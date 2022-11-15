ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

mymix1041.com

TVFCU Bradley County Idea Leap Grant Announcement

For the first time ever, TVFCU is hosting three separate Idea Leap Grant Competitions in the Chattanooga, Cleveland, and Dalton areas. We are giving away $75,000 to entrepreneurs in the Chattanooga area and $50,000 each in the Cleveland and Dalton areas. Small businesses must operate in TVFCU’s 17-county service area...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
KAT Adventures

The Ultimate Waterfall Views -Tennessee Edition

I love waterfall chasing! If you've read my other articles, that statement is no surprise. However, there is something special about waterfalls you can hike to and see from every angle. These are typically harder to get to with a more strenuous hike, but there is nothing quite like seeing how different the waterfall looks from all angles. Here are three of my favorite waterfalls that you can see from multiple angles but get ready to put in some serious hiking if you want to see them all!
GRANDVIEW, TN
WTVC

Buck fever stands the test of time

The psychological and physiological impact of hunting never ceases to amaze me. What happens to the human body and mind when you find yourself in position to harvest (the politically correct term for "kill") wild game. About three years ago my wife and I moved to a rural part of...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

A look at how a small city in Tennessee is addressing homelessness

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville isn’t the only Midstate city dealing with a homeless problem. About an hour and a half southeast of Nashville, McMinnville is tackling the homeless problem so well that other cities are looking at their blueprint for success. Around 70 miles away sits the...
MCMINNVILLE, TN
theutcecho.com

Chattanooga's Approach to Relieving Homelessness Is More Than Bench Removals

With the cost of living increasing, while wages remain fairly stagnant, the issue of homelessness continues to affect the city of Chattanooga. Chattanooga city officials and organizations throughout the community have collaborated in order to find solutions for individuals, but more importantly, to prevent people from having to experience homelessness in the first place.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Occupants at East Ridge Motel Given Short Eviction Notice

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- Occupants at the Budgetel Inn and Suites Motel in East Ridge are outraged with what they are describing as an abrupt eviction notice. The motel, located on North Mack Smith Road off of Ringgold Road near the interstate, has had a troubled past. The property used to be the Superior Creek Lodge before it was closed down in 2015. The property came back in 2018 as the Budgetel Inn and Suites.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WKRN

Chattanooga police cadet charged with DUI

One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence. One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence. The Nashville Rescue Mission does such vital work for those struggling with homelessness in Nashville. Boy fighting cancer sworn in as police officer. Boy fighting cancer...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WBBJ

Third case of HPAI found in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A third case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in Tennessee. According to a news release, the newest case of HPAI, which is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl, was found at a commercial chicken facility in Bledsoe County in East Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

Search still on for missing Whitwell woman Stacy Crawford

JASPER, Tennessee (WDEF) – Marion County officials are renewing calls for public assistance in solving the disappearance of Stacy Annette Crawford. The 44 year old woman disappeared from her hometown of Whitwell in July. Investigators believe she is the victim of foul play. They have arrested 49 year old...
WHITWELL, TN
WTVC

Car crashes into Fort Oglethorpe Dollar Deal Sunday

Our crews were on the scene of a Fort Oglethorpe Dollar Deal Sunday afternoon where a car reportedly crashed into the front door. A spokesperson for the Dollar Deal told us there was minor damage to the door, but they will be getting back to business pretty fast. No injuries...
FORT OGLETHORPE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Woman wanted for 'skip scan' scam at Dalton Dollar General

DALTON, Ga. - Police in Dalton, Georgia are asking the public for help identifying a woman accused of trying to "skip scan" multiple items at a Dollar General self-checkout kiosk. Officials with the Dalton Police Department say the incident happened on Oct. 14 shortly before 7 p.m. at the Dollar...
DALTON, GA
WTVCFOX

Athens City Manager resigns in agreement for severance package from city

ATHENS, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Athens City Manager Seth Sumner turned in his resignation in response to the city's offer of a severance package. The interim manager Mike Keith confirmed this. EARLIER:. Monday Athens, Tennessee city council held a special meeting agreeing to give City Manager Seth Sumner a severance...
ATHENS, TN

