Saint Augustine, FL

First Coast News

Anyone missing a boat? Nicole beached this one on that small island near the Mathews Bridge and it's still there

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole did a number on Florida. Beaches, homes and numerous properties are a continued reminder of the destruction left in the storm's wake. So is that lone sailboat on that small island in the St. Johns River near the Mathews Bridge. It was beached there during Nicole and nearly a week later, it's still there.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
St. Augustine couple's home floods for second time in six weeks, this time with fuel

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — In St. Augustine, major flooding for the second time in six weeks has been a one-two punch for those whose homes were badly damaged from Ian. In Davis Shores, a couple that had nearly two feet of water in their home from Ian are dealing with even worse damage from Nicole because they're also dealing with diesel fuel that came from a lift station a few houses down the road.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
‘Cold’ weather coming to Tampa Bay

Cooler air is headed toward the Tampa Bay area soon - and while some parts of the United States are dealing with snow and truly cold weather, the drop in temperatures here will likely feel chilly to Floridians.
FLORIDA STATE
A cold front is heading to Florida. How chilly and rainy will the weekend get?

Enjoy some comfy, seasonal weather for a few days — something to be thankful for, a week ahead of Thanksgiving. Then bring out the comforters. A cold front is on the way that, on Friday morning, will bring temperatures down to the mid- to low 50s around interior South Florida, Lake Okeechobee and Tampa Bay and Bradenton areas, said meteorologist George Rizzuto of the National Weather Service in Miami. Miami’s coastal areas will be a little warmer, he said, with the mid- to upper 60s.
FLORIDA STATE
Lake City pilot lands, overturns on beach

Engine failure caused a 38-year-old Lake City man to make an emergency landing on a beach near St. Augustine on Monday. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a plane traveling from West Palm experienced engine failure at 11:37 a.m. while surveying beach erosion from Hurricane Nicole. The engine sputtered three times before shutting off.
LAKE CITY, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville local news

