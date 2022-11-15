Last time out, Duke gritted out a 24-7 win against Virginia Tech at Wallace Wade Stadium. This places the Blue Devils at an outstanding 7-3 so far in head coach Mike Elko’s first season, and the team is now receiving national recognition for its efforts with 16 votes in Sunday's AP Poll. A win this week could very well vault Duke into one of the final rankings of the year, building strong momentum for the postseason. The Blue Devils' opponent is a step up, as the team will travel to Pennsylvania for a matchup with Pittsburgh. With the Panthers coming off of a dominating 37-7 win against Virginia, let’s take a look at what problems Pittsburgh could present for Duke.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO