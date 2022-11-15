ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he's 'OK'

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DgVUm_0jAqGWWy00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jay Leno suffered “serious burns” but said Monday that he was doing OK, according to reports.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” Leno said in a statement to The Associated Press. “I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

The cause and time of the fire wasn’t immediately clear. The former “Tonight Show” host is known for his famed car collection, which is housed at a garage in Burbank, north of Los Angeles.

Leno, 72, had been set to appear at a financial conference in Las Vegas on Sunday but canceled because of a “serious medical emergency,” People magazine reported earlier Monday, citing an email sent to those attending the conference.

The comedian took over NBC’s “Tonight” when longtime host Johnny Carson retired in 1992. Leno was succeeded by Conan O’Brien in 2009, but NBC got cold feet when the show’s ratings dropped and brought Leno back as host in 2010. He remained in the job until Jimmy Fallon took over in 2014.

Leno turned his love of cars into a CNBC series, “Jay Leno’s Garage,” and now hosts a revival of the game show “You Bet Your Life.”

The Hollywood Reporter

Jay Leno Seriously Injured in Garage Fire

Jay Leno has been seriously injured by a fire that broke out in his Los Angeles car garage. The 72-year-old former late night icon was burned in what he has described as a gasoline fire on Sunday, a source confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. More from The Hollywood Reporter'SNL' Slammed for Dave Chappelle Monologue: "Popularizing Antisemitism"'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Commands Huge $181M U.S. Opening, $331.3M GloballyBudd Friedman, Founder of the Improv, Dies at 90 The former Tonight Show host was reportedly taken to Grossman Burn Center with “serious burns” to his face, according to TMZ. “I got some serious burns...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

