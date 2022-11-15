Read full article on original website
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist
Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
Megan Thee Stallion Has Writing Credit On Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Album
There’s been controversy around Megan Thee Stallion and Drake since it’s been speculated that he poked fun at her shooting allegations against Tory Lanez. On the track “Circo Loco” he rapped: “This b**** lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.” Later in the song he said: “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough.”
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby Reveals What He Paid For Tory Lanez, Lil Baby, Boosie Badazz Features
He also mentioned collaborating with Yo Gotti but added the CMG boss “did that on the love.”. Fans expect that DaBaby has something brewing now that he’s in the thick of a press tour. After catching up with Ebro in the Morning for an interview where he laid it all out on the table, the hitmaker is back with another expansive conversation with Big Boy’s Neighborhood. In a highlight from the exchange, Big Boy mentioned the feature prices that DaBaby paid his peers early on in his career, and the rapper revisited some of those numbers.
Gucci Mane, Wiz Khalifa, and More Pay Tribute to Late Migos Rapper Takeoff: ‘This Is Beyond Sad’
Following the unexpected death of Takeoff, one-third of the prolific rap trio Migos, figures throughout hip-hop, and the entertainment industry at large, have taken to social media to memorialize the late musician. The rapper, born Kirsnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday morning at age 28, Rolling Stone confirmed. Gucci Mane, who recently collaborated with Takeoff and his uncle and bandmate Quavo on the song “Us vs. Them,” shared a photo of the rapper on Instagram, saying he was heartbroken over the news. “This broke my heart Rest In Peace @yrntakeoff,” he captioned the post. Ja Rule took...
HipHopDX.com
Timbaland Reveals He Used To Get Paid $500K A Beat: 'Producers Were Respected Way More'
Timbaland has opened up about what he used to get paid to produce a beat and said that number has gone down because young producers don’t “put value” on themselves. During a conversation with ProducerGrind, Timbo revealed he was earning as much as $500,000 per track at the peak of his career, during which he pumped out innovative Hip Hop and R&B hits for JAY-Z, Missy Elliott, Aaliyah, Ginuwine, Ludacris and many more.
Who Is ‘First Class’ Rapper Jack Harlow’s Girlfriend? Everything To Know About His Love Life
With the rise of TikTok and the new generation of stars who’ve made their name through social media, dating can get even messier. So, for a rapper like Jack Harlow, a love life in this modern era is like a boxing match of public bouts. The 24-year-old Louisville, Kentucky, native was born on March 13, […]
Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine Have Been Dating for Over Two Years
It’s time to get acquainted with the true definition of love and hip-hop. Over the years, countless hip-hop artists have dated one another and have even collaborated on projects together. Many of these relationships tend to crash and burn due to reasons ranging from infidelity to growing apart. However, fans of the music genre believe that rapper and songwriters Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine (real name: Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe) have the ability to go the distance.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
Upset by lyrics, Megan Thee Stallion tells Drake, ‘Stop using my shooting for clout’
Megan Thee Stallion is not OK with Drake making music that references her trauma. She’s taking issue with a lyric that appears on Drake’s “Circo Loco,” a track off “Her Loss,” his new collaborative album with fellow rapper 21 Savage. The album, which dropped overnight, includes the following “Circo Loco” lines: “This b— lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion / She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.”
hiphop-n-more.com
Jeezy Releases Video For ‘King’s Crown’ — Watch
Jeezy and DJ Drama’s SNOFALL project has gotten an incredible reception and fans are pretty much in agreement that it’s the Atlanta rapper’s best work in a long, long time. It feels like old school Snow. You can stream it here. Tonight, Jizzle drops a video for...
Sam Smith and Kim Petras are first nonbinary and trans artists to reach number 1 on Billboard chart
CNN — Sam Smith and Kim Petras have made history after becoming the first openly nonbinary and transgender artists to top the Billboard Hot 100 with their collaborative track, “Unholy.”. Billboard confirmed the duo’s achievement on Twitter, writing: “@samsmith and @kimpetras are the first publicly non-binary and transgender...
thesource.com
Busta Rhymes Moves ‘The Fuse Is Lit’ EP to Nov. 18 in Light of Takeoff’s Memorial Service
Busta Rhymes has announced The Fuse Is Lit EP, originally set to release this Friday (Nov. 11) on The Conglomerate Entertainment, Inc./EMPIRE, is now pushed to Nov. 18. Speaking on Instagram, Busta Rhymes revealed the EP will be pushed back to support Takeoff’s memorial service. “In light of supporting...
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Sued Over Boogie Down Productions Sample On André 3000 'Donda' Collab
Kanye West is facing a fresh lawsuit over a Boogie Down Productions sample on “Life of the Party,” his collaboration with André 3000 from last year’s Donda. The suit was filed not by BDP leader KRS-One, but the company that owns the rights to Boogie Down Productions’ iconic 1986 Bridge Wars diss “South Bronx,” which was allegedly sampled without permission.
Kanye West Sued for Unauthorized Boogie Down Productions Sample Use on Stem Player
Phase One Network, the asset management company overseeing the catalog of Boogie Down Productions, has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Kanye West. The lawsuit, obtained by Rolling Stone, alleges that West sought licensing permissions for the “South Bronx”-sampling Donda track “Life of the Party,” but later retracted his request only to utilize the recording anyway on the anti-streaming playback device, the Stemplayer.
Producer Beat Butcha Is Responsible for Sounds Used by Dreamville, Chance The Rapper and More
Beat Butcha’s sound is self-described by the adjectives grimy, eclectic and soulful. So far in 2022, that holy trinity was put on display in the form of Dreamville’s surprise Gangsta Grillz mixtape, one of Chance The Rapper’s comeback singles, “Wraith,” and Benny The Butcher’s anticipated effort, Tana Talk 4, among others. Checking in with XXL, here, the 40-year-old, U.K.-bred producer speaks on his recent power moves in the rap game.
hotnewhiphop.com
Gucci Mane Reflects On Rap’s Fallen Soldiers On “Letter To Takeoff”
Gucci Mane’s paying homage to the late Takeoff with his latest release. The 1017 founder released his new single, “Letter To Takeoff” this morning, produced by long-time collaborator Zaytoven. Wop expressed grief over Zay’s spacey and chilling production, detailing his disbelief over Takeoff’s death. “How the f*ck we lose Takeoff? Damn, he didn’t deserve it/ We don’t supposed to question God but damn, Takeoff was perfect,” Gucci raps, echoing a statement similar to Offset’s speech at Friday’s funeral.
Gucci Mane Drops Rapper Baby Racks From Label One Day After Signing Him
Gucci Mane has compiled many accomplishments, but one of his most impressive feats may be announcing the release of an artist from his label just one day after announcing their signing. On Tuesday (Nov. 1), Guwop and rapper Baby Racks confirmed the rising star’s addition to the 1017 Records roster, however, he apparently has since had a change of heart, publicizing Racks’ dismissal on Wednesday (Nov. 2). “Congratulations to @Babyracks1017 first artist to get signed and dropped in a day that dude is not signed to 1017,” the 42-year-old CEO wrote in sarcastic fashion in a Twitter post. Unfazed, the prized...
NBC New York
How Are Migos Related? What to Know About Takeoff, Quavo and Offset
Takeoff, one of the members of the Atlanta-based rap trio Migos, was shot dead outside a Houston bowling alley where he and groupmate Quavo had been attending a private party early Tuesday, the artist's attorney confirmed. He was 28 years old. The police investigation is still in its early stages....
November 15 In Hip-Hop History: Drake Releases Sophomore Album 'Take Care'
Over a decade ago, Drake served up some of the biggest hits of his career on his second studio album. On November 15, 2011, Drizzy dropped off Take Care. His sophomore LP features early collaborations with Rihanna, Rick Ross, Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Nicki Minaj, Birdman, and Andre 3000. Lil Wayne appears several times on songs like "The Real Her," "HYFR" and "The Motto." In addition to hits like "Headlines" and "Under Ground Kings, the follow-up to Thank Me Later allowed the Canadian rapper to explore different sounds while still providing somber bangers like "Over My Dead Body" and "Marvin's Room."
Mathew Knowles Wanted Solange To Join Destiny’s Child, But She Chose To ‘Forge Her Very Own Path’
Solange stunned the world in 2002 when she released her debut album 'Solo Star,' a contemporary R&B project filled with catchy choruses and big bassy beats.
