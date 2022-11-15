Read full article on original website
Tennessee's Mirror Cabins allow guests to truly commune with the nature outsideEllen EastwoodChattanooga, TN
In 1989, A Couple On A Date Witnessed An AbductionStill UnsolvedChattanooga, TN
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Harrison Bands Among 11 Georgia High School Units Traveling to Bands of America Regional ChampionshipsDeanLandHarrison, TN
House from ‘A Christmas Story’ goes up for sale in Cleveland
One of Cleveland's most iconic homes is listed for sale, leaving many to wonder what the future holds for the 'A Christmas Story' house.
WTVCFOX
What now? Evicted Budgetel residents & 71 kids in East Ridge figure out where to stay
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The D.A.'s office says some of them were criminals. But not all of them were. Residents of the Budgetel say they were given little time to prepare for the shutdown and evictions Wednesday morning as several moving vans and law enforcement officers arrived on the scene.
mymix1041.com
TVFCU Bradley County Idea Leap Grant Announcement
For the first time ever, TVFCU is hosting three separate Idea Leap Grant Competitions in the Chattanooga, Cleveland, and Dalton areas. We are giving away $75,000 to entrepreneurs in the Chattanooga area and $50,000 each in the Cleveland and Dalton areas. Small businesses must operate in TVFCU’s 17-county service area...
The Ultimate Waterfall Views -Tennessee Edition
I love waterfall chasing! If you've read my other articles, that statement is no surprise. However, there is something special about waterfalls you can hike to and see from every angle. These are typically harder to get to with a more strenuous hike, but there is nothing quite like seeing how different the waterfall looks from all angles. Here are three of my favorite waterfalls that you can see from multiple angles but get ready to put in some serious hiking if you want to see them all!
chattanoogacw.com
Grief launches career for good: Chattanooga widow cooks free Thanksgiving meals
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — One Chattanooga woman is turning her grief into something good. In a matter of months, Tracy Williams lost her husband, mother and sister. To help her heal, she started cooking. Now, she's using those gifts to help others this Thanksgiving. Bliss Zechman surprised her with help...
WTVC
Buck fever stands the test of time
The psychological and physiological impact of hunting never ceases to amaze me. What happens to the human body and mind when you find yourself in position to harvest (the politically correct term for "kill") wild game. About three years ago my wife and I moved to a rural part of...
fox17.com
A look at how a small city in Tennessee is addressing homelessness
MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville isn’t the only Midstate city dealing with a homeless problem. About an hour and a half southeast of Nashville, McMinnville is tackling the homeless problem so well that other cities are looking at their blueprint for success. Around 70 miles away sits the...
theutcecho.com
Chattanooga's Approach to Relieving Homelessness Is More Than Bench Removals
With the cost of living increasing, while wages remain fairly stagnant, the issue of homelessness continues to affect the city of Chattanooga. Chattanooga city officials and organizations throughout the community have collaborated in order to find solutions for individuals, but more importantly, to prevent people from having to experience homelessness in the first place.
WDEF
Occupants at East Ridge Motel Given Short Eviction Notice
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- Occupants at the Budgetel Inn and Suites Motel in East Ridge are outraged with what they are describing as an abrupt eviction notice. The motel, located on North Mack Smith Road off of Ringgold Road near the interstate, has had a troubled past. The property used to be the Superior Creek Lodge before it was closed down in 2015. The property came back in 2018 as the Budgetel Inn and Suites.
WKRN
Chattanooga police cadet charged with DUI
One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence. One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence. The Nashville Rescue Mission does such vital work for those struggling with homelessness in Nashville. Boy fighting cancer sworn in as police officer. Boy fighting cancer...
WTVC
New childhood action plan will help families find quality services in Hamilton County
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 3-year plan is finally in the works that aims to tackle the barriers families face when looking for quality health, education, and childcare services here in Hamilton County. "You can often predict a student's future success, not just whether they're going to college, but even...
WBBJ
Third case of HPAI found in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A third case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in Tennessee. According to a news release, the newest case of HPAI, which is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl, was found at a commercial chicken facility in Bledsoe County in East Tennessee.
WDEF
Search still on for missing Whitwell woman Stacy Crawford
JASPER, Tennessee (WDEF) – Marion County officials are renewing calls for public assistance in solving the disappearance of Stacy Annette Crawford. The 44 year old woman disappeared from her hometown of Whitwell in July. Investigators believe she is the victim of foul play. They have arrested 49 year old...
mymix1041.com
Miscommunication from USPS leads to a MacGyvered mailbox mess on Cleveland mail route
Postal routes across the country have struggled to keep up with postal demand due to staffing issues, but a neighborhood in Cleveland, Tennessee hasn’t been receiving mail for a completely different reason. Neighbors in the area received a notice earlier this year, telling them they had to raise their...
WTVC
Car crashes into Fort Oglethorpe Dollar Deal Sunday
Our crews were on the scene of a Fort Oglethorpe Dollar Deal Sunday afternoon where a car reportedly crashed into the front door. A spokesperson for the Dollar Deal told us there was minor damage to the door, but they will be getting back to business pretty fast. No injuries...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Woman wanted for 'skip scan' scam at Dalton Dollar General
DALTON, Ga. - Police in Dalton, Georgia are asking the public for help identifying a woman accused of trying to "skip scan" multiple items at a Dollar General self-checkout kiosk. Officials with the Dalton Police Department say the incident happened on Oct. 14 shortly before 7 p.m. at the Dollar...
WTVCFOX
Athens City Manager resigns in agreement for severance package from city
ATHENS, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Athens City Manager Seth Sumner turned in his resignation in response to the city's offer of a severance package. The interim manager Mike Keith confirmed this. EARLIER:. Monday Athens, Tennessee city council held a special meeting agreeing to give City Manager Seth Sumner a severance...
WTVCFOX
Hamilton County spent thousands in defense of former sheriff deputy over last 3 years
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Daniel Wilkey resigned from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office in 2019. But, after 3 years and hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal expenses, the county continues to defend the embattled officer. And at what cost for taxpayers?. It's a battle Attorney Robin Flores didn't...
WTVCFOX
Credit union teller in Collegedale charged with stealing $47,000 from customers
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — A credit union employee in Collegedale stole more than $47,000 from customers by transferring their money to her family members' accounts before putting the money in her own, according to Collegedale Police. Officers arrested Leilana Bearce on Wednesday. A release says the credit union president said...
WTVC
Chattanooga officer arrives at gunfight and opens fire; two sent to hospital, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Two people were injured during a gunfight in East Chattanooga, according to Chattanooga Police. Police responded to the 2000 Block of Cooley Street where they encountered a gunfight, says CPD. Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says a Chattanooga officer engaged with the suspects. First responders say the...
