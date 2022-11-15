Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher Behind Inappropriate Pictures Tries Setting The Record StraightBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment.Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, PA
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
The Pullman Restaurant & Bar finally opens in Bryn MawrMarilyn JohnsonBryn Mawr, PA
Governor Abbott Confirms He Bussed Migrants to PhiladelphiaTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Related
West Philly shooting victim dies after being found inside SUV
Officers found the victim sitting in the driver's seat of a GMC Yukon. He had been shot once in the face and twice in the chest.
fox29.com
Police: 2 people stalked, attacked before being robbed outside Philadelphia store
Surveillance video shows the moment a suspect stalked and attacked a woman before robbing her outside of a Philadelphia store and authorities say it also happened to another person. FOX 29's Steve Keeley has the story.
fox29.com
Police: 1 man killed, 1 suspect in custody after shooting at Washington Twp. apartment complex
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. - One man is dead and another person is under arrest after a shooting outside of an apartment complex in Gloucester County. Shots were fired in the parking lot of the Birches Apartment complex on Fries Mill Road, in Washington Township Wednesday morning, about 11:30. Police have...
NBC Philadelphia
VIDEO: Robber Stalks and Attacks 2 People Outside of Philly Store
A man was caught on video stalking two people, attacking them and then robbing them outside of a Philadelphia store. Surveillance video shows the suspect inside a store along the 1500 block of Morris Street in Philadelphia back on Nov. 7 around 8:30 p.m. Police said the man spotted both...
Man dead, suspect arrested following shooting at N.J. apartment complex
One man is dead and another has been arrested following a shooting Wednesday morning in an apartment parking lot in Gloucester County, authorities said. The shooting occurred around 11 a.m. at The Birches apartment complex on Fries Mill Road in Washington Township, according to officials with the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.
fox29.com
Arrest warrant issued for Doylestown man who spit in officer's face at high school football game, police say
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa - The Central Bucks Regional Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of spitting in a police officer's face. According to police, the incident happened on Friday at a high school football game and an arrest warrant was issued for 30-year-old Tyler Devlin Cook on Tuesday.
Pickup truck driver shot while trying to tow vehicle in Logan
Investigators say a 36-year-old was found with two gunshot wounds inside of the pickup truck just before two this morning.
americanmilitarynews.com
A 12-year-old boy died after being shot in the head in North Philly, police say
A 12-year-old boy died Saturday night after being shot in the head inside a North Philadelphia apartment, police said. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. on the 3300 block of North 33rd Street, according to police. Lt. John Walker said it was not immediately clear how the boy was shot, but that another 12-year-old and at least one adult were inside the second-floor apartment at the time and there were “multiple” guns found by police who searched the residence.
fox29.com
Deadly North Philadelphia apartment fire under investigation
Several people are dead after a fire tore through a building in North Philadelphia. FOX 29's Steve Keeley has the details.
Pa. man shot inside truck involved in vehicle accident
A man was shot overnight in Philadelphia’s Logan section. WPVI reports that the shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. on Nov. 14 along North Broad Street at West Olney Avenue. The man, 37, was shot while inside his pickup truck, and another vehicle had also crashed into the truck...
Philadelphia McDonald’s drive-thru window robbed at gunpoint
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A McDonald’s restaurant was robbed last week in Philadelphia when a gunman pulled out a pistol and demanded the cashier at the drive-thru window and demanded money. According to police, on November 4th, at around 3:25 am, the individuals approached the window as if to order food, then engaged in armed robbery, “An employee for McDonald’s located at 4163 Whitaker Ave was working the drive-thru window when a red SUV occupied by an unknown person and three additional individuals approached the window after ordering food,” detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department said. As the car pulled up, The post Philadelphia McDonald’s drive-thru window robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
N.J. mom sentenced to life for killing 17-month-old son by suffocating him with cleaning wipe
CAMDEN, N.J. (TCD) -- A 45-year-old mother was recently sentenced to life in prison for fatally suffocating her 17-month-old son with a cleaning wipe because he was getting in the way of her alleged affair. On May 10, 2018, Gloucester Township Police officers responded to a home on Marcia Court...
Caught on video: Police searching for armed suspects who carjacked driver in Fishtown
In the video, you can hear the suspects threaten the victim and point a gun at him in the city's Fishtown neighborhood. Police say the three suspects also robbed the victim before driving off in his 2012 Honda Civic.
Missing Bucks Man Last Seen In MontCo: Police
Police in Bucks County are searching for a missing man last seen in Montgomery County, authorities announced. Hunter Lambert, 24, was last spotted leaving the Skippack state police barracks in Schwenksville on an unknown date, Springfield Township police said in a statement. Lambert may be struggling with mental health, and...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Found Dead Inside SW Philly Apartment With High Carbon Monoxide Levels
A Southwest Philadelphia apartment complex was evacuated on Tuesday after a man was found dead and high levels of carbon monoxide were detected inside the building. The Philadelphia Fire Department arrived at the building along the 4700 block of Chester Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and found the body of a man, later identified as Francis Horst.
fox29.com
Police: 4 arrested after 103-year-old woman's Wilmington home targeted in distraction burglary
WILMINGTON, Del. - Police say four people are responsible for distraction burglaries that victimized at least two elderly people, including a 103-year-old woman, in Wilmington last week. Angelo Bimbo, 27; Nicholas Williams, 23; Mandy Frank, 23; and Lisa John, 27, have all been arrested and charged with felony counts of...
fox29.com
Man charged with murder for stabbing pizzeria owner to death inside shop, Delaware police say
NEWARK, Del. - A man is being charged with the murder of a pizzeria owner after a deadly stabbing incident in Newark over the weekend. Police say 22-year-old Erik Hilton attacked the 41-year-old owner of La Piazza Di Caruso on People Plaza after confronting him inside the shop Sunday night.
NBC Philadelphia
Couple Searches for Dog That Went Missing Outside Philly Wawa
A couple is asking for the public’s help after their dog went missing outside of a Philadelphia Wawa store. Matt and Natalie Berk were inside the Wawa on Aramingo and Wheatsheaf avenues around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Their two dogs, Frankie and Theo, were inside their car that was parked outside the store.
Philadelphia high school student detained after gun found in locker
A Philadelphia high school student was detained on Monday after authorities found a gun in a locker.
Woman dead, man injured after shooting in East Falls
A woman is dead and a man is fighting for his life after a shooting in the East Falls section of Philadelphia.
Comments / 1