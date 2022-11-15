ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morton, IL

25newsnow.com

New broadcast offerings ready for air in Eureka

PEORIA (25 News Now) -Lights, Camera, Action!. There’s a new player in the broadcast instruction industry. Eureka College debuted their new radio station, WEUR, “Your rock alternative”, on Wednesday. Their new TV station is ECTV. They’re getting the equipment from Lincoln College, which closed 6 months ago....
EUREKA, IL
25newsnow.com

25 Sports High School Wednesday - November 16, 2022

(25 News Now) - With just three days until semifinal Saturday, we take a look at each of our local semifinalists’ running attacks. Malachi Washington of Peoria High, Blake Regenold of Tri-Valley and Kaden Farrell of Ridgeview-Lexington are all all-staters and terrific running backs for the Lions, Vikings and Mustangs.
LEXINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria celebrates local philanthropists with its annual awards ceremony

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Association of Fundraising Professionals is giving to those who give back with its annual awards ceremony. Eight recipients were honored in total for their contributions to causes in the Central Illinois area, on both the individual and corporate levels. While philanthropy is often characterized by doing good for others without expecting something in return, AFP said it’s important to recognize others yearly to inspire and encourage more giving.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Buddy Guy to perform at Peoria Civic Center

PEORIA, Ill. – He’s not from there, but a legend in blues music who’s called Chicago home for decades is going back on the road one more time, and he’ll stop in Peoria. Buddy Guy will bring his “Damn Right Farewell” tour to the Peoria Civic...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria High Lions both big and small impressing in run to state semifinals

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria High’s offense is largely predicated around all-state running back Malachi Washington. But if you ask Washington the reason he’s been so successful, the first names out of his mouth are those of his offensive linemen. The Lions’ O-Line is huge this year, bringing 1500 pounds of power to the Pride of Peoria, power that’s fueled Peoria High to a spot in the Class 5A State Semifinals. But they’re not the only ones that have gotten Peoria High to the Final Four. So have the little guys for the Lions.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

25 Sports High School Monday - November 14, 2022

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - The high school girls basketball season kicked off its season on Monday with plenty of area teams taking to the court. In the Intercity Tournament, Normal Community defeats Normal U-High 54-27, and Bloomington Central Catholic narrowly defeats Bloomington 46-40. Fieldcrest opens its season with high hopes after a fourth-place finish in state last season. The Knights cruised to a 62-20 over Dwight in the Flanagan Tournament.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Pekin, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

PEKIN, IL
25newsnow.com

Nance Legins-Costley’s & Moffatt Cemetery Markers Unveiled

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A part of Peoria’s buried past is now uncovered and for the first time we are able to get a glimpse of it. This is a part of our continuing coverage of Peoria’s ties to Juneteenth and unique Abraham Lincoln history. Brett Brooks...
PEORIA, IL
nodq.com

Update on the incident involving Scarlett and a female fan at WWE live event

As previously noted, there was an incident involving Scarlett and a female fan during the Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross match at Saturday night’s WWE live event in Peoria, IL. Security and police were reportedly called after a woman threw her drink at Scarlett. In an update, the Peoria...
25newsnow.com

Local business donates learning kits for future engineers of Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - An East Peoria business is hoping to help raise the engineers of tomorrow by investing in the kids at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Peoria. In honor of the founders 90th birthday, Ed Tangel, Enercon Engineering is supplying STEM classroom kits with the launch of its new ED-ucation program.
PEORIA, IL
nprillinois.org

Mountain lion captured in Springfield settling in at new home

A young male mountain lion that traveled from Nebraska to Springfield is now a resident of the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Center Point, Indiana. “From our point of view, he’s doing surprisingly well,” said Joe Taft, the center’s founder and director. “When he came, he was pretty upset. He had been sedated and then, had to be sedated again.”
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Herald & Review

New developments brewing at two Decatur sites

DECATUR — Construction crews have been working in the strip mall parking lot in front of Rural King and other businesses on Mount Zion Road. But it’s not for repair work. There's much more brewing than meets the eye. Instead, they are clearing the way for one of...
DECATUR, IL
25newsnow.com

Santa Claus Parade kicks off Friday, Nov. 25

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria tradition continues with the 135th annual Santa Claus Parade Friday, November 25. Scheduled to start at 9:15 p.m., Peoria Area Community Events boasts the parade as the longest continually-running holiday parade in the nation. The parade route begins at the Peoria Central Firehouse...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Proposal reborn to add pavilion to Donovan Park

PEORIA, Ill. – The group that wants to add a pavilion to Donovan Park in North Peoria is trying again to make their proposal a reality with the Park District. Peoria Park District Executive Director Emily Cahill says in a news release the park board has agreed to hear a status report on the proposed project by the group “PAV in the Park” at the board’s meeting Wednesday.
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Preserving Peoria homes, one photo at a time

One man is preserving Peoria through photographs. Bryan Smith runs the Houses of Peoria & More group on Facebook. He's been taking photos of homes around the city for several years. "I just wanted to take pictures of it and preserve it through pictures and share it through a social...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Quad Con invades Northwoods Mall

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Comic books fans of all kind got dressed up for Quad Con Saturday at Northwoods Mall. The two-day event is featuring more than 80 vendors including authors, store owners, YouTube celebrities and more. The free, family-friendly show also held a video game tournament and a...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Incumbent Peoria City Council member announces political plans

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria City Council member appointed to his seat last year aims to make Peoria a health care city. Kiran Velpula said Wednesday he plans to be on next spring’s ballot for one of five at-large city council seats. The council chose Velpula to...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

East Peoria Festival of Lights, parade kicks off Saturday night

EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Central Illinois tradition will celebrate 38 years this Saturday. The Parade of Lights starts the 38th Festival of Lights - the parade will start at East Washington Street and Dolans Lane, continuing on Washington Street, turning left at the intersection with Camp Street.
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

East Peoria approves new fire station

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The East Peoria Council approved a new fire station on Centennial Drive Tuesday. The council approved the special use permit for the new station unanimously. The new fire station will be built on land owned by Illinois Central College, which has offered a long-term...
EAST PEORIA, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Saturday Night @: The Publik House

Booths line the wall opposite the bar and there’s a nook at the front window overlooking Prospect Road. The owner of Publik House, Travis Goff, started off working for Mike “Sully” Sullivan and there’s a portrait of him hanging on the wall. What a nice tribute to a well-known and legendary Peorian!
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL

