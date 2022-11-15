Read full article on original website
Winter weather conditions across Minnesota resulted in 566 accidents today and one fatality
Screenshot from StormChasingVideo.com Livestream.MnDOT and StormChasingVideo.com. Between 6 AM - 9 PM today, Monday, November 14, 2022, the Minnesota State Patrol reported a total of 566 accidents across the state of Minnesota as winter weather worked across the entire region today. of the 566 accidents, 46 of those were injury accidents with one being a fatal crash.
Here's how much snow has fallen in Minnesota this week
19.7 inches - 7 miles west of Hovland. "A mid-November Lake Effect snowstorm is a great way to get winter started. With 9” so far and another 6” – 12” forecast, the North Shore has suddenly transformed to full-on winter," Lutsen Mountains' Facebook page reads. Here...
How much more snow and how cold will it get in Minnesota?
Another 1-3 inches of snow is forecast to slowly accumulate Tuesday-Thursday in the eastern half of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area. According to the National Weather Service, the bulk of the 1-3 inches should fall Tuesday, with some lingering light snow and flurries Wednesday morning. After a break Wednesday afternoon, a cold front will swing southeast from Canada and deliver another round of light snow.
Twin Cities added to winter weather advisory; 4 inches possible Monday
The National Weather Service has added the Twin Cities metro area to a winter weather advisory Monday, updating its snow forecast to show 2-4 inches by the end of the day from the south-central Minnesota border up Hwy. 169 into the Twin Cities. The future radar for the rest of...
Jackknifed semi closes down I-35 in southern Minnesota
RICE COUNTY, Minn. – A jackknifed semi caused some big backups on I-35 Tuesday evening.The Minnesota State Patrol says it totally blocked the interstate near the town of Hazelwood in Rice County. Crews finally moved the truck, opening up at least one of the lanes late Tuesday night. It's not known if there were any injuries.The state patrol says it responded to at least 190 crashes Tuesday. That's on top of more than 500 Monday.
Thief drives off with Purrniture Cat Furniture's trailer
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A critical part of a Twin Cities pet business is missing.Darryl Michaelson owns Purrniture Cat Furniture in St. Paul. For 31 years, he has been building furniture from repurposed wood and carpet scraps.He used a trailer to transport his creations, and parked it in the same place for years. But when he showed up to work recently, it wasn't there."I use it regularly for deliveries and doing shows, and I just drive a pickup truck otherwise so it definitely has been a setback since it's been gone," Michaelson said.He says the trailer was empty, but now he's had to rent trailers which is costing him more. Call St. Paul Police if you see it.
10 Twin Cities holiday markets to shop this season
Holiday markets are popping up across the metro. Check out our list of where you can find unique gifts this season. AppleHouse Holiday Boutique: The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum’s market features plenty of seasonal foods, including apples, pumpkins and gourds. The boutique is a mile away from the Arb, entry is free.
Boil water advisory issued in area of east metro
A boil water advisory was issued for an area of the east metro Sunday evening. St. Paul Regional Water Services issued the alert, saying there's a problem with the Ferndale Tank in Maplewood that emerged Sunday afternoon. While the issue was fixed, system pressure was restored, and the city says...
Boil water advisory issued in parts of St. Paul, Maplewood
ST. PAUL, Minn. – For the second time in about three months, a boil water advisory has been issued for residents in parts of St. Paul and Maplewood.St. Paul city officials call the advisory a "standard precaution" after "an issue" occurred Sunday afternoon at the Ferndale tank in Maplewood. Officials say as of Sunday evening, there's no evidence that any contamination has occurred.Boil Water Advisory FAQResidents are advised to boil any tap water they use for drinking, cooking or tooth brushing for at least three minutes for the next 24 hours. The impacted neighborhoods (click here to view the full map):* Holloway Avenue East, between 7th Avenue East and Division Street* Geneva Avenue North, between Conway Avenue East and Halloway Avenue East/Division Street* Conway Avenue East, between Carlson Street North and Geneva Avenue North and Avenue R* Ruth Street North, between 7th Street East and Larpenteur Avenue East* Winthrop Street North, between Larpenteur Avenue East and Hoyt Avenue East* Idaho Avenue East, between Furness Parkway and Winthrop Street North* McKnight Road North, between Ivy Avenue East and Margaret Street.Click here for more information
Be Careful – New Carjacking Scam in Minnesota More Common
We have had new snow falling in the last day. Things tend to get a bit slippery when that happens and along with that comes some possible fender benders. Yes, most of them (if they happen) are probably legit fender benders. But there is a new scam going on in the metro area. This could move to more of outer Minnesota as well.
Minnesotans React To A Pig On The Loose, Roaming Around A City
An unaccompanied pig went viral in Minnesota as it was seen roaming around the city and no one knew who the pig belongs to. A lot of crazy things and random things happen in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Like people stealing large bells from cemeteries and churches, or a famous actress and singer being randomly spotted in Duluth. I swear there's always something happening in Minnesota.
Audubon conservation officer warns Minnesota could lose its iconic loons, but offers tips to help birds survive.
Marshall Johnson issued a grim warning: The common loon, the Minnesota state bird and a symbol of the north woods, will disappear from the state in many of our lifetimes if the planet continues to warm at a rapid rate. Loons—the black and white water birds known for their haunting...
What to do in Minnesota: 6 things to do this weekend (Nov. 18-20)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Several winter activities open this weekend including a botanical light show and a St. Paul food tour. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Winter Lights at the Arb:. 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska. November 17 through January 1. Tickets start at...
Twin Cities animal shelter needs more people to help care for pets once families adopt
While many animal shelters nationwide are at- or over-capacity, at least one in the Twin Cities is facing another problem: it is having a difficult time hiring vet techs.
Man shot in stomach after argument in St. Cloud
A Minneapolis man is in a stable condition after he was shot in the stomach during an argument at an apartment in St. Cloud. St. Cloud PD says the incident was reported just before 10 p.m. Saturday at an apartment in the 1400 Block of 9th Avenue South, with the 31-year-old victim calling 911 to say he had been shot.
Most Popular Fast Food Places in The Twin Cities
Guess what today is? It is National Fast Food Day! Heck yeah, and we all love fast food! So I thought I would bring you a list of the most popular fast food chains or restaurants in the Twin Cities brought to you by Google. You know you can never...
Why this Southeast Minnesota Town is Called the ‘Miami of Minnesota’
Earlier this week I wrote about an Airbnb in southeast Minnesota (I'll add the photos of the place at the bottom of this post) when I came across something really strange. The host of this Airbnb said in the listing that the town it's in is considered the 'Miami of Minnesota'. What the heck? I had never heard that before. So I had to do some digging.
Only a handful of pediatric ICU beds available in Minnesota amid virus surge
Vehicles form a line at the emergency entrance outside Children's Minnesota in downtown St. Paul on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A sudden spike in influenza and RSV patients in Minnesota hospitals is continuing to strain pediatric care capacity in the Twin Cities and statewide.
Despite buzz about layoffs, many Minnesota firms are still eager to hire
Big-tech companies on the West Coast this fall have been laying off hundreds, even thousands, of people at once. But in Minnesota, employers are still actively hiring. While some are becoming more cautious amid concerns about a possible recession next year, for now the biggest obstacle for many Minnesota businesses remains finding workers to fill open positions, recruiters and business groups say.
Over $20 million in grants headed to 34 Minnesota communities
MINNESOTA, USA — Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced Tuesday that more than $20 million worth of grants will be awarded to 34 cities, townships and counties around Minnesota. The grant money will be used to pay for rehabilitating housing and commercial buildings and updating public...
