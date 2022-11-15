Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Madison County approves moratorium on biomass facilities
MARSHALL, N.C. (WLOS) — Madison County commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to establish a moratorium on biomass facilities in the area. Clear Sky Madison president Jim Tibbetts said county leaders decided after speaking with community residents that they needed to have biomass rules written into the county's land use ordinance to be able to better regulate the facilities, which manufacture wood pellets for export.
WLOS.com
New Maggie Valley subdivision gets the go-ahead from town leaders
MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (WLOS) — A housing development is on the way for Maggie Valley. New tools helped bring the project to life. At one point, baseball fields were proposed for 22 acres in the Jonathan Creek community. But now, it will be filled with 92 units of housing.
WLOS.com
Commissioners hear changes, updates to Code Purple program
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Commissioners got an update on 2022's Code Purple program during a meeting Tuesday, Nov. 15. A Code Purple is called when temperatures drop to freezing or below. The program offers a warm place for homeless/unsheltered people to stay overnight. An October cold...
WLOS.com
City council to rescind million-dollar award for rental housing project, documents say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Council is expected to rescind a housing trust fund award of a million dollars that was approved for Beaucatcher Vista LLC. Council approved the award in 2020 to develop 40 affordable rental homes at 16 Restaurant Court. However, Beaucatcher Vista chose not to...
WLOS.com
Deadlier than Fire: NC firefighters paying out of pocket for crucial health screenings
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — "If it wasn’t for the testing I was diligent about, I’d be dead today," said medically retired Asheville Firefighter Ben Brickhouse of how he caught his prostate cancer diagnosis with lab testing during his routine physical. Brickhouse had no symptoms. He’s currently under treatment. Brickhouse’s comments recently touched a nerve for firefighters who have missed out on recent screenings.
Proposed lane reduction in Greer could help reduce crashes on W. Poinsett St.
A proposed project in Greer could reduce the number of lanes along West Poinsett Street near downtown.
WLOS.com
WNC Nature Center, farmers market partner to open new educational market garden exhibit
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The WNC Nature Center revealed its new exhibit Wednesday morning, Nov. 16. It’s a garden that will provide fresh produce for the animals, with foods ranging from different types of lettuces to pumpkins, squashes and other seasonal items. The "Educational Farmers Market Garden" opened...
WLOS.com
New traffic safety team patrols Hendersonville streets
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A traffic safety team has been operating in Hendersonville for about a month now. The team is made up of a police sergeant and two officers whose goal is to try to cut down on the number and severity of crashes in the city. On...
WLOS.com
Several speak in favor of mental health grant for Asheville police officers
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department is set to hire a wellness coordinator. In April, the department applied for $175,000 in grant funds from the office of Community Oriented Police Services, The U.S Department of Justice and the Law Enforcement and Mental Health Wellness Act. In October, the money came through in full to fund a wellness coordinator position within the department.
WLOS.com
Road conditions vary across WNC; flooding seen in parts of Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Rain bands moved into the mountains Thursday night from Nicole. In Biltmore Village Friday morning, Nov. 11, cars splashed through the water puddling up in the roads, which was a common theme across WNC counties, including Buncombe and Henderson, as the rain continued to fall into the afternoon.
qcnews.com
Threat of freezing rain prompts school schedule changes in several NC mountain counties
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several school districts in North Carolina’s higher elevation have made changes to their schedules Tuesday due to the threat of freezing rain. Watauga County Schools said it was moving to a remote learning day because of the potential for freezing rain arriving...
WBTV
Schools in Ashe, Watauga counties go remote due to winter weather threat
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Students in Watauga County Schools will learn remotely on Tuesday due to the threat of freezing rain during the morning commute, district officials announced. A tweet from the district states the holiday/snow program will open at 8:30 a.m. Ashe County Schools also announced that...
WLOS.com
Gov. Roy Cooper, local leaders attend ribbon-cutting for Pratt & Whitney in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Pratt & Whitney -- an American aerospace manufacturer -- held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday for its new facility on Brevard Road in Asheville. The company is building a one-million-square-foot manufacturing center on 100 acres. The plant will make airfoils for civilian and military engines.
WLOS.com
Asheville Holiday Parade set to roll through downtown this weekend
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 76th Annual Asheville Holiday Parade is back again and set to roll, dance and march through downtown Asheville on Saturday, Nov. 19, starting at 11 a.m. The 2022 theme is Winter Wonderland!. Local chefs and restaurateurs, Katie Button and Meherwan Irani, will serve as...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing teen in Rutherford Co.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen. Deputies say 13-year-old Abigail Garcia was last seen near Sunshine Lake Road on Wednesday, Nov. 16 wearing a red hoodie and red sweatpants. Garcia is five foot inches tall, weighs about 140...
Mountain Xpress
Asheville Habitat Restore announces 2022 ReStore ReUse Contest winners
The Asheville Habitat ReStore is pleased to announce the winners of its eleventh annual ReStore ReUse Contest. With nearly 50 entries, the judging panel had a tough job whittling the selections down to a handful of winners. Congratulations to the 2022 winners:. Best in Show – Heidi Mixner (Arden) designed...
WBTV
Winter Weather Advisory issued for northwestern N.C. counties
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northwestern North Carolina for Monday night and Tuesday. The advisory covers Avery County and parts of Caldwell and Burke County beginning at 11 p.m. tonight, and stays in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday. Alleghany, Ashe...
WLOS.com
Counting error leads to some big changes in one Western North Carolina commission race
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A vote counting error on Election Day led to the inaccurate reporting of results in Jackson County's Board of Commissioners race. The mistake has now been corrected and impacted candidates are responding. Jackson County's Board of Elections director says on Election Day, a batch...
WLOS.com
Former students shocked by arrest of Polk County teacher accused of indecent liberties
COLUMBUS, N.C. (WLOS) — Investigations are underway in Polk County, where a high school teacher has been arrested. John Brian Taylor is charged with indecent liberties with a student. The high school’s faculty directory lists Taylor as a business teacher. Steffan Walker, who graduated from Polk County High...
mynews13.com
Orchard wraps up one of its best seasons, despite obstacles
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Don Justus knows his apples to their core. He’s been riding around the orchard since he was a kid. Now, he lives on and owns Justus Orchard. Henderson County produces about 65% of the state's total apple crop, according to NC Field and Family.
