Lebanon-Express
Lebanon buys chunk of Albany for $65k
The city of Lebanon has purchased a small portion of the city of Albany. If that sounds confusing, that’s because the city of Albany owned a piece of property in Lebanon. The Lebanon City Council directed city staff on Nov. 9 to sign a $65,000 purchase agreement with Albany for more than 5 acres of surplus land attached to River Park on the northeast side of the city.
cityofsalem.net
Salem Reports on 2022 Council Priorities
The 2022 Community Report shows that most City Council priorities are underway and several major initiatives are complete including passage of the 2022 Community Improvement Bond, the Our Salem comprehensive plan update, and the launch of the City’s new website. These and other priorities will be the focus of the City Council Work Session on November 21, 2022. The Community Report is one input into the City Council’s annual workplan – the City Council Policy Agenda – which provides direction to the organization and informs the City’s budget.
hh-today.com
Curious about old store site: Now, a fence
It seems as though every few days someone asks me what’s happening at the former Mega Foods supermarket in Albany. But the only thing that has happened since I checked last month is that now a fence is being built around part of the parking lot. It’s a simple but handsome metal fence — steel, I assume — and looks intended to be permanent.
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Oregon seeks help drafting psilocybin rules; housing Clark County’s homeless women veterans; Goonies house in Astoria for sale
The Oregon Health Authority is holding three public hearings this week about a new set of draft rules regarding the psychedelic drug psilocybin. OHA has been tasked with regulating the rollout of psilocybin use in the state after Oregonians voted in 2020 to legalize the use of the hallucinogenic drug in supervised facilities. “The public comment period is open for any member of the public to provide feedback,” said Angie Allbee, section manager for Oregon Psilocybin Services. “We’re looking for anything that people disagree with, that they find concerning, and their solution on how to address that.” (Jane Vaughan/Jefferson Public Radio)
KATU.com
PGE outages across Oregon following high winds, thousands without power
SALEM, Ore. — Thousands of Portland General Electric customers across the state have reported outages following high winds and downed power lines. There were over200 reports of power outages around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, mostly condensed in the Portland and Mt. Hood areas. Crews have been dispatched to all...
Nov. 15 public safety round-up
Yamhill County Sheriff's Office reports and Newberg-Dundee Police Department logYamhill County Sheriff's Office reports Nov. 5 Cody Lee Cluver, 30, of Newberg, was arrested for failure to appear in court to face a charge of second-degree theft. He was booked and released. Nov. 7 Kyle Benjamin Richardson, 25, of Dundee, was arrested for third-degree escape, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of meth, criminal driving while suspended or revoked and a hold from Washington County. No bail was set and the case remains open. Nov. 9 Rikki Nicole Murray, 28, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant from Yamhill County Circuit Court...
salkeiz.k12.or.us
Superintendent Perry is “Fierce and Fearless” – Profile in SchoolCEO Magazine
Superintendent Perry was recently featured in SchoolsCEO Magazine in an outstanding profile you won’t forget. For more than 15 years as an Oregon Superintendent, Perry has accomplished many things, and also overcame adversity and struggles along the way. Curious to learn a bit more about the leader of Salem-Keizer schools? Please follow the link to read her inspiring story!
Oregon gun sales skyrocket 382% before Measure 114 takes effect
Gun sales have exploded in Oregon following the November general election as the state is set to pass Measure 114 by a thin margin. Pending potential legal setbacks, the referendum will go into effect on Dec. 8 and be implemented by Jan. 15, 2023, creating restrictive, new gun control laws that will, among other things, impose more rigorous background checks and require a permit-approval process for every gun purchase.
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: An election complaint, Central Oregon Veteran’s Ranch and Wallowa Lake dam delayed
Central Oregon Veterans Ranch restores land, people. The Central Oregon Veterans Ranch is a life-saving resource where veterans can farm and find emotional support. The 19-acre working ranch is located in the high desert between Bend and Redmond. Alison Perry, a licensed professional counselor, founded the Central Oregon Veterans Ranch in 2014. Veterans have worked to rehabilitate 12 acres of irrigated pasture by planting native grasses and installing new sprinklers. The ranch also has a community garden, greenhouse and several types of livestock. All services provided at the ranch are free. (George Plaven/Capital Press)
Hillsboro mistakenly discharged over 1 billion gallons of water
Officials say customers won't see any disruptions after water was accidentally diverted into the Trask River. The Hillsboro Water Department accidentally diverted more than a billion gallons of water out of the Barney reservoir and into the Trask River last month due to a staff gauge malfunction, city officials say. Thanks to heavy rainfall and forecasts for the rest of fall and winter, officials say there should still be plenty of drinking water to go around in town, and repair costs are expected to be minimal. The error was discovered in October, when Hillsboro staff began investigating why...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Council approves purchase of armory
The Lebanon City Council on Wednesday, Nov. 9, approved the purchase of the National Guard Armory building at 350 W. Maple St. and a parcel of land owned by the city of Albany north of River Park. City Manager Nancy Brewer, Mayor Paul Aziz and councilors Wayne Dykstra, Gamael Nassar,...
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatal, Marion Co., Nov. 15
On November 13, at approximately 1:30AM, the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on I5 near MP 259. The preliminary investigation indicated the deceased operator, Michael Ernest Summers (38) of Salem, was traveling northbound on I5 when he lost control and struck the jersey barrier for unknown reasons. Summer’s dog was freed and running in the lanes of travel. Summers was chasing his dog on the roadway when he was struck by a Toyota Camry, operated by Amy Biggins (83) of Salem, traveling north on Interstate 5. Summers was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the Camry remained on scene. This is an ongoing investigation. Traffic was impacted for several hours during the course of the investigation.
opb.org
A Portland glass recycling plant has 18 months to halt its air pollution
A Northeast Portland glass recycling facility has 18 months to prevent contaminants like particulate matter from reaching nearby neighborhoods. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued a construction permit to Owens-Brockway to begin installing air pollution control technology to reduce particulate matter. Its catalytic ceramic filter will also reduce emissions from nitrogen oxide and sulfur dioxide emissions. The DEQ is requiring the work to be finished by May, 2024.
Redmond man killed in collision with Lebanon fire truck on Highway 20 in Linn County
A Redmond man was killed Monday evening when he crossed the center line of U.S. Highway 20 in Linn County and collided with a Lebanon Fire Department pumper truck, Oregon State Police said Tuesday. The post Redmond man killed in collision with Lebanon fire truck on Highway 20 in Linn County appeared first on KTVZ.
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Portland metro area homeless services director steps down; stink bug threatens Oregon crops; H2A visas explained
Portland metro area homeless services director steps down. As the number of people experiencing homelessness in the Portland metro area is seeing a sharp spike, the Portland-Multnomah County Joint Office of Homeless Services will again have new leadership. After holding the position for six months, the agency’s interim director, Shannon Singleton, is leaving on Nov. 25 to become director of community engagement for the Black-owned government affairs firm Espousal Strategies. County Chair Deborah Kafoury said the agency’s deputy director, Joshua Bates, will become the next interim director. (Max Egener/Portland Tribune)
kptv.com
Oregon’s 6th Congressional District still ‘too close to call’ nearly a week later
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Nearly a week after the election and Oregon’s newest congressional district still doesn’t have a clear winner. As of Monday evening, Democrat Andrea Salinas was ahead of her Republican counterpart, Mike Erickson by just a few thousand votes. The outcome of this seat is one of at least 20 seats still up for grabs and will help determine which part has power in the U.S. House of Representatives. Dale lives in Tigard, a city district six covers. He said he hasn’t seen a congressional race this highly contested in Oregon before.
Salem man killed in crash on icy Highway 58 near Willamette Pass
A Salem man was killed Friday night when he lost control of his car on icy Highway 58 near Willamette Pass and collided with a La Pine man’s oncoming pickup truck, Oregon State Police said Monday. The post Salem man killed in crash on icy Highway 58 near Willamette Pass appeared first on KTVZ.
kptv.com
Andrea Salinas wins election to Oregon’s 6th Congressional District
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Associated Press is reporting Democrat Andrea Salinas has won the race for the US House of Representatives 6th District nearly a week after voting ended. Salinas currently holds 50 percent of the vote with 92 percent of votes reported. Republican candidate Mike Erickson carries...
kykn.com
PGE Encourages Customers To Prepare Now For Possible Winter Outages
Portland, Ore. — With cooler temperatures coming to Oregon, Portland General Electric is ready for the season and wants customers to be prepared, too. When it comes to heating a home, there are easy steps customers can take to save energy and money. Each degree you lower your thermostat...
82-year-old Salem man wins $1 million playing Powerball
A Salem man may not have won the $2 billion jackpot, but he still had plenty to celebrate after the drawing.
