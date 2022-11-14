Read full article on original website
MSNBC's Joy Reid blasts Hunter Biden probe, calls him a 'tragic figure'
MSNBC’s Joy Reid referred to Hunter Biden as a “tragic figure” following the announcement that House Republicans would be investigating his business dealings with President Biden.
Sen. Markey vs. Musk's Twitter: The freed bird might get its wings clipped
Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) has been an outspoken critic of changes to Twitter under Elon Musk, using the platform to raise concerns and exchange barbs with Musk.
Kremlin: no talk of Putin-Biden summit
LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - There is no talk of a summit between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday. UK retail sales recover only partially as outlook darkens, article with image.
"It Breeds Such A Toxic Culture": Employees Are Sharing Specific Traits Of A Problematic Workplace
"For a while, I kind of accepted it. But then I finally realized: the phrase 'we are family' is just another way of gatekeeping."
“Who was it, and what did they buy?” Right-wing dark money group gets $850M from 2 anonymous donors
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The right-wing dark money organization DonorsTrust was the beneficiary of two anonymous contributions of around $425 million each last year, according to a tax filing obtained by Politico, which described the gifts as "among the largest ever donations to a politically-connected group."
