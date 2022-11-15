Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Multiple payments coming your way from the state governmentR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Caught on Video - Moped Drive-By Shooting Leaves 1 Man Dead in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in CTOut and About Westchester NYConnecticut State
Related
CBS Sports
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Unavailable Monday
Bailey (undisclosed) is expected to miss Monday's game against Ottawa, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. Bailey was a late scratch Monday and it's unclear why he's not available. The veteran winger has five points while averaging 15:17 of ice time through 15 games this season. Ross Johnston will be back in the lineup to face the Senators.
Saginaw Spirit trade Buffalo Sabres prospect to North Bay
The Saginaw Spirit traded Buffalo Sabres prospect Josh Bloom to the North Bay Battalion, receiving two players and five draft picks Wednesday. The Spirit sent Bloom, Brayden Hislop and London’s sixth-round pick in 2025 for forward Nicholas Sima, defenseman Cam Gauvreau, two second-round picks and three third-round picks. “This...
ESPN
Ducks beat Wings, snap 3-game skid on Strome's OT goal
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- — Ryan Strome scored on a pass from Trevor Zegras with 49 seconds left in overtime and the Anaheim Ducks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. John Klingberg scored his first goal for his new...
Yardbarker
NHL roundup: Trevor Moore's first career hat trick carries Kings
Trevor Moore scored all three goals for the visiting Los Angeles Kings in a 3-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night. It was the first hat trick of Moore's five-year NHL career and just his third multigoal game. Viktor Arvidsson had three assists and Cal Petersen made 22...
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Plucks apple
MacKinnon notched an assist and five shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Blues. MacKinnon reached the 20-assist mark when he set up a Mikko Rantanen tally in the second period. While his multi-point streak ended, MacKinnon still has a six-game point streak, during which he has a goal and 13 helpers. The star center has 24 points, 71 shots on net, a plus-10 rating, 15 hits and 14 PIM through 14 contests this season. He'll continue to be the centerpiece of the Avalanche offense.
Yardbarker
Are the New York Islanders back?
Tyler Yaremchuk: Let’s take a look at what we saw on the ice last night, another win by the Islanders. Because they’re now 8-2 in their last 10 games. And perhaps the most surprising part about the run this Islanders team has been on early in the year Lane Lambert has them scoring goals 10th in the NHL at 3.35 goals scored per game.
NHL
Sharpen Up: November 14, 2022 | Sabres host Vancouver tomorrow night
The Buffalo Sabres will close out their four-game homestand tomorrow when the Vancouver Canucks come to town Tuesday night. Buffalo is looking to end a five-game losing streak. Click here for tickets. The team will return to practice today so stay tuned for full coverage on Sabres.com and our official...
Yardbarker
Three Takeaways: Panthers Come Up With Impressive Win vs Capitals
Welcome to Full Press Hockey’s Takeaway series on the Florida Panthers. After each Panthers game of the 2022-23 season, our Florida Panthers beat writer, Alex Slemp, will recap the game and give you his three biggest takeaways from the matchup. Today we will have a look at the Florida Panthers’ win vs the Washington Capitals. You can follow more of his work on the Florida Panthers here, and also tune into his podcast where he talks the latest on all things Florida Panthers.
Yardbarker
Scenes from morning skate: Canucks expected to start Martin for 5th time in past 9 games
Welcome to scenes from morning skate brought to you by NHL odds site Betway!. The damage to the way people view the Vancouver Canucks in their current form was done long before this road trip even began. And to the surprise of very few, this road trip has done nothing...
CBS Sports
Red Wings' David Perron: Plucks apple in overtime loss
Perron notched an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks. Perron set up Michael Rasmussen's tally in the second period. This was Perron's third assist in the last two games, but his goal drought is now at seven contests and counting. The winger has 11 points (five on the power play), 40 shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-1 rating through 16 appearances this season. He was bumped down to the third line Tuesday after regularly working on the second line for much of the first month.
ESPN
Devils beat Canadiens 5-1, extend winning streak to 10 games
MONTREAL -- — Jack Hughes scored twice and the New Jersey Devils extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Dougie Hamilton, Jesper Bratt, and John Marino also scored for New Jersey. Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves. “It all...
Yardbarker
Canucks place Jack Studnicka on IR, call up red-hot Will Lockwood from Abbotsford
The Vancouver Canucks have made a roster move ahead of tonight’s game against the Buffalo Sabres. Jack Studnicka has been placed on injured reserve, and Will Lockwood has been called up from the Abbotsford Canucks. Rick Dhaliwal of Donnie and Dhali — The Team is reporting that Studnicka’s injury...
ESPN
O'Reilly, Kyrou help Blues beat Blackhawks 5-2
CHICAGO -- — The St. Louis Blues are feeling good again after one rough losing streak. “It was only a matter of time,” defenseman Nick Leddy said. Ryan O'Reilly and Jordan Kyrou each had a goal and an assist, and St. Louis beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Wednesday night for its fourth straight victory.
Yardbarker
Ryan Strome's OT winner pushes Ducks past Red Wings
Ryan Strome scored with 50 seconds remaining in overtime after John Klingberg forced the extra period with a goal in the last minute of regulation as the Anaheim Ducks pulled off a 3-2 victory Tuesday over the visiting Detroit Red Wings. Mason McTavish also scored a goal for the Ducks,...
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Not close to returning
According to coach Rod Brind'Amour, Andersen (lower body) isn't close to returning, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports. Andersen has already missed four games with his lower-body injury, and at this point there's no telling when he might be ready to return. Antti Raanta and Pyotr Kochetkov should continue to split the goaltending duties for the Hurricanes until Andersen is cleared to play.
Yardbarker
Canadiens Prospect Report: Engstrom, Dichow & Europe
The Montreal Canadiens have prospects at different levels of development playing across several leagues around the globe. The focus of this prospect report will be those prospects playing in Europe. The Habs are also taking advantage of the extended period allowed to sign players to an entry-level contract (ELC) by drafting European players who don’t need to be signed in the two-year time frame that Canadian Hockey League players must be signed.
ClutchPoints
Blues goalie Jordan Binnington’s save of year has haters coming out of the woodwork
The St. Louis Blues defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Wednesday night. And Blues goalie Jordan Binnington may have made the save of the year thus far. During the first period of the game, the Blackhawks forced an odd-man rush. They had a two-on-one in the Blues offensive zone. The puck came to Taylor Raddysh’s stick, and he fired. However, he was stopped by the sprawling glove of Binnington.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Weekly: Third-Period Heroics Cover up Inconsistencies
The New York Islanders sit in second place in the Metropolitan Division, and third in the Eastern Conference, as of Nov. 16. But that doesn’t really tell the whole story of a team with high internal expectations and wildly inconsistent external expectations of where they’d be at the season’s end. When they’ve played well and worked within their new identity as a resilient, veteran group, the results prove last season was a fluke. On the other hand, when they’ve simply not shown up, like in recent losses to the Detroit Red Wings and Arizona Coyotes, it leaves many shaking their head. Their third-period heroics, and great goaltending, however, have covered up some of those inconsistencies.
Yardbarker
Vancouver Canucks vs. Buffalo Sabres prediction, pick, odds: Something's gotta give
Both mired in losing streaks, the Vancouver Canucks visit the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday in a battle of teams desperate for a breakout performance. The Canucks have lost their last three games while the Sabres have suffered five consecutive losses. Each team lost to the league-leading Boston Bruins over the weekend -- Buffalo had a 3-1 setback on home ice Saturday, and Vancouver a 5-2 defeat in Boston on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Erik Swanson: Sent to Toronto
The Blue Jays acquired Swanson and left-hander Adam Macko from the Mariners on Wednesday in exchange for outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Swanson quietly emerged as one of the majors' top setup men in 2022, finishing with a 1.68 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 70:10 K:BB across 53.2 innings for Seattle while nabbing three wins, three saves and 14 holds. In Toronto, Swanson will face a more blocked path to the ninth-inning role with incumbent closer Jordan Romano coming off his first All-Star campaign. Swanson should at least remain a solid late-round target in deeper mixed and AL-only leagues for fantasy managers looking for stability in the ratio categories.
Comments / 0