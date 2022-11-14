ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors' Klay Thompson getting rest day on Monday against the Spurs

 3 days ago
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

After a disappointing loss to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday evening, the Golden State Warriors quickly return to the Bay Area for the second leg of a back-to-back against the San Antonio Spurs.

Against the Spurs, the Warriors will be without one of their backcourt starters: Klay Thompson is being given a rest day on Monday.

Thompson will join Andre Iguodala (hip) and rookie Patrick Baldwin Jr. (lower back) on the bench. Veterans Steph Curry and Draymond Green are expected to play on the second leg of Monday’s back-to-back.

Monday’s contest will be Thompson’s third missed game of the 2022-23 season. Thompson has had an up-and-down start to the season, averaging 14.7 points on 35.1% shooting from the field and 33% from beyond the arc.

Without Thompson in the lineup, Jordan Poole will likely join the starting cast on Monday against the Spurs. Moses Moody, Donte DiVincenzo, Ty Jerome, and rookie Ryan Rollins could be in line for minutes off the bench.

The Warriors are scheduled to meet the Spurs on Monday at 7 p.m. PT.

