BRPD apprehends alleged drug dealer from Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A complaint led to the arrest of an alleged drug dealer named Anthony Green, 32, of Baton Rouge. After receiving the complaint on Monday, November 14, detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department set up surveillance at a location on Harry Dr. While surveillance...
Louisiana Accountant Charged with Misappropriating Funds from Band She Once Worked For

Louisiana Accountant Charged with Misappropriating Funds from Band She Once Worked For. Louisiana – On November 15, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced the filing, on November 10, 2022, of a one-count bill of information charging Alice C. “Shannon” Chabaud, age 79, of New Orleans, Louisiana with access device fraud in relation to her theft from her former accounting client, a New Orleans-based band named as “Band A” in the bill of information.
12 Arrested in Louisiana in Multi-Agency Operation to Combat Juvenile Criminal Activity

12 Arrested in Louisiana in Multi-Agency Operation to Combat Juvenile Criminal Activity. Shreveport, Louisiana – On November 14, 2022, the Shreveport Police Department reported that on November 8 and 9 their Violent Crimes Abatement Team and Warrant Unit Members combined with Shreveport City Marshal’s Office, Caddo Parish Juvenile Services, Truancy Assessment Services Center, Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office in a joint Truancy operation to combat juvenile criminal activities.
Member of Large Louisiana Drug Trafficking Organization Sentence to 30 Years for Gun and Drug Charges

Member of Large Louisiana Drug Trafficking Organization Sentence to 30 Years for Gun and Drug Charges. Louisiana – On November 10, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced the sentencing of Travis R. James, age 38 of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as part of Operation Hidden Fee, an extensive federal, state, and local investigation by the Middle District Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) aimed at a drug trafficking network based and operating in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Louisiana Attorney General Announces $3.1 Billion Settlement With Walmart Over Opioid Epidemic Allegations

Louisiana Attorney General Announces $3.1 Billion Settlement With Walmart Over Opioid Epidemic Allegations. Louisiana – On November 15, 2022, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced a settlement with Walmart to resolve charges that the business contributed to the opioid addiction issue by failing to properly supervise opioid dispensing at its stores. The settlement will give $3.1 billion in national funding for treatment and recovery services for those suffering from opioid use disorder. It also includes comprehensive, court-ordered obligations, such as stringent oversight to prevent fraudulent prescriptions and identify suspect medications.
Louisiana grand jury convenes in Black man's deadly arrest

FARMERVILLE, La. — (AP) — A Louisiana grand jury began hearing evidence Monday in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, long-awaited testimony that will determine whether state charges are brought against the white troopers seen on body-camera video stunning, striking and dragging the Black motorist by his ankle shackles following a high-speed chase.
Louisiana’s state-run juvenile detention facilities no longer accepting kids, citing lack of bed space

Louisiana’s troubled state-run juvenile detention facilities are all full, according to a letter sent by officials with the state’s Office of Juvenile Justice to juvenile court judges last week, and they won’t be accepting any new youth into custody until judges first sign off on releasing kids that the agency deems “can be safely reintegrated back into the community.”
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?

25-year-old Tameka Anderson is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana resident. Tameka, nicknamed Kesha, was a devoted and loving mother to two sons. On February 23, 2010, Tameka went to the Telco Federal Credit Union on Telco Boulevard. Tameka planned to buy a car from a man in Galvez, Louisiana. She withdrew $1,000 to use for the purchase of the vehicle. According to The Charley Project, Tameka spoke with several people on her way to Galvez. Tameka never bought the car and she has never been seen or heard from again.
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake reported in West Texas

People living in different areas of Texas reportedly felt the effects of a magnitude 5.3 earthquake that hit in the western part of the state. Read more: https://www.kxan.com/news/texas/magnitude-5-3-earthquake-reported-in-west-texas/. Magnitude 5.3 earthquake reported in West Texas. People living in different areas of Texas reportedly felt the effects of a magnitude 5.3...
