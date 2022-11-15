PHILADELPHIA, PA – A McDonald’s restaurant was robbed last week in Philadelphia when a gunman pulled out a pistol and demanded the cashier at the drive-thru window and demanded money. According to police, on November 4th, at around 3:25 am, the individuals approached the window as if to order food, then engaged in armed robbery, “An employee for McDonald’s located at 4163 Whitaker Ave was working the drive-thru window when a red SUV occupied by an unknown person and three additional individuals approached the window after ordering food,” detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department said. As the car pulled up, The post Philadelphia McDonald’s drive-thru window robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO