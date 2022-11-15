Street corner were multiple suspicious car fires are currently under investigation. Joliet Police are sharing information with the public regarding numerous suspicious vehicle fires in the city’s Reedwood neighborhood. Authorities have stated that four vehicles were heavily damaged by fire and two additional vehicles appeared to have lesser damage caused by a fire. It’s believed that these fires were intentionally set with gasoline. The fire-damaged vehicles were located in the 1100-1200 block of West Marion Street, the 100 block of South Reed Street, the 1000 block of West Jefferson Street, and the 0-50 block of O’Neill Street.

JOLIET, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO