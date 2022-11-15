Read full article on original website
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
WCJB
UF women’s basketball team falls to Florida State, 92-77
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -Although the Florida women’s basketball team snapped a five-game winless streak to rival Florida State with a victory over FSU last season, prevailing in Tallahassee continues to be elusive. Florida took its first loss of the season, falling to FSU 92-77 on Wednesday night at the...
Florida Football: Gators Still Living Rent Free In Mark Richt’s Head
Black Friday is perhaps the biggest unofficial holiday in the United States. Set the day after Thanksgiving, Black Friday is recognized by retail businesses and consumers as the biggest shopping day of the year. This year’s Black Friday will be an even bigger deal in the sunshine state, as Florida...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida WR announces entry into NCAA transfer portal as graduate
Trent Whittemore’s time on the Florida football team has come to an end. The veteran wide receiver announced Monday that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Whittemore thanked the last 3 UF coaches – Jim McElwain, Dan Mullen and Billy Napier – for his...
WCJB
P.K. Yonge Swimmer Gwen Shahboz signs with Tulane
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gwen Shahboz made her name as a swimmer competing for the P.K. Yonge Blue Wave. At the next level, she’ll race for the Green Wave. Shahboz signed her national letter of intent with Tulane on Wednesday. Later this week, she’ll race in the state championship meet for the fourth time in her career. Shahboz’s best events are the 200 meter individual medley and the 100 meter breaststroke. She believes Tulane to be the total package.
WCJB
FAU upsets Gator men’s basketball team, 76-74
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The visiting Florida Atlantic Owls connected on 13-of-24 three-point attempts to knock off the Florida men’s basketball team on Monday night, 76-74 before a stunned crowd at the O’Connell Center. UF took its first defeat in season one under new head coach Todd Golden after opening the year with wins over Stony Brook and Kennesaw State.
Florida Atlantic holds on for upset of Florida
Michael Forrest capped his 20-point game by sinking two free throws with 38 seconds left as Florida Atlantic pulled off
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier explains why the South Carolina win shows Gators are headed in right direction
Billy Napier saw something new from the Florida Gators on Saturday in the win over South Carolina, and he shared it with Peter Burns and Chris Doering on the SEC Network. “Saturday against South Carolina is the first time I’ve really felt like, OK hey, this is the type of team we want to have,” Napier said. “Felt more like what we intended to be from the very beginning. Just the energy, the sideline, the team throughout the week. I thought by far the best week of practice that we’ve had. The energy, just see a lot more people enjoying what they do and doing it with intensity and urgency and detail. I think that unique culture that we’ve had in the past is coming to life here. But yeah, when your team’s playing well, that’s when it’s a lot of fun.”
WCJB
High School Hoops underway with Eastside Tip-Off
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Even though some fall sports are still going strong with their playoffs, it’s time to start recognizing winter athletics. Eastside High School held its 15th Annual Tip-Off on Tuesday with three boys basketball games contested. In the opener, Newberry took down Class 1A-District 6 rival Hawthorne,...
WCJB
Former UF football player plans to feed 125 families this holiday season
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Shannon Snell is the head pit master at Sonny’s BBQ in Florida. His goal is to feed 125 families this holiday season, “It is really important that somebody feels loved and appreciated during this time” said Snell. He did something similar last year...
WCJB
Tech Tuesday: Swarup
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Moron here at the University of Florida, Electrical Engineering Building with Professor Swarup Bhunia. Swarup, thank you so much for joining us today. Thank you, Melanie, for having me. So tell us, what do you do here at the University...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Chiefland, FL
Chiefland, Florida, is another place that you will love to visit. Chiefland, incorporated in 1929, considers itself the “Jewel of the Suwannee Valley.”. A Timucua town originally existed south of the present-day city and at Manatee Springs. Chiefland’s economy has always relied on agriculture and other sectors such as...
WCJB
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023. In the announcement she gave on Tuesday morning, this is what she said:. “First, let me start by saying no, I am not leaving TV20, but I will be gone for a while.
Lake City, November 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice
WCJB
Suwannee Middle School students visit TV20
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Journalists of the next generation visited TV20 to learn about what it takes to cover local news. We hosted the TV production class from Suwannee Middle School on Tuesday. The students got a chance to stand behind the anchor desk and pose on the green screen....
WCJB
Butler Plaza held Rock the Runway Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A night of fun and fashion graced the runway at Butler Plaza in Gainesville. Rock the Runway Gainesville featured the latest styles from shops in the Butler Plaza and featured local models as well as drinks and appetizers from featured restaurants. The show was emceed by...
WCJB
Thousands of customers lose power in Northwest Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Regional Utilities worked on Monday morning to restore power to thousands of customers after a sudden power outage. GRU officials say a piece of equipment failed causing the outage in Northwest Gainesville. About 2,200 customers, including Buchholz High School, lost power around 10:30 a.m. Streetlights near the school were also out.
WCJB
Alachua County motions to support single family zoning in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An appeal to the state to stop Gainesville’s ban on single family zoning has a new ally, Alachua County. County attorneys on Wednesday filed a motion to support the plaintiffs, two residents of the city. Alachua County commissioners had asked city leaders to not go...
WESH
Missing Central Florida teen found dead at cemetery
REDDICK, Fla. — A missing 16-year-old from Marion County has been found dead. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, 16-year-old Kenneth Carr Jr. was found dead at Campground Cemetery in Reddick one day after being reported missing by family members. Deputies determined that Carr had been shot and...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for making death threat that caused Josh Richards to cancel UF appearance in June
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ryan Christopher Marin, 19, was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill after allegedly posting an image on Instagram on June 15 depicting himself as a fictional anime character pointing a gun at TikTok star Josh Richards, with Richards bleeding from bullet holes.
WCJB
Foundation at Florida Gateway College will have its annual giving day
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The foundation at Florida Gateway College will hold their annual giving day on Tuesday. The hope to raise $75,000 to commemorate Florida Gateway College’s 75th year. More than $20 million was raised support Florida Gateway College and its students since the start of the...
