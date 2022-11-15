Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving DayM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
5 Places to Pickup a Complete Thanksgiving Dinner in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Family Still Looking For Answers In Unsolved Thanksgiving ShootingStill UnsolvedBaton Rouge, LA
Related
WLBT
Man sentenced to 14 years for interstate drug trafficking operation in Natchez area
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A Wilkinson County man was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison Wednesday afternoon. Sammy Davis Wright, 51, of Woodville, Mississippi, was sentenced for participation in an interstate drug trafficking operation distributing kilogram quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine in the Natchez area from 2016 through 2018.
brproud.com
BRPD apprehends alleged drug dealer from Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A complaint led to the arrest of an alleged drug dealer named Anthony Green, 32, of Baton Rouge. After receiving the complaint on Monday, November 14, detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department set up surveillance at a location on Harry Dr. While surveillance...
Louisiana Accountant Charged with Misappropriating Funds from Band She Once Worked For
Louisiana Accountant Charged with Misappropriating Funds from Band She Once Worked For. Louisiana – On November 15, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced the filing, on November 10, 2022, of a one-count bill of information charging Alice C. “Shannon” Chabaud, age 79, of New Orleans, Louisiana with access device fraud in relation to her theft from her former accounting client, a New Orleans-based band named as “Band A” in the bill of information.
12 Arrested in Louisiana in Multi-Agency Operation to Combat Juvenile Criminal Activity
12 Arrested in Louisiana in Multi-Agency Operation to Combat Juvenile Criminal Activity. Shreveport, Louisiana – On November 14, 2022, the Shreveport Police Department reported that on November 8 and 9 their Violent Crimes Abatement Team and Warrant Unit Members combined with Shreveport City Marshal’s Office, Caddo Parish Juvenile Services, Truancy Assessment Services Center, Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office in a joint Truancy operation to combat juvenile criminal activities.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana's troubled juvenile prisons full, 'cannot safely accept more youth,' letter says
Louisiana officials say there’s no more room in the state's troubled juvenile lockups and have asked judges to help by releasing some low-risk teen offenders back to their communities — drawing blowback from courts and some politicians who fear strain on local youth justice programs. "We write to...
Louisiana Police seize 50 bottles of Promethazine syrup, estimated at over $47K in street value
Lafayette Police arrested a man after seizing 50 bottles of Promethazine syrup.
Opelousas Man Already in Lafayette Jail Charged in Shooting
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - 21-year-old Lamarc Amos of Opelousas is now behind a different set of jail bars following an arrest by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office for a shooting that happened on July 7, 2021. ...
theadvocate.com
Man avoids death penalty in killing of Baton Rouge policeman, girlfriend's stepfather
A Baton Rouge man charged with the double slaying of his girlfriend's stepfather and a city policeman, a case that local officials say illustrates the potentially deadly effects of domestic abuse, will avoid the death penalty under a plea deal reached with prosecutors. Speaking softly and wearing an orange jumpsuit...
Member of Large Louisiana Drug Trafficking Organization Sentence to 30 Years for Gun and Drug Charges
Member of Large Louisiana Drug Trafficking Organization Sentence to 30 Years for Gun and Drug Charges. Louisiana – On November 10, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced the sentencing of Travis R. James, age 38 of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as part of Operation Hidden Fee, an extensive federal, state, and local investigation by the Middle District Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) aimed at a drug trafficking network based and operating in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Louisiana Attorney General Announces $3.1 Billion Settlement With Walmart Over Opioid Epidemic Allegations
Louisiana Attorney General Announces $3.1 Billion Settlement With Walmart Over Opioid Epidemic Allegations. Louisiana – On November 15, 2022, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced a settlement with Walmart to resolve charges that the business contributed to the opioid addiction issue by failing to properly supervise opioid dispensing at its stores. The settlement will give $3.1 billion in national funding for treatment and recovery services for those suffering from opioid use disorder. It also includes comprehensive, court-ordered obligations, such as stringent oversight to prevent fraudulent prescriptions and identify suspect medications.
Louisiana grand jury convenes in Black man's deadly arrest
FARMERVILLE, La. — (AP) — A Louisiana grand jury began hearing evidence Monday in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, long-awaited testimony that will determine whether state charges are brought against the white troopers seen on body-camera video stunning, striking and dragging the Black motorist by his ankle shackles following a high-speed chase.
Louisiana’s state-run juvenile detention facilities no longer accepting kids, citing lack of bed space
Louisiana’s troubled state-run juvenile detention facilities are all full, according to a letter sent by officials with the state’s Office of Juvenile Justice to juvenile court judges last week, and they won’t be accepting any new youth into custody until judges first sign off on releasing kids that the agency deems “can be safely reintegrated back into the community.”
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?
25-year-old Tameka Anderson is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana resident. Tameka, nicknamed Kesha, was a devoted and loving mother to two sons. On February 23, 2010, Tameka went to the Telco Federal Credit Union on Telco Boulevard. Tameka planned to buy a car from a man in Galvez, Louisiana. She withdrew $1,000 to use for the purchase of the vehicle. According to The Charley Project, Tameka spoke with several people on her way to Galvez. Tameka never bought the car and she has never been seen or heard from again.
Opelousas man arrested for attempted second degree murder
Lamarc Amos, 21, of Opelousas, was arrested by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office on an attempted second degree murder charge on Nov. 14.
Man pleads guilty in killing of police officer, fiancée’s father; sentenced to life in prison
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of killing a Baton Rouge Police lieutenant and his fiancée’s father has been sentenced to life in prison after he pleaded guilty in court on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Ronnie Kato pled guilty to manslaughter, first-degree murder, and attempted first-degree murder.
ktalnews.com
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake reported in West Texas
People living in different areas of Texas reportedly felt the effects of a magnitude 5.3 earthquake that hit in the western part of the state. Read more: https://www.kxan.com/news/texas/magnitude-5-3-earthquake-reported-in-west-texas/. Magnitude 5.3 earthquake reported in West Texas. People living in different areas of Texas reportedly felt the effects of a magnitude 5.3...
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women Of Louisiana: Where Are They?
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women And Girls Of LouisianaThe Charley Project. In 2021, the National Crime Information Center reported that one-third of the 300,000 girls and women reported missing in the United States are black.
Louisiana Resident Cited After Being Caught Allegedly Harvesting an Alligator During Closed Season
Louisiana Resident Cited After Being Caught Allegedly Harvesting an Alligator During Closed Season. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on November 14, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a Metairie resident for alleged alligator hunting offenses on November 7 in St. Charles Parish. Following an illegal...
brproud.com
Governor John Bel Edwards signs formal letter of apology to families of unjustly killed Southern University students
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Governor John Bel Edwards signed a formal letter of apology to the families of two Southern University students who lost their lives in an unjust incident that occurred exactly 50 years ago. According to a Wednesday, November 16 news release from the Governor’s office,...
Suspect in medical facility thefts across Acadiana identified
A lady identified as Lakeisha Kennedy is wanted for thefts in at least four Acadiana parishes, police say; KATC Investigates finds a criminal history of similar charges
Comments / 1