Guilty Plea For ‘Dice Game’ Murder in Downtown Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a surprise guilty plea today from the man accused of killing a Rochester man during an argument over a dice game. 29-year-old Derek Days entered into a plea agreement this morning and admitted to a second-degree murder charge and a second-degree assault charge stemming from the shooting death of 28-year-old Todd Banks Jr. and the critical wounding of another man during an altercation in downtown Rochester in the early morning hours of June 6th of last year. Days had been scheduled to go to trial on the charges later this month.
Rochester PD Arrests Armed Man at Apache Mall After Threats Call
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police arrested an armed Illinois man at the Apache Mall Monday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were made aware of a man in the mall who had threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend that he had two common children with around 5:40 p.m. Responding officers identified 22-year-old Jalen Davis as the man described in the emergency call.
KAAL-TV
Grand Meadow woman arraigned on arson, threat charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Grand Meadow woman was arrested and arraigned in Mower County Court on arson charges Wednesday, Nov. 16. Phyllis Lynn Gregerson, 54, faces charges of 1st-degree arson, terroristic threats, and domestic assault after allegedly setting fire to a shed and threatening to burn her family home down.
Man and Woman Found Dead in Rochester Apartment
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating the death of a man and woman whose bodies were found in a Rochester apartment over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said the parents of a 22-year-old woman requested a welfare check after not hearing from their daughter since November 3. The woman also had not posted on social media.
KAAL-TV
Police: NW Rochester burglary reported
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man reported more than $700 in tools stolen from his property last week. According to Rochester police, the theft took place between Thursday night, Nov. 10, and Friday morning, Nov. 11 at a residence on the 1400 block of 3rd Avenue NW. The...
Louisiana Man Jailed After Rochester Crash Sends Man to Hospital
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Mankato man was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital after his vehicle was struck from behind on the shoulder of Hwy. 52 in Rochester Tuesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol Incident report indicates 22-year-old Timothy Bremmer was parked on the southbound Hwy. 52 shoulder at...
KIMT
Buffalo Center man to stand trial for theft, drug, and gun crimes
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County man is pleading not guilty to theft, meth, and gun crimes. Christopher Eugene Bachman, 40 of Buffalo Center, is charged with first-degree theft, possession of a firearm as a felon, and possession of methamphetamine-2nd offense. Law enforcement says Bachman was found Thompson...
KIMT
Boy, 16, arrested after being spotted with ghost gun in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 16-year-old was taken to a juvenile detention center after he was spotted flashing a gun in a vehicle. Police said it happened Thursday afternoon in a business parking lot at 3918 18th Ave. NW. An officer walked up without being seen and saw the 16-year-old passenger...
KAAL-TV
Body found in Rochester church shed; carbon monoxide suspected
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police responded Tuesday afternoon to the discovery of a deceased man inside a shed at Bethel Lutheran Church. The call came in at about 3:26 p.m., public information officer Amanda Grayson said. The 59-year-old man had gone out to the maintenance shed a few...
KIMT
Prison for Mason City man after chase leaves him hiding under a deck
MASON CITY, Iowa –Getting caught with drugs after a police chase is sending a Mason City man to prison. Harold Victory Stinnett Jr., 32, has been sentenced to up to five years in prison and fined $430. Stinnett pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine-third offense, eluding, and interference with official acts resulting in bodily injury.
KIMT
Former Mitchell County law enforcer pleads guilty to assaulting his fiancee
OSAGE, Iowa – A former North Iowa law enforcer accused of attacking his fiancée is pleading guilty. Brandley Joseph Evans, 34 of Osage, has entered a guilty plea to domestic abuse assault. He was arrested in March after his fiancée went to a northeast Iowa medical facility for treatment of injuries.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man sentenced to prison time on felony escape from custody charge in Mower County District Court
An Austin man facing a felony escape from custody charge in Mower County District Court stemming from an incident that took place on March 14th of this year has been sentenced to prison time. 31-year old Christopher Nathaniel Easley was convicted and sentenced Thursday to 21 months in prison for...
Work-From-Home Scam Costs Byron Woman Thousands
Byron, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Byron woman is out nearly $4,000 after she reportedly fell victim to a work-from-home scam. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee Rossman said the apparent scam began when the woman was offered a remote work position on LinkedIn from a Florida-based company called Exactech. The woman told a sheriff’s deputy she received two checks totaling $4,500 and was instructed to send money to the company to cover the costs of remote-work supplies.
Grand Meadow Woman Charged With Torching Husband’s New Tractor
Grand Meadow, MN (KROC-AM News) - Bail has been set at $50,000 for a Grand Meadow woman accused of arson. 54-year-old Phyllis Gregerson was arraigned today in Mower County Court on a first-degree arson charge and a felony count of terroristic threats. She also faces a misdemeanor domestic assault charge.
Red Wing Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Newborn’s Death in 1999
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Red Wing woman who was identified earlier this year as the mother of two of the three newborn children who were found dead in the Mississippi River in southeastern Minnesota between 1999 and 2007, today entered not guilty pleas to murder charges. 52-year-old...
viatravelers.com
18 Best Restaurants in Rochester, Minnesota
If you’re planning a trip to Rochester, and you haven’t started searching for the best restaurants to eat at while you’re in town, don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. There are so many small and large restaurants in Rochester of all backgrounds, aesthetics,...
winonaradio.com
20-Year-Old Winona Resident Found Deceased
(KWNO)-A 20-year-old male was discovered dead in his bedroom in the 100 block of E Ninth Street at 4:13 p.m. on Thursday. The body was sent to the Rochester Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. According to local authorities, there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body,...
(UPDATE) Victim of Fatal Highway 52 Crash Identified
Canton, MN (KROC-AM News) - Slippery travel conditions likely contributed to a deadly traffic crash in southeastern Minnesota this morning. The State Patrol says 63-year-old Laurald Asfeth of Harmony died after his car collided with a pickup truck along Highway 52 in Fillmore County. All. The preliminary crash report says...
KAAL-TV
Byron woman out $3,700 in fake job scam
(ABC 6 News) – A Byron woman is out $3,700 and jobless after a scammer pretending to work for a joint replacement manufacturer pretended to offer her a job and paychecks, then asked for money. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the 38-year-old woman received a fake job offer...
Rochester Woman Sentenced For Hallucinogenic Mushroom Operation
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman was sentenced today for a conviction connected to the discovery of a hallucinogenic mushroom grow operation last fall. 24-year-old Kailyn Felker earlier admitted to a second-degree drug possession charge through a plea agreement with the Olmsted County Attorney's Office. In exchange, a first-degree drug sale charge and a gross misdemeanor count of illegal possession of a firearm were dismissed.
