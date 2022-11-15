Enjoy some comfy, seasonal weather for a few days — something to be thankful for, a week ahead of Thanksgiving. Then bring out the comforters. A cold front is on the way that, on Friday morning, will bring temperatures down to the mid- to low 50s around interior South Florida, Lake Okeechobee and Tampa Bay and Bradenton areas, said meteorologist George Rizzuto of the National Weather Service in Miami. Miami’s coastal areas will be a little warmer, he said, with the mid- to upper 60s.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO