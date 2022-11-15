ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greece, NY

LuAnn Valentine
2d ago

My heart is bleeding for all those involved from the officer, to the victims , the responders but mostly to the babies. Our children who witness all this pain will pass this down for generations unless we all become involved.

Sport
1d ago

Wow, that used to be a great neighborhood, my father grew up there in the 30s and 40s, you could smell the sauce cooking every Sunday, after church.

Just Me
1d ago

I grew up in that area of Rochester, probably a love triangle that went sour. Prayer to the families of all the victims invovled.

Comments / 0

