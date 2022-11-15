Tri-Cities woman tried to be a Good Samaritan, then got carjacked at the mall

A 22-year-old man carjacked a woman and used the car to hit a a police vehicle at Columbia Center mall on Sunday.

Willie Lee Webster III from Arkansas allegedly asked a woman for a ride when they were in the mall parking lot just before 9 p.m., Sgt. Chris Littrell told the Herald.

When they got into her car, he allegedly pulled out a gun and ordered her to get out.

She called police after escaping, but Webster didn’t immediately drive away.

By the time he started to pull away, a Kennewick officer had started following him while another officer blocked an exit from the parking lot.

Webster hit the parked patrol car going about 10 to 15 mph, but the officer was not hurt, Littrell said.

Officers arrested Webster at the scene and he was taken to a local hospital to be checked before he was taken to jail.

During his arrested, officers found a gun reported stolen, according to police.

Webster was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery, possession of a stolen firearm and second-degree malicious mischief.