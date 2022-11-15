Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Orange Park restaurants temporarily closed by inspectorsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Update: Middleburg missing man has been locatedZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested for aggravated assault, possession of firearm as a known felonZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Yard waste disposal fee at Clay County facility will be waived after Tropical Storm NicoleJulie MorganClay County, FL
Orange Park man arrested in Lucky 777’s drug trafficking operationZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Related
Anyone missing a boat? Nicole beached this one on that small island near the Mathews Bridge and it's still there
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole did a number on Florida. Beaches, homes and numerous properties are a continued reminder of the destruction left in the storm's wake. So is that lone sailboat on that small island in the St. Johns River near the Mathews Bridge. It was beached there during Nicole and nearly a week later, it's still there.
St. Augustine couple's home floods for second time in six weeks, this time with fuel
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — In St. Augustine, major flooding for the second time in six weeks has been a one-two punch for those whose homes were badly damaged from Ian. In Davis Shores, a couple that had nearly two feet of water in their home from Ian are dealing with even worse damage from Nicole because they're also dealing with diesel fuel that came from a lift station a few houses down the road.
“It’s going to be very expensive”: Officials discuss one-two punch to St. Johns Beaches
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County beaches were hit with a one-two punch to the beaches after Nicole and Ian hit within about a month. Dr. Joe Giammanco, the director of Emergency Management for St. Johns County, said the dunes stood up to Ian, but Nicole eroded away millions of dollars of projects.
Hurricane Nicole Causes Record-Breaking River Surge in Florida
Hurricane Nicole hit Florida on Nov. 10, and the hurricane caused almost record-breaking storm surge, surpassed only by Hurricane Irma in 2017. But, without Irma’s heavy rain, Nicole would have definitely claimed the top spot for the worst storm surge in the area since the 90s. Nicole holds the...
Photos | Nicole unearths signs pointing to Marine Studios from over 80 years ago
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole did a lot of damage and took a lot away from the St. Augustine community, but the storm also gave something back. Metal signs directing traffic to Marine Studios, the old name for what is now Marineland, were unearthed during the storm. Marineland says they are from the 1930's to mid 1940's, based on the logo.
flaglerlive.com
State Emergency Management Chief Kevin Guthrie Calls for ‘Holistic’ Re-Engineering of Florida Coast
Kevin Guthrie used the word “resiliency” or its derivatives 13 times in his appearance before the Flagler Tiger Bay Club today, underscoring the state director of emergency management’s focus in the aftermath of Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. Then Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin almost put him on the spot.
Nights of Lights kicks off Saturday in St. Augustine, and the tree has arrived! 🎄
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous report. Just in time for this years Nights of Lights, the Christmas Tree is going up in St. Augustine!. All the way from Sugar Mountain Nursery in North Carolina, the tree arrived safely Wednesday. It...
Businesses learn how to bounce back in St. Augustine after Nicole floods Downtown
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — It was incredible to see the downtown area of St. Augustine flooded during Nicole last week. And just as amazing is how fast the city has bounced back. Businesses are open. Customers are bustling along streets and storefronts. Reggie Maggs is a co-owner Meehan’s Irish...
St. Johns County faces ‘impossible task’ in Summer Haven after Nicole breach
ST. JOHNS, Fla. — It’s a decade-old issue in St. Johns County and the beach at Summer Haven again opened up to new problems. Another breach to the dune threatens several homes and leaves many off the power grid. The solution to the ongoing problem could cost tens of millions in federal, state and county funding, according to one commissioner.
‘Cold’ weather coming to Tampa Bay
Cooler air is headed toward the Tampa Bay area soon - and while some parts of the United States are dealing with snow and truly cold weather, the drop in temperatures here will likely feel chilly to Floridians.
flkeysnews.com
A cold front is heading to Florida. How chilly and rainy will the weekend get?
Enjoy some comfy, seasonal weather for a few days — something to be thankful for, a week ahead of Thanksgiving. Then bring out the comforters. A cold front is on the way that, on Friday morning, will bring temperatures down to the mid- to low 50s around interior South Florida, Lake Okeechobee and Tampa Bay and Bradenton areas, said meteorologist George Rizzuto of the National Weather Service in Miami. Miami’s coastal areas will be a little warmer, he said, with the mid- to upper 60s.
‘It does mean the world to us’: Nights of Lights set to kick off in St. Augustine on Saturday
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — This year’s first Light-Up! Night in downtown St. Augustine is just four days away. The event kicks off the month long Nights of Lights spectacular. Before the fun can get started, crews are working around the clock to repair damage from Tropical Storm Nicole.
Photos show contaminated water plaguing southwest Florida
Aerial photos revealed massive plumes of red tide stretching along much of southwest Florida's coast days after Tropical Storm Nicole passed over the state.
Publix in St. Augustine will offer beer and wine to shoppers
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. St. Augustine shoppers will now get a chance to sip while they shop at Publix, as a new feature called Publix Pours comes to Florida comes to the Parkway Village of St. Johns location.
Publix to serve beer, wine at these Florida locations
LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix customers can now enjoy a pint of beer or a glass of wine while grocery shopping at select stores in Florida. Customers can order freshly brewed coffee, a glass of wine, or beer and sip while they shop. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
mainstreetdailynews.com
Lake City pilot lands, overturns on beach
Engine failure caused a 38-year-old Lake City man to make an emergency landing on a beach near St. Augustine on Monday. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a plane traveling from West Palm experienced engine failure at 11:37 a.m. while surveying beach erosion from Hurricane Nicole. The engine sputtered three times before shutting off.
Florida witness says bright light filled room as object hovered nearby
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Florida witness at Valrico reported being woken in her bedroom by a bright light and then observed an object stationary in the sky for 10 to 15 minutes at about 5:45 a.m. on February 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Snow in Florida? Almanac predicts record-breaking cold
With the holiday season debatably in full swing, and the official start of winter quickly approaching, you may want to add a pair of extra thick socks to your holiday shopping list, according to an extended winter weather forecast from the Farmer's Almanac.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Foodies Rejoice! Lobstah on a Roll Opens St. Augustine Location
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Augustine residents and visitors will soon be able to experience “The Biggest Lobstah Roll in Boston” in their own backyard as the popular New England Lobster sandwich shop plans to open a third location in the city later this year. Lobstah on...
wvlt.tv
From hornet’s nests to woolly worms, Tennessee lore tries to predict winter weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People are always trying to predict how rough winter will be. From the size of a hornet’s nest to the color of a woolly worm, some Tennessee lore always suggests learning from the land. The weather women of the Cumberlands have lived in Crab Orchard...
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 5