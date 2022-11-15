ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Chronicle

Scouting the opponent: Duke football faces tall task against Pittsburgh's 'complete unit'

Last time out, Duke gritted out a 24-7 win against Virginia Tech at Wallace Wade Stadium. This places the Blue Devils at an outstanding 7-3 so far in head coach Mike Elko’s first season, and the team is now receiving national recognition for its efforts with 16 votes in Sunday's AP Poll. A win this week could very well vault Duke into one of the final rankings of the year, building strong momentum for the postseason. The Blue Devils' opponent is a step up, as the team will travel to Pennsylvania for a matchup with Pittsburgh. With the Panthers coming off of a dominating 37-7 win against Virginia, let’s take a look at what problems Pittsburgh could present for Duke.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Chronicle

Prop bets for Duke men's basketball vs. Kansas

The Blue Devils are set to travel to Indianapolis to play Kansas for their third match of the season Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. Ahead of the contest, the Blue Zone provides you with our can't-miss prop bets:. Duke (+1.5) vs. Kansas. While both the Blue Devils and the Jayhawks are...
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Cameron Chronicles Season 6, Episode 2: 'Scheyer's Start'

The Blue Devils are back, and so is Cameron Chronicles. Through two games, No. 7 Duke sits at 2-0, with blowout victories against Jacksonville and USC Upstate in its back pocket. Next, the Blue Devils travel to Indianapolis for a matchup against No. 6 Kansas in the Champions Classic at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Durham has an overabundance of deer. Here’s what the Duke Forest does to curb it

The Duke Forest is once again closed for students but it’s open season for deer hunters. In its 15th year, the deer herd reduction program began this year on Sep. 26 and will conclude on Dec. 16. By permitting entry only to certified hunters, the program manages the forest’s health by controlling the population of white-tailed deer, specifically allowing hunters to target does.
DURHAM, NC
thehowler.org

Meet Maggie Kane: WHS alumna and founder of Raleigh’s first pay-what-you-can cafe

Nearly seven years ago, on her 25th birthday, Wakefield High School alumna Maggie Kane anxiously sat in the waiting room at the Secretary of State office in downtown Raleigh. For Kane, months of intensive research, community outreach, fundraising and tedious paperwork all culminated in the next half an hour as she awaited the non-profit status of her big idea. What Kane didn’t realize was that in 30 minutes, she would walk out of that same office as the founder and executive director of Raleigh’s first pay-what-you-can café – and would forever change the lives of those experiencing poverty in the Raleigh community.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Lizzo announces Raleigh concert in spring 2023

RALEIGH, N.C. — Grammy award winning artist Lizzo will perform in Raleigh next year, concert promoter Live Nation announced Monday. The singer will bring "The Special 2our" to PNC Arena on May 10, 2023. The tour kicks off in April in Knoxville, Tenn. Lizzo recently won an Emmy award...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Lost sheep looking for home in Durham; are they yours?

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office took to Twitter with humor on Tuesday morning in the hopes of helping a few subjects in a “baaaad” situation find their way home. After locating a few sheep that had gone astray in the 400 block...
DURHAM, NC
The Planking Traveler

NC Chinese Lantern Festival starts November 18th in Cary

The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival will be returning to Cary starting November 14th and running through January 8th. You can save money by purchasing advance tickets here. Note that there are several options for tickets, including any date tickets ($30), date specific tickets (range from $11-$20), VIP experience, twilight experience, and sensory friendly night tickets. It is highly recommended that you buy tickets ahead of time, as it can be quite popular on weekends and may sell out!
CARY, NC
cbs17

Butterball delivers 360 turkeys for Durham families in need of a holiday boost

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday, Urban Ministries of Durham participated in Butterball’s annual Turkey Giveaway. This event solely sponsored by Butterball, gives the organization an opportunity to provide families with free turkeys this Thanksgiving holiday. According to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, 588,240...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

This major downtown Raleigh street will close for 3 months

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A major street in downtown Raleigh will close down for several months because of aging infrastructure. The city says a full closure of Person Street is needed to repair water and sewer lines along South Person Street. The closure is planned from Hoke Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
RALEIGH, NC

