after shooting in Othello

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Tri-City SWAT Team has arrested two teen suspects in Kennewick who are accused of shooting a 25-year-old at a convenience store in Othello on Nov. 16. Around 12:45 a.m., an officer with the Othello Police Department responded to the 1200 block of S 1st Ave in Othello for a report of a person being shot.
OTHELLO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Transient arrested for felony hit and run

HERMISTON – Daniel Henry Wilson, 58, was arrested by Hermiston police after he allegedly rammed the vehicle of a Hermiston man and then tried to strike the man when he was out of the car assessing the damage. Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston says Wilson fled the scene and...
HERMISTON, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Family escapes garage fire in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco Fire Department responded to a garage fire on the corner of E Parkview Blvd. and Elm Ave. around 5:00 p.m., Ben Shearer of the Pasco Fire Department said in a Facebook livestream on November 15. According to Shearer, the fire began in the garage and...
PASCO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Infant drowns in hotel bathtub, father arrested

RICHLAND, Washington – An Oregon man was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with manslaughter after his 1-year-old son drowned in a hotel bathtub last month in Richland. On Friday, Oct. 28, medics from the Richland Fire Department and officers from the Richland Police Department were dispatched to the WoodSpring Suites hotel, 1370 Tapteal Drive, for a possible bathtub drowning of a child.
RICHLAND, WA
97 Rock

Sheriff’s Deputies Investigate 2 Mysterious Deaths in Warden

The Grant County Sheriff's Office called the two deaths, "suspicious" so did Warden Police. The investigation continues into the late-night discovery of two younger men inside a home in Warden, about 60 miles north and west of Tri-Cities, not far from Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff's Office sent deputies...
WARDEN, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Car theft leads to crash, recovery of stolen gun in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police were dispatched to the report of a car theft in the 1300 block of North Columbia Center Boulevard around 8:50 p.m. on November, 13. The reporting victim told police that their car was taken at gunpoint. According to the KPD, Officers quickly found the stolen car being driven and attempted to stop it. The driver of the car hit a fully-marked police car with its emergency lights on.
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Fire destroys travel trailer in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. – A travel trailer behind a property on the 1200 block of Potter Avenue was lost in a fire in the late afternoon of November 16, according to Richland Fire Department Chief Mike Wroolie. Everyone is out but the trailer was lost. Crews are making the fire...
RICHLAND, WA
ifiberone.com

25-year-old in critical condition after being shot early Wednesday morning in Othello

OTHELLO — A 25-year-old Coulee Dam resident is in critical condition after being shot early Wednesday morning at a convenience store in Othello. Othello police responded about 12:45 a.m. to the 1200 block of South First Avenue after reports of a shooting. The victim had been shot while at the Pic-a-Pop convenience store, according to Othello police.
OTHELLO, WA
yaktrinews.com

Suspect caught spray-painting stolen truck in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — When authorities realized that a truck being spray painted by a man in Kennewick had been stolen, they decided to take him into custody. According to a social media alert from the Kennewick Police Department, a detective spotted the man spray painting a vehicle on the 400-block of N Volland St. Due to the suspicious nature, they began to investigate and soon after, learned the truck had been reported stolen out of Richland.
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

“She needs justice,” Alyssa Moore’s mother speaks out about daughter’s case for the first time

GRANDVIEW, Wash. — Misty Knox showed off the bracelets she wears to honor her daughter’s legacy. “That say, ‘their story doesn’t end until we stop telling it. I don’t want her to be forgotten,” she said as she twisted the rubber bracelets. It’s been more than a year since 18-year-old Alyssa Moore was murdered outside of a house party in...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Santa Claus is coming to the Kennewick Irrigation District

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Santa Claus is coming to the Kennewick Irrigation District (KID) in Kennewick on December, 7, and 8, from 2-4:30 p.m. at 2015 S. Ely Street. After a two year break during COVID, Santa will once again be in-person and available for photos, he will also be handing out small gifts to children.
KENNEWICK, WA
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald

Kennewick, WA
5K+
Followers
100
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tri-City Herald covers the growing and diverse communities of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland – where ground-breaking science meets international agricultural production. The Herald has an aggressive, digital-first newsroom that serves as the voice of the Mid-Columbia region. It’s earned a reputation as a watchdog of the multi-billion dollar cleanup of the Manhattan Project’s legacy at the Hanford nuclear reservation. The community also is a regional hub for scientific and technological research based at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The Southeast Washington region where the Columbia, Yakima, and Snake rivers flow together is known for its sunny lifestyle, outdoor recreation, strong sense of community, and good quality of life. The Herald first got its start in 1947 under independent local ownership and joined the McClatchy family in October 1979. The company also publishes Wine Press Northwest magazine and winepressnw.com, offering wine reviews along with a unique perspective on the rapidly expanding regional winemaking industry.

 https://www.tri-cityherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy