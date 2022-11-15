Billy Napier saw something new from the Florida Gators on Saturday in the win over South Carolina, and he shared it with Peter Burns and Chris Doering on the SEC Network. “Saturday against South Carolina is the first time I’ve really felt like, OK hey, this is the type of team we want to have,” Napier said. “Felt more like what we intended to be from the very beginning. Just the energy, the sideline, the team throughout the week. I thought by far the best week of practice that we’ve had. The energy, just see a lot more people enjoying what they do and doing it with intensity and urgency and detail. I think that unique culture that we’ve had in the past is coming to life here. But yeah, when your team’s playing well, that’s when it’s a lot of fun.”

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO