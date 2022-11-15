ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, NC

WLOS.com

Madison County approves moratorium on biomass facilities

MARSHALL, N.C. (WLOS) — Madison County commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to establish a moratorium on biomass facilities in the area. Clear Sky Madison president Jim Tibbetts said county leaders decided after speaking with community residents that they needed to have biomass rules written into the county's land use ordinance to be able to better regulate the facilities, which manufacture wood pellets for export.
MADISON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Commissioners hear changes, updates to Code Purple program

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Commissioners got an update on 2022's Code Purple program during a meeting Tuesday, Nov. 15. A Code Purple is called when temperatures drop to freezing or below. The program offers a warm place for homeless/unsheltered people to stay overnight. An October cold...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Deadlier than Fire: NC firefighters paying out of pocket for crucial health screenings

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — "If it wasn’t for the testing I was diligent about, I’d be dead today," said medically retired Asheville Firefighter Ben Brickhouse of how he caught his prostate cancer diagnosis with lab testing during his routine physical. Brickhouse had no symptoms. He’s currently under treatment. Brickhouse’s comments recently touched a nerve for firefighters who have missed out on recent screenings.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

New traffic safety team patrols Hendersonville streets

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A traffic safety team has been operating in Hendersonville for about a month now. The team is made up of a police sergeant and two officers whose goal is to try to cut down on the number and severity of crashes in the city. On...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Several speak in favor of mental health grant for Asheville police officers

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department is set to hire a wellness coordinator. In April, the department applied for $175,000 in grant funds from the office of Community Oriented Police Services, The U.S Department of Justice and the Law Enforcement and Mental Health Wellness Act. In October, the money came through in full to fund a wellness coordinator position within the department.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville Holiday Parade set to roll through downtown this weekend

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 76th Annual Asheville Holiday Parade is back again and set to roll, dance and march through downtown Asheville on Saturday, Nov. 19, starting at 11 a.m. The 2022 theme is Winter Wonderland!. Local chefs and restaurateurs, Katie Button and Meherwan Irani, will serve as...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing teen in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen. Deputies say 13-year-old Abigail Garcia was last seen near Sunshine Lake Road on Wednesday, Nov. 16 wearing a red hoodie and red sweatpants. Garcia is five foot inches tall, weighs about 140...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Asheville Habitat Restore announces 2022 ReStore ReUse Contest winners

The Asheville Habitat ReStore is pleased to announce the winners of its eleventh annual ReStore ReUse Contest. With nearly 50 entries, the judging panel had a tough job whittling the selections down to a handful of winners. Congratulations to the 2022 winners:. Best in Show – Heidi Mixner (Arden) designed...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WBTV

Winter Weather Advisory issued for northwestern N.C. counties

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northwestern North Carolina for Monday night and Tuesday. The advisory covers Avery County and parts of Caldwell and Burke County beginning at 11 p.m. tonight, and stays in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday. Alleghany, Ashe...
AVERY COUNTY, NC

