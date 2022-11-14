ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Kremlin: no talk of Putin-Biden summit

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - There is no talk of a summit between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday. UK retail sales recover only partially as outlook darkens, article with image.
Salon

“Who was it, and what did they buy?” Right-wing dark money group gets $850M from 2 anonymous donors

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The right-wing dark money organization DonorsTrust was the beneficiary of two anonymous contributions of around $425 million each last year, according to a tax filing obtained by Politico, which described the gifts as "among the largest ever donations to a politically-connected group."

