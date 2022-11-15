ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Virginia Tech women's basketball team supports UVA, honors shooting victims with custom warm-up shirts

By Mitchell Northam
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RSxm6_0jAqGFlr00

The sports teams at Virginia Tech and the University of Virginia have one of the fiercest rivalries in all of college athletics. But sometimes, those competitive feelings must be set aside. When the dust settles after a matchup between the ‘Hoos and Hokies, these people are brothers and sisters – and Virginians.

So, when something unimaginably awful happened Sunday night in Charlottesville – where three UVA football players were shot and killed by a former member of the team – folks in the athletic department at Virginia Tech felt they needed to do something.

Specifically, Virginia Tech’s women’s basketball team and coach Kenny Brooks wanted to show UVA support before the Hokies’ game on Monday night.

In a gesture of empathy that also displayed class and respect, Virginia Tech wore warm-up t-shirts honoring the victims before its game against USC Upstate.

In orange lettering on white shirts, the message read: “#HokiesForHoos.” Underneath that was the football jersey numbers of each player whose life was taken: 1 for Lavel Davis Jr., 15 for Devin Chandler, and 41 for D’Sean Perry.

Virginia Tech was the only women’s basketball team from the Commonwealth of Virginia scheduled to play Monday night.

According to a Virginia Tech spokesperson, Brooks had the idea of doing something with the Hokies warmups, and the whole women’s basketball staff and managers jumped into action Monday morning. Erin Cash – the athletic trainer for the women’s basketball team – used her Cricut machine and designed the shirts with the help of students Katie Schiefer and Barrett Amott.

Equipment manager Kendall Dillard acquired the Nike shirts and applied the design with the help of Erik Lewis, the senior director of equipment services for Virginia Tech.

Tim Clark, Chase Sanchez and Maddie Bailey also helped in making the t-shirts a reality.

“It was a true team effort to accomplish in the span of about four hours,” said Carter Brown, director of creative communications for the Hokies.

Brooks released a statement earlier Monday, saying, “Our hearts go out to the University of Virginia and the city of Charlottesville. Today we come together as one community. We must show love, compassion and unity. The Virginia Tech women’s basketball program sends its unwavering love and support and are praying for all those who were affected by the senseless acts that occurred last night.”

Brooks is a lifelong Virginian who was born in Waynesboro and played at James Madison. He coached the Dukes for 14 seasons before taking the job at Virginia Tech in 2016.

The suspected Charlottesville shooter is in police custody. Two other unnamed victims are being treated for injuries.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Cousin confirms UVA football player killed in shooting

Charlottesville, Va. (WFXR) — A cousin to one of the UVA victims has confirmed that Lavel Davis Jr., a UVA football player, had been shot and killed in last night’s shooting. Coach and Recruiting Coordinator for Newberry College in South Carolina, Sean Lampkin is Davis’s cousin. He posted earlier about the passing of his cousin. […]
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Orlando Weekly

Florida football standout among three players killed in UVA shooting

Three football players for the University of Virginia Cavaliers were killed in a shooting on campus Sunday evening. The shooting happened in a parking garage on the UVA campus as a group was returning from a weekend field trip to Washington, DC.Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry were killed and two more people were wounded in the incident. Perry was a standout during his days at Gulliver Prep  in Miami. He won the 2018 defensive player of the year award for the South Florida Conference. He received offers from the University of South Florida and University of Florida before deciding to enroll at...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Health gives update on 2 injured in Sunday’s shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is providing an update on the two people injured in Sunday night’s shooting. UVA Health PIO Eric Swensen announced Tuesday, November 15, that one patient is being discharged from the UVA Medical Center that day, while the other is in serious condition. Authorities...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

171K+
Followers
230K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy