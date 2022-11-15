The New York Islanders sit in second place in the Metropolitan Division, and third in the Eastern Conference, as of Nov. 16. But that doesn’t really tell the whole story of a team with high internal expectations and wildly inconsistent external expectations of where they’d be at the season’s end. When they’ve played well and worked within their new identity as a resilient, veteran group, the results prove last season was a fluke. On the other hand, when they’ve simply not shown up, like in recent losses to the Detroit Red Wings and Arizona Coyotes, it leaves many shaking their head. Their third-period heroics, and great goaltending, however, have covered up some of those inconsistencies.

ELMONT, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO