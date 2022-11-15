Read full article on original website
Related
wjol.com
Photo Gallery: Nearly 100-million Dollar Investment For I-55 And Weber Road
The new and improved Weber Road interchange was celebrated in Will County on Monday. Every elected official touted safety for the new diamond interchange. The 96.7 million dollar project began years ago with construction starting in 2018. Will County’s portion was 21-million. The Illinois Department of Transportation was joined...
wjol.com
Diverging Diamond Interchange Gets Ribbon Cutting Today
The newest diverging diamond interchange will be celebrated today. The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman will be joined by Bolingbrook, Romeoville, Will County officials and area legislators to celebrate the completion of the Weber Road diverging-diamond interchange with Interstate 55 and related safety and capacity enhancements.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Rear-end crash involving semis snarls First Ave. traffic
Nobody was hurt in a rear-end crash involving two semi-tractor trailer trucks on First Avenue in North Riverside on the afternoon of Nov. 14, but the cleanup effort snarled traffic for nearly two hours. A 31-year-old Orlando, Florida, man at the wheel of the offending 2023 Freightliner semi owned by...
fox32chicago.com
Metra trains briefly halted after gas leak at Millennium Station
CHICAGO - A gas leak at Millennium Station briefly halted trains in both directions during Wednesday morning rush hour in the Loop. Metra officials said inbound and outbound trains were stopped due to a gas leak that occurred around 7 a.m. The gas leak was cleaned up and trains are now running 15 to 20 minutes behind schedule, officials said.
WSPY NEWS
First Snow Today? Blame Village of Montgomery!
If snow greets you today, then blame the Village of Montgomery Board meeting Monday night. That’s because the board unanimously passed a resolution to use motor fuel tax funds to purchase more salt for its roads at a $21 per ton increase over last winter at $57 per ton.
fox32chicago.com
Elmwood Park police offering residents free catalytic converter alarms
ELMWOOD PARK, Ill. - Catalytic converters are a hot item for thieves, and now, Elmwood Park police are the latest department to offer assistance in protecting car owners. Last month, officers in Skokie helped arm residents there. Now, Elmwood Park is offering catalytic converter alarms. "A database of catalytic converter...
fox32chicago.com
2 killed after car crashes into tree in Avalon Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man and a woman were killed in a car crash on the South Side early Thursday. Police say around 12:47 a.m. the man was driving a white Honda sedan northbound at a high rate of speed on Stony Island Avenue in the Avalon Park area when he lost control of the car and hit a tree.
fox32chicago.com
Businesses warned after recent burglaries on Chicago's South Side
In these incidents, suspects gain entry into commercial businesses and steal property from within, police said. The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:. At 4:35 a.m. Oct. 21 in the 600 block of East 111th Street in Pullman. At 4:01 a.m. Oct. 23 in the first block of...
1 dead after Touhy Avenue crash: Lincolnwood police
Police said the vehicle was driving very fast before it crashed into a tree.
Driver crashes into Berwyn building, striking 2 businesses with people inside
Witnesses said it appeared the driver was suffering a medical emergency when they slammed into a barbershop and restaurant.
kanecountyconnects.com
Demand for Passports in Kane County on Track to Set Record
It appears as though residents in Kane County are making up for lost travel time during the pandemic. The Kane County Clerk's Office believes they are on track to set a record for passport applications, crediting the number of people who are traveling again especially this holiday season. According to...
wjol.com
Suspicious Vehicle Fires in Joliet Under Investigation
Street corner were multiple suspicious car fires are currently under investigation. Joliet Police are sharing information with the public regarding numerous suspicious vehicle fires in the city’s Reedwood neighborhood. Authorities have stated that four vehicles were heavily damaged by fire and two additional vehicles appeared to have lesser damage caused by a fire. It’s believed that these fires were intentionally set with gasoline. The fire-damaged vehicles were located in the 1100-1200 block of West Marion Street, the 100 block of South Reed Street, the 1000 block of West Jefferson Street, and the 0-50 block of O’Neill Street.
fox32chicago.com
Man struck by falling window in River North
CHICAGO - A man was injured when a shattered window fell Tuesday morning in the River North neighborhood as snow was falling in the area. The man, 37, was walking on the sidewalk about 8:50 a.m. in the 200 block of West Illinois Street when the window fell on him, Chicago police said.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
DUI charge after driver crashes into Riverside garage | Police reports, Nov. 7-13
Riverside police charged a 35-year-old Willowbrook man with driving under the influence of drugs after he drove his Hyundai Santa Fe off the roadway, over some shrubs and onto the driveway of a home in the 600 block of Selborne Road, crashing into the closed overhead garage door at about 2:50 a.m. on Nov. 11.
KMOV
Illinois State Police update language of FOID card clear and present danger rule
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois State Police have updated language in an emergency rule pertaining to clear and present danger reporting and FOID cards. State lawmakers initially approved the rule in August addressing a loophole that came to light after the Highland Park mass shooting. ISP Director Brendan Kelly said...
Joliet police investigating 6 vehicles ‘intentionally’ set on fire with gasoline
JOLIET, Ill — The Joliet Police Department is investigating after six vehicles were ‘intentionally’ set on fire early Wednesday morning. The vehicle fires happened around 4 a.m. in the Reedwood area, which is on the city’s West Side, according to a Facebook post from the department. Four vehicles were “heavily damaged” and two vehicles had […]
fox32chicago.com
Illinois State trooper hospitalized after high-speed chase ends in crash on South Side
CHICAGO - An Illinois State trooper and two civilians were hospitalized following a high-speed chase on Chicago's South Side overnight. Police say the trooper was following a suspect car and both cars crashed around 11:56 p.m. The pursuit started at 79th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue and ended on 95th Street near Chicago State University in Burnside.
fox32chicago.com
Lake effect snow hits Northwest Indiana: 'My favorite time of the year'
CHESTERTON, Ind. - It looks and feels like winter in Northwest Indiana, where the lake effect dropped between one and two inches on the town of Chesterton Wednesday night. For some, it was a very welcome mid-November treat. "All year I've been waiting for it," said Jackson Syren of A+...
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chicago area, snow expected — here's how much
CHICAGO - Heads up, Chicago! Our first measurable snow is expected to fall on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service, snow will begin falling early Tuesday morning around 4 a.m. and last through Wednesday morning. This will be an all-day event with bursts of snow hitting periodically throughout the day.
fox32chicago.com
Delivery driver carjacked in West Town, suspect crashes into several vehicles
CHICAGO - A Connecticut man was charged with carjacking a delivery driver and crashing into several vehicles Sunday afternoon in the West Town neighborhood. Jeremy Ofori, 30, is accused of forcefully carjacking a 28-year-old delivery driver and fleeing in their car around 1 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Washington Boulevard, police said.
Comments / 2