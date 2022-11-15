ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 17

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Teen charged in theft of 28 guns from Oak Forest gun range

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy has been charged with stealing 28 guns from a far south suburban gun range.Oak Forest Police said, around 3 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a burglar alarm at the Eagle Gun Range at 5900 W. 159th St., and found a group of four people had crashed a vehicle into the building, and stolen 28 guns, along with ammunition.The crime was caught on camera, and police released surveillance footage showing the four suspects wearing stocking caps and masks. Working with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Oak Forest police identified a...
OAK FOREST, IL
CBS Chicago

2 charged for shooting a woman at Lombard's Yorktown Mall

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men are now charged for shooting a woman at Yorktown Mall in Lombard.Police said 22-year-old Ronald Grundy and 24-year-old Jakobi Kinsey got into a confrontation with another group in the mall Friday afternoon.They then followed them out to the parking lot and started shooting. A woman was hit. She's expected to be okay. A judge denied bond for Grundy and set Kinsey's bond at $1million.
LOMBARD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with Near West Side fatal shooting

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was allegedly involved in the fatal shooting of another man on the Lower West Side Monday. Abel Zepeda-Lopez, 24, faces one felony count of first-degree murder. Chicago police said Zepeda-Lopez was involved in the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old man in the 2200 block of...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Gang conflict is to blame for two deadly shootings near Western and Cermak, alderman says

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A gang-related conflict is boiling over in the city's Lower West Side community area, according to one Chicago alderman.On Monday afternoon, three people were killed in two separate shootings in the area – which each happened within minutes of each other. Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) says nothing is being done despite multiple warnings.As of Tuesday evening, no one was in custody in either of the deadly shootings. Police still are not connecting the two shootings, but Ald. Sigcho-Lopez is.The first shooting happened in the 2200 block of South Bell Avenue in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood at...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Security guard fatally shot at River Oaks Center in Calumet City

CHICAGO - A security guard was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon at River Oaks Center shopping mall in Calumet City. The mall closed after the shooting and FOX 32 Chicago has learned it will not reopen Thursday. Around 12:15 p.m., police were called to the suburban mall located at 96...
CALUMET CITY, IL
WGN News

2 arrested after allegedly shooting woman at Yorktown Mall in Lombard

LOMBARD — Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of a woman Friday afternoon in the parking lot of the Yorktown Mall in Lombard. According to a press release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney, Ronald Grundy, 22, of Louisville, Kentucky, fired multiple shots at three people around 3 p.m. […]
LOMBARD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago biker gang violence reportedly escalating after years of relative peace

CHICAGO - Violent tension between biker gangs in Chicago is reportedly escalating following years of relative peace. Chicago’s infamous Outlaws Motorcycle Club is warring against the Mongol Nation Motorcycle Club, a rival group that has reportedly been crowding in on the Outlaws' turf in the city, according to bikers and police sources who spoke to the Chicago Sun-Times.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police seek suspect who followed, carjacked man in River North

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are searching for the person who carjacked a 26-year-old man after following him into a building Tuesday.The incident happened around 7 a.m., in the 600 block of North Kingsbury Street. Police said a man followed the victim into a building and demanded his car keys while threatening him with a fire extinguisher.The suspect attempted to flee the scene in the victim's 2013 Toyota sedan and hit a garage door as he left. The vehicle was left in the street and the suspect left in a 2007 Buick police say he drove prior to the incident. He later returned and took the vehicle.  The Toyota was found in an alley in East Garfield Park, according to police. No one is in custody.Area Three detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Records show work at vacant Woodlawn school was done to turn it into migrant shelter

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Electricians, carpenters, and other tradespeople have clocked hundreds of hours at a Woodlawn neighborhood elementary school – but the school is vacant.We told you last month that the city denied the construction at the former Wadsworth Elementary School and later University of Chicago Charter School, at 6420 S. University Ave., was for a migrant shelter.But CBS 2's Lauren Victory has now learned the Mayor's office was not exactly being transparent.Back on Monday, Oct. 24, CBS 2's cameras captured several vans parked outside the now-empty Chicago Public Schools-owned building. An email also went out from Ald. Jeanette Taylor...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

CPD: People doing residential improvements targeted by robbers in Englewood

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department sent out a community alert Tuesday regarding a string of robberies that happened in the Englewood neighborhood over the past couple months. According to CPD, six incidents happened across October and November where 1-3 African American males — described as being 18-30 years old, 5’7″-5’8″ in height, weighing around […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 17, found shot to death in South Side alley

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was found shot to death Wednesday night in the Brainerd neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. Police responded to a ShotSpotter call around 11 p.m. in the 9100 block of South Lowe Avenue and discovered a 17-year-old boy in an alley with a gunshot wound to his neck, officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Alderman who said he wants fewer cops in his ward is now asking people to PLEASE stop shooting each other for 48 hours

On Monday, less than a month after publicly stating in a City Council meeting that he wanted fewer police officers in his ward, Chicago Ald. Byron Sigcho Lopez (25th) issued another public statement. This time, he asked his ward’s residents to refrain from shooting and killing each other for 48 hours because too many people had been injured in a flurry of violence.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

West Englewood 'Peace Campus' damaged in shooting

CHICAGO - Even in a place designed for peace, violence can invade. Michelle Rashad — the Executive Director of "Imagine Englewood If" — says bullets broke a basketball backboard, they became lodged in a window frame, and they hit a neighbor's house last month. All of it happened on the nonprofit's Peace Campus in West Englewood.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy