Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Increased In Arrests of NY Citizens Recording Videos of NYPDAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Multiple payments coming your way from the state governmentR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
A Brooklyn Barber Turned His Home Into a Shelter For Venezuelan MigrantsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Related
Yardbarker
Tortorella Making Contentious Flyers Lineup Decisions
John Tortorella and the Philadelphia Flyers entered the 2022-23 season on a mission to restore pride back into the organization after back-to-back embarrassing seasons in 2020-21 and 2021-22. Buzz words like accountability and standard came up constantly during all types of offseason conversations surrounding the team. The players, fans, and everyone surrounding the team knew the first season under the fiery head coach wouldn’t include a softball approach.
Should Penguins, Senators Explore a Trade?
The Pittsburgh Penguins still have nine NHL defensemen and enough money to keep only seven at the NHL level. Ty Smith and Mark Friedman are with the WBS Penguins, while P.O Joseph plies his craft in the big league after three years in the AHL. Following a summer of NHL trade speculation and at least one rejected deal, the Penguins trade chatter has died down despite a seven-game winless streak and no change in the surplus stock.
Hossa interested in more active role with Chicago Blackhawks
Marian Hossa isn't exactly sure how he will feel when the Chicago Blackhawks retire his No. 81 jersey
CBS Sports
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Unavailable Monday
Bailey (undisclosed) is expected to miss Monday's game against Ottawa, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. Bailey was a late scratch Monday and it's unclear why he's not available. The veteran winger has five points while averaging 15:17 of ice time through 15 games this season. Ross Johnston will be back in the lineup to face the Senators.
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Plucks apple
MacKinnon notched an assist and five shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Blues. MacKinnon reached the 20-assist mark when he set up a Mikko Rantanen tally in the second period. While his multi-point streak ended, MacKinnon still has a six-game point streak, during which he has a goal and 13 helpers. The star center has 24 points, 71 shots on net, a plus-10 rating, 15 hits and 14 PIM through 14 contests this season. He'll continue to be the centerpiece of the Avalanche offense.
Dan’s Daily: Karlsson & Horvat Trade Talk, New Penguins Lines
ST. PAUL — The Pittsburgh Penguins will not face former Pens goalie Marc-Andre Fleury on Thursday night as he has an upper-body injury. Coach Mike Sullivan un-shuffled his lines on Wednesday at practice. Dave Molinari got to avoid the frozen prairies and cover practice in Cranberry. Is Erik Karlsson on the NHL trade block, or is it idle chatter? NHL GMs discussed rules changes at the latest NHL GMs meetings, and maybe we should start paying attention to the 2023 NHL Draft prospect rankings.
UPDATED Penguins Skate: Malkin Returns, DeSmith Starting
Evgeni Malkin was among those who participated for the Pittsburgh Penguins at an optional morning skate Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena ahead of a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Malkin was excused from practice Monday to attend to a personal matter. Filip Hallander, who is dealing with a lower-body...
Yardbarker
Three Takeaways: Panthers Come Up With Impressive Win vs Capitals
Welcome to Full Press Hockey’s Takeaway series on the Florida Panthers. After each Panthers game of the 2022-23 season, our Florida Panthers beat writer, Alex Slemp, will recap the game and give you his three biggest takeaways from the matchup. Today we will have a look at the Florida Panthers’ win vs the Washington Capitals. You can follow more of his work on the Florida Panthers here, and also tune into his podcast where he talks the latest on all things Florida Panthers.
From the Archives: How the Leafs Got Their Revenge on the Habs
When a Montreal Canadiens goalie wondered how the Toronto Maple Leafs even made the playoffs in 1947, the Leafs got the last word, as Stan Fischler explores.
Yardbarker
Canadiens’ Drouin Expected to Miss Significant Time Due to Injury
The disappointing Jonathan Drouin era with the Montreal Canadiens grew even more on Tuesday, as it has been announced that the 27-year-old will miss four to six weeks after suffering an upper-body injury in a game on Nov. 5 versus the Vegas Golden Knights. This is yet another unfortunate storyline...
Yardbarker
Canadiens Prospect Report: Engstrom, Dichow & Europe
The Montreal Canadiens have prospects at different levels of development playing across several leagues around the globe. The focus of this prospect report will be those prospects playing in Europe. The Habs are also taking advantage of the extended period allowed to sign players to an entry-level contract (ELC) by drafting European players who don’t need to be signed in the two-year time frame that Canadian Hockey League players must be signed.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Weekly: Third-Period Heroics Cover up Inconsistencies
The New York Islanders sit in second place in the Metropolitan Division, and third in the Eastern Conference, as of Nov. 16. But that doesn’t really tell the whole story of a team with high internal expectations and wildly inconsistent external expectations of where they’d be at the season’s end. When they’ve played well and worked within their new identity as a resilient, veteran group, the results prove last season was a fluke. On the other hand, when they’ve simply not shown up, like in recent losses to the Detroit Red Wings and Arizona Coyotes, it leaves many shaking their head. Their third-period heroics, and great goaltending, however, have covered up some of those inconsistencies.
CBS Sports
Red Wings' David Perron: Plucks apple in overtime loss
Perron notched an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks. Perron set up Michael Rasmussen's tally in the second period. This was Perron's third assist in the last two games, but his goal drought is now at seven contests and counting. The winger has 11 points (five on the power play), 40 shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-1 rating through 16 appearances this season. He was bumped down to the third line Tuesday after regularly working on the second line for much of the first month.
Yardbarker
Panthers Will Need Tkachuk to Control His Gritty Game
The Florida Panthers are off to a decent start with a 7-5-1 record. Of course, everyone has been doing their part to get better, but one of the biggest pieces to help the team has been forward Matthew Tkachuk, who was acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Calgary Flames.
Yardbarker
Phantoms’ York regaining confidence in 2022-2023 AHL start
The decision to send Cam York down to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms was a shock to many. During training camp, York appeared to be the heavy favorite to fill the 3LD spot next to Justin Braun. York and Braun played 18 games together during 2021-2022, so chemistry was growing between the two:
ESPN
Gavrikov scores in OT, Blue Jackets beat Flyers 5-4
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- — Vladislav Gavrikov scored at 3:14 of overtime to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 5-4 victory over Philadelphia on Tuesday night, sending the Flyers to their fourth straight loss. Gavrikov connected off a tic-tac-tie feed from Cole Sillinger to Yegor Chinakhov for his fifth game-winning...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Swayman ahead of schedule from lower-body injury for Bruins
Murray back for Maple Leafs; Bertuzzi returns for Red Wings. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Boston Bruins. Jeremy Swayman is ahead of schedule in his return from a lower-body injury and returned to practice...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Home Sweet Home, Nosek, Lucic & More
Another week has passed on the 2022-23 season for the Boston Bruins and it was a perfect one with four wins. In this edition of Bruins Weekly, we look at home the Black and Gold are enjoying some home cooking, a former fan favorite, and Stanley Cup champion returned to Boston, a veteran finally gets a goal, and more.
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Not close to returning
According to coach Rod Brind'Amour, Andersen (lower body) isn't close to returning, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports. Andersen has already missed four games with his lower-body injury, and at this point there's no telling when he might be ready to return. Antti Raanta and Pyotr Kochetkov should continue to split the goaltending duties for the Hurricanes until Andersen is cleared to play.
Comments / 0