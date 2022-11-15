Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Falcons head coach Arthur Smith’s real reasoning for sticking with Marcus Mariota
The last few weeks of the 2022 NFL season have been unkind to the Atlanta Falcons, including last Thursday’s primetime loss to the Carolina Panthers. In the aftermath of the Week 10 failure, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith immediately panned the idea that the team would pivot away from struggling starting quarterback Marcus Mariota. Still, days after the Thursday night loss, questions around the quarterback position have persisted. According to Jeff Schultz of The Athletic, Smith doubled down on his prior assertions on Monday.
What another Caleb Farley injury means for Tennessee Titans now and in the future
Tennessee Titans second-year cornerback Caleb Farley was placed on injured reserve Monday and is reportedly out for the season with a herniated disc in his back, according to ESPN. This would be Farley's second season-ending injury in two years in the NFL and continues a string of injury problems that have haunted Farley since college. He missed the 2017 season at Virginia Tech with a torn ACL, missed two games in 2019 because of back spasms...
KC Chiefs put in waiver claim on Jerry Tillery
The Kansas City Chiefs were identified as one of eight teams that put in a waiver claim on DL Jerry Tillery. Jerry Tillery ended up staying in the AFC West, but it won’t be with the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the Chiefs’ interest and submitted a claim on Tillery, a former player for the Los Angeles Chargers, it was the Las Vegas Raiders who ended up winning the chance to employ Tillery for the second half of the ’22 season.
CBS Sports
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Getting season-ending surgery
Leonard (neck) underwent back surgery Tuesday and will miss the rest of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The standout linebacker previously had surgery in June to repair two discs in his back, but the procedure didn't yield the results that Leonard and the Colts had counted on. He missed the Colts' first three games while recovering from his initial surgery, then suffered a concussion and fractured nose in his return to the field in Week 4. Leonard missed three more games before returning to action, only to succumb to further neck and back problems a week later, sitting out this past Sunday's win over the Raiders. The Colts had already placed Leonard on injured reserve last weekend, and the 27-year-old's decision to get another back surgery officially closes the door on him staging a late-season return. Leonard is hoping his latest procedure will resolve his back problems once and for all and have him back to full health well in advance of the 2023 season.
CBS Sports
Former NFL RB LeSean McCoy says Patriots' Bill Belichick is 'like all the other coaches' without Tom Brady
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy isn't the biggest fan of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, to say the least. During an episode of the "Up & Adams Show" on Monday, host Kay Adams referred to Belichick as "legendary," prompting a scorching hot take from McCoy. "I think he...
CBS Sports
LOOK: Ron Rivera gets emotional, fights tears after Commanders beat Eagles: 'My mother would've been proud'
The Commanders didn't just beat the rival Eagles on Monday night, handing the NFL's last unbeaten team their first loss of the year. They also gave coach Ron Rivera a reason to get choked up. Roughly three weeks after he was excused from the team to visit his mother, Delores, who died soon after, Rivera addressed Washington after Monday's 32-21 upset while fighting back tears: "My mother would've been proud," he told the players, before star receiver Terry McLaurin took over.
The Ringer
The Tennessee Titans Are Doing It Again
The Tennessee Titans have the worst offense in football. They are also 6-3. OK, they’re not the worst offense in football. They’re the worst offense in football in terms of yards per drive, but they’re 24th in expected points added per play, 21st in DVOA, 26th in points per game. So … pretty bad.
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 11
Aaron Jones and Tony Pollard are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five running backs to avoid for Week 11 of the fantasy football season. Christian McCaffrey leads his Top 30 weekly rankings for the position.
Minkah Fitzpatrick Changes Discussion of Steelers Entire Season
The "what ifs" of the Pittsburgh Steelers change drastically this weekend.
CBS Sports
Titans' Randy Bullock: Won't play Thursday
Bullock (calf) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Packers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. With Bullock out, the Titans promoted Josh Lambo from the practice squad, and he'll kick for the team Week 11. Bullock will now target a potential return to action Nov. 27, when Tennessee faces Cincinnati.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Out indefinitely due to shoulder
Goedert is expected to miss extended time after suffering a shoulder injury in Monday's 32-21 loss to the Commanders, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. The exact nature of Goedert's injury isn't yet known, nor has a timeline for a return been established or a decision been made on whether or not he'll go on injured reserve, but the Eagles don't believe the tight end will be lost for the season. In Monday's game, Goedert recorded three receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown on three targets, but he had a key lost fumble in the fourth quarter. On that lost fumble, Goedert was grabbed in the facemask by a Washington defender, but a penalty wasn't called and Goedert appeared to suffer the injury on the play in question. The Eagles are likely to offer further details on Goedert's injury in the days to come, but expect the team to turn to a combination of Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra and Tyree Jackson (knee) to fill in for him at tight end for the next few weeks.
CBS Sports
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Dealing with knee injury
Smith was limited at Wednesday's walk-through practice due to a knee issue. Playing alongside a hobbled A.J. Brown (ankle) on Monday versus the Commanders, Smith had his most productive performance in weeks (6-39-1 receiving line on eight targets). However, Smith is now tending to an injury of his own. As such, the statuses of both wide receivers should be watched as the week goes on to get a sense of their availability for Sunday's contest at Indianapolis.
CBS Sports
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Tending to hamstring issue
Robinson was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Since sitting out Weeks 2 through 5 due to a knee issue, Robinson has steadily taken on a larger snap share over the Giants' last four games, most recently settling at 76 percent this past Sunday against the Texans. His limitations to begin Week 11 prep may be a precautionary measure, but his activity on the practice field now bears watching Thursday and Friday to get a sense of his availability for Sunday's contest against the Lions.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Still not practicing
Franks (calf) didn't practice Wednesday. Franks was ruled out for Week 10 due to a calf injury and remains sidelined to start Week 11 prep. The second-year pro will have two more opportunities to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against the Bears.
Tennessee Titans return 8 to practice, but will defensive stars, kicker play vs. Packers?
The Tennessee Titans returned a huge number of players to practice on Tuesday in advance of Thursday's game against the Green Bay Packers. The Titans (6-3) visit the Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime). After listing 17 players on their injury report Monday, the Titans had eight of those players return to practice as full participants Tuesday, including several starters: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill, running back Derrick Henry, cornerback Kristian Fulton and linebacker...
CBS Sports
Ravens' DeSean Jackson: Not practicing
Jackson (hamstring) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Jackson is apparently still bothered by his hamstring after a Week 10 bye, having suffered the injury Week 9 in his Ravens debut. He caught one of two targets for 16 yards in the contest, playing 11 snaps on offense in a 27-13 win over the Saints.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Could play this week
Head coach Mike Tomlin is "optimistic" about Fitzpatrick's (appendix) chances of playing Sunday against the Bengals, Chris Halicke of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Fitzpatrick underwent emergency surgery to remove his appendix Saturday, but he appears to be recovering quickly from the procedure. Tomlin also noted that he felt "positive" about the safety's inclusion this week, which bodes well for his Week 11 availability. However, his status in practice will be worth monitoring throughout the week, even if he could arguably play Sunday without practicing at all this week.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Isaiah Mobley: Moves back to NBA
The Cavaliers recalled Mobley from the Cleveland Charge of the G League on Wednesday, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Mobley has only appeared in one NBA game this season, as he has spent the majority of his two-contract with the Charge. With Jarrett Allen (ankle) out, Mobley may receive game action if there are injuries or foul trouble ahead of him in the depth chart.
atozsports.com
Titans avoid disaster with relieving injury update
Tennessee Titans fans everywhere can breathe a sigh of relief after an injury scare to DB Elijah Molden appears to be the best-case scenario following Tuesday’s update. Molden missed the Titans’ first eight games of 2022 with a groin injury that he has been struggling with since 2021. After a long road to recovery and returning to action on Sunday afternoon, Molden left the game in the second half with what was listed as another groin injury.
CBS Sports
Titans' Dontrell Hilliard: Minimal role in victory
Hilliard recorded one rush for two yards in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Broncos. He added one reception on two targets for six yards. Ryan Tannehill took to the air 36 times, typically a game script that should benefit Hilliard. Instead, he saw only two touches and made no meaningful contribution on offense. While he's had some spike performances, Hilliard is primarily the handcuff to Derrick Henry.
