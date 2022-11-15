ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Jay Leno speaks out after suffering ‘serious’ burns from gasoline car fire

Jay Leno needs some time to recover following Sunday’s freak car fire that left him with “serious” facial burns, but he is otherwise “OK.” “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” the comedian, 72, told Page Six in a statement Monday afternoon. “I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.” The statement comes shortly after TMZ reported that the former “Tonight Show” host and avid car collector was in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his dozens of prized vehicles on Sunday when one of them burst into flames. Sources told the outlet that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Jay Leno hospitalized with ‘serious’ facial burns after car fire

Jay Leno was hospitalized on Sunday after a freak car fire left him with “serious” facial burns. The former “Tonight Show” host and avid car collector, 72, was in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his dozens of prized vehicles when one of them burst into flames, TMZ reported on Monday. Sources told the outlet that the explosion severely burned the left side of Leno’s face but did not injure his eye or ear. He was transported to the Grossman Burn Center in LA, according to the report. Leno later confirmed news of the accident in a statement to Variety. “I got some...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Jay Leno Says He Suffered 3rd-Degree Burns and May Need Skin Grafts After Car Fire

Jay Leno says he suffered third-degree burns and may need skin grafts after a scary incident at his garage. The famed comedian and former host of The Tonight Show spoke to TMZ from his hospital bed and told the outlet that he was in the middle of working on his 1907 White Steam Car over the weekend, fixing a clogged fuel line. Problem was, TMZ reported, a fuel leak triggered gasoline to spray on his face and hands.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

Jay Leno Was Recently in a Terrible Accident — Here's the Latest on His Health

News recently broke that Jay Leno, former host of The Tonight Show, was severely injured in an accident. The 72-year-old comedian is, of course, best known for his time as the host of the long-running late-night show. Prior to that, he was a standup comic who, despite not gracing the comedy stage in more than 50 years, still keeps a sharp sense of humor as the host of You Bet Your Life With Jay Leno.

Comments / 0

Community Policy