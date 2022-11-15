Read full article on original website
Judge Overturns 33rd Conviction Tied to Former Chicago Police Detective
Edwin Davila walked into a cold rain outside a Chicago courtroom on Tuesday with his son at his side, and a decades-long burden of a murder conviction lifted from his shoulders. “I am happy I am finally free, but it has taken so long,” the 48-year-old told reporters. Davila...
ABC7 Chicago
Wicked Town street gang leader held responsible for 6 murders in Chicago racketeering trial
CHICAGO -- A federal jury Tuesday convicted the head of the relentlessly violent Wicked Town street gang and held him responsible for six murders at the end of a two-month racketeering trial at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse. In convicting Donald "Lil' Don" Lee, jurors found that many murders committed amid...
Teen charged in theft of 28 guns from Oak Forest gun range
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy has been charged with stealing 28 guns from a far south suburban gun range.Oak Forest Police said, around 3 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a burglar alarm at the Eagle Gun Range at 5900 W. 159th St., and found a group of four people had crashed a vehicle into the building, and stolen 28 guns, along with ammunition.The crime was caught on camera, and police released surveillance footage showing the four suspects wearing stocking caps and masks. Working with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Oak Forest police identified a...
Chicago police investigating violent assault in Near West Side McDonald's
Chicago police are investigating a violent assault that took place inside a McDonald's on the Near West Side.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man sentenced to 7 years for illegally possessing, brandishing loaded gun in public
CHICAGO - A 30-year-old man who illegally possessed a loaded gun on a Chicago street and tried to flee from police last year has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison. Brandon Ellis, of Chicago, pleaded guilty to federal firearm charges earlier this year, according to the U.S. Attorney’s...
2 charged for shooting a woman at Lombard's Yorktown Mall
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men are now charged for shooting a woman at Yorktown Mall in Lombard.Police said 22-year-old Ronald Grundy and 24-year-old Jakobi Kinsey got into a confrontation with another group in the mall Friday afternoon.They then followed them out to the parking lot and started shooting. A woman was hit. She's expected to be okay. A judge denied bond for Grundy and set Kinsey's bond at $1million.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with Near West Side fatal shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was allegedly involved in the fatal shooting of another man on the Lower West Side Monday. Abel Zepeda-Lopez, 24, faces one felony count of first-degree murder. Chicago police said Zepeda-Lopez was involved in the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old man in the 2200 block of...
Gang conflict is to blame for two deadly shootings near Western and Cermak, alderman says
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A gang-related conflict is boiling over in the city's Lower West Side community area, according to one Chicago alderman.On Monday afternoon, three people were killed in two separate shootings in the area – which each happened within minutes of each other. Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) says nothing is being done despite multiple warnings.As of Tuesday evening, no one was in custody in either of the deadly shootings. Police still are not connecting the two shootings, but Ald. Sigcho-Lopez is.The first shooting happened in the 2200 block of South Bell Avenue in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood at...
fox32chicago.com
Security guard fatally shot at River Oaks Center in Calumet City
CHICAGO - A security guard was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon at River Oaks Center shopping mall in Calumet City. The mall closed after the shooting and FOX 32 Chicago has learned it will not reopen Thursday. Around 12:15 p.m., police were called to the suburban mall located at 96...
2 arrested after allegedly shooting woman at Yorktown Mall in Lombard
LOMBARD — Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of a woman Friday afternoon in the parking lot of the Yorktown Mall in Lombard. According to a press release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney, Ronald Grundy, 22, of Louisville, Kentucky, fired multiple shots at three people around 3 p.m. […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago biker gang violence reportedly escalating after years of relative peace
CHICAGO - Violent tension between biker gangs in Chicago is reportedly escalating following years of relative peace. Chicago’s infamous Outlaws Motorcycle Club is warring against the Mongol Nation Motorcycle Club, a rival group that has reportedly been crowding in on the Outlaws' turf in the city, according to bikers and police sources who spoke to the Chicago Sun-Times.
Chicago carjacking suspect follows victim into building, threatens him with fire extinguisher: CPD
Chicago police are looking for a carjacker who followed a man into a Near North Side building and forced him to hand over his car keys while threatening him with a fire extinguisher.
Feds convict gang leader, associate linked to murderous drug trafficking operation
A federal jury has convicted the accused leader of the Wicked Town faction of the Traveling Vice Lords street gang, as well as his associate, of a variety of charges stemming from a deadly, illegal drug operation on the city’s West Side.
Police seek suspect who followed, carjacked man in River North
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are searching for the person who carjacked a 26-year-old man after following him into a building Tuesday.The incident happened around 7 a.m., in the 600 block of North Kingsbury Street. Police said a man followed the victim into a building and demanded his car keys while threatening him with a fire extinguisher.The suspect attempted to flee the scene in the victim's 2013 Toyota sedan and hit a garage door as he left. The vehicle was left in the street and the suspect left in a 2007 Buick police say he drove prior to the incident. He later returned and took the vehicle. The Toyota was found in an alley in East Garfield Park, according to police. No one is in custody.Area Three detectives are investigating.
Records show work at vacant Woodlawn school was done to turn it into migrant shelter
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Electricians, carpenters, and other tradespeople have clocked hundreds of hours at a Woodlawn neighborhood elementary school – but the school is vacant.We told you last month that the city denied the construction at the former Wadsworth Elementary School and later University of Chicago Charter School, at 6420 S. University Ave., was for a migrant shelter.But CBS 2's Lauren Victory has now learned the Mayor's office was not exactly being transparent.Back on Monday, Oct. 24, CBS 2's cameras captured several vans parked outside the now-empty Chicago Public Schools-owned building. An email also went out from Ald. Jeanette Taylor...
CPD: People doing residential improvements targeted by robbers in Englewood
CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department sent out a community alert Tuesday regarding a string of robberies that happened in the Englewood neighborhood over the past couple months. According to CPD, six incidents happened across October and November where 1-3 African American males — described as being 18-30 years old, 5’7″-5’8″ in height, weighing around […]
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 17, found shot to death in South Side alley
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was found shot to death Wednesday night in the Brainerd neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. Police responded to a ShotSpotter call around 11 p.m. in the 9100 block of South Lowe Avenue and discovered a 17-year-old boy in an alley with a gunshot wound to his neck, officials said.
Law enforcement officials make significant announcement in Chicago federal gang trial
A federal jury Tuesday convicted the head of the relentlessly violent Wicked Town street gang and held him responsible for six murders at the end of a two-month racketeering trial at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse.
cwbchicago.com
Alderman who said he wants fewer cops in his ward is now asking people to PLEASE stop shooting each other for 48 hours
On Monday, less than a month after publicly stating in a City Council meeting that he wanted fewer police officers in his ward, Chicago Ald. Byron Sigcho Lopez (25th) issued another public statement. This time, he asked his ward’s residents to refrain from shooting and killing each other for 48 hours because too many people had been injured in a flurry of violence.
fox32chicago.com
West Englewood 'Peace Campus' damaged in shooting
CHICAGO - Even in a place designed for peace, violence can invade. Michelle Rashad — the Executive Director of "Imagine Englewood If" — says bullets broke a basketball backboard, they became lodged in a window frame, and they hit a neighbor's house last month. All of it happened on the nonprofit's Peace Campus in West Englewood.
