Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Late Evening Shooting at University of Virginia - Suspect in CustodyAction NewsCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
Related
Jay Leno speaks out after suffering ‘serious’ burns from gasoline car fire
Jay Leno needs some time to recover following Sunday’s freak car fire that left him with “serious” facial burns, but he is otherwise “OK.” “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” the comedian, 72, told Page Six in a statement Monday afternoon. “I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.” The statement comes shortly after TMZ reported that the former “Tonight Show” host and avid car collector was in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his dozens of prized vehicles on Sunday when one of them burst into flames. Sources told the outlet that...
Jay Leno hospitalized with ‘serious’ facial burns after car fire
Jay Leno was hospitalized on Sunday after a freak car fire left him with “serious” facial burns. The former “Tonight Show” host and avid car collector, 72, was in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his dozens of prized vehicles when one of them burst into flames, TMZ reported on Monday. Sources told the outlet that the explosion severely burned the left side of Leno’s face but did not injure his eye or ear. He was transported to the Grossman Burn Center in LA, according to the report. Leno later confirmed news of the accident in a statement to Variety. “I got some...
CNN reporter describes how Jay Leno was injured in gasoline fire
Former late night host Jay Leno issued a statement to Variety magazine saying he is recovering from serious burns he received when a car he was working on burst into flames.
ETOnline.com
Jay Leno Says He Suffered 3rd-Degree Burns and May Need Skin Grafts After Car Fire
Jay Leno says he suffered third-degree burns and may need skin grafts after a scary incident at his garage. The famed comedian and former host of The Tonight Show spoke to TMZ from his hospital bed and told the outlet that he was in the middle of working on his 1907 White Steam Car over the weekend, fixing a clogged fuel line. Problem was, TMZ reported, a fuel leak triggered gasoline to spray on his face and hands.
Jalopnik
Jay Leno Was Working on 115-Year-Old Steam Car When Fire Erupted: Report
On Monday, it was reported that Jay Leno was severely burned on his face after a fire that erupted in his Burbank garage. We are now learning more details about the incident that initially took place on Saturday. TMZ reports that Leno was working on his 1907 White Steam Car’s...
buzzfeednews.com
Jay Leno Has Been Hospitalized With Serious Burn Injuries After A Car At His Garage Reportedly Exploded
Jay Leno sustained serious burn injuries from a gasoline fire and is recovering, the comedian said. "I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet," he said in a statement provided to BuzzFeed News Monday.
Late Night Legend Jay Leno Suffers Serious Burns In Car Fire
Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles said the 72-year-old comedian is in good spirits and is receiving treatment for his face and hands.
Action News Troubleshooters get help for grieving mother trying to bury son
Tyesha Carter's only visible memorial at the cemetery for her son was a heart in the dirt. That's because the check she paid to Distinguished Memorial Chapels, Inc. bounced, according to the cemetery.
Reports say comedian Jay Leno seriously burned in L.A. car fire
Comedian and former late-night talk show host Jay Leno was recovering Monday after suffering serious burns in a car fire, according to multiple reports. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” he said in a statement obtained by Variety. “I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”
Jay Leno has undergone surgery for 'significant burns,' physician says
Jay Leno has undergone one surgery for his burn injuries and will undergo a second procedure later this week, according to his physician.
Reports say Jay Leno has suffered severe burns to his face in car fire
Former host of the ‘Tonight Show,’ Jay Leno, canceled an appearance at a conference in Las Vegas on Sunday night, and now reports say that it was due to him suffering serious burns on his face.
Jay Leno Was Recently in a Terrible Accident — Here's the Latest on His Health
News recently broke that Jay Leno, former host of The Tonight Show, was severely injured in an accident. The 72-year-old comedian is, of course, best known for his time as the host of the long-running late-night show. Prior to that, he was a standup comic who, despite not gracing the comedy stage in more than 50 years, still keeps a sharp sense of humor as the host of You Bet Your Life With Jay Leno.
Lizzy Savetsky Wanted to be on ‘RHOD’ Before ‘RHONY’ Reboot? Cary Deuber Confirms As Rumors Swirl She’s Out
Rumors are swirling that Lizzy Savetsky will no longer appear on the 'RHONY' reboot as Cary Deuber confirmed that Lizzy orginally wanted to be on 'RHOD.'
Comments / 0